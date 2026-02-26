Advita Ortho Announces First GPS-Guided Shoulder Case with Central Screw Baseplate

Milestone marks first clinical use of navigation to support central screw placement in shoulder arthroplasty

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advita Ortho, a global medical technology leader, today announced the successful completion of the first surgical case using Advita GPS™ in combination with the Central Screw Baseplate (CSB). The procedure was performed by fellowship-trained shoulder surgeon Andrew S. Neviaser, MD, and represents the first clinical use of navigation technology to assist with central screw placement in shoulder arthroplasty.

The CSB is one of the most versatile glenoid solutions designed for use in both primary and complex revision cases. Engineered to support fixation in neutral and augmented configurations, the CSB implant is often used in challenging shoulder procedures. To further support precision in central screw placement, GPS Shoulder, the only navigation platform designed specifically for this application, provides surgeons with real-time feedback on implant positioning and screw trajectory. When used together, surgeons can leverage 3D preoperative planning with intraoperative navigation to visualize patient anatomy through real-time procedural guidance.

"Revision shoulder arthroplasty presents unique challenges, especially when bone quality or anatomy has been compromised," said Dr. Neviaser. "GPS Shoulder provides real-time intraoperative guidance for central screw trajectory and baseplate positioning, while helping us better match the implant to each patient's unique anatomy for a more precise fit."

The GPS Shoulder system and CSB are designed to complement the Equinoxe® Reverse Shoulder System, which supports a broad range of anatomic and clinical needs with modular fixation options. Together, 3D planning and navigation support visualization and decision-making in cases where complex anatomy or revision scenarios may challenge traditional techniques.

"This first case reflects our commitment to solving real clinical challenges through meaningful innovation," said Laurent Angibaud, Senior Vice President of Advanced Surgical Technologies at Advita Ortho. "By continuing to integrate our implant portfolio with enabling technologies, GPS Shoulder is gaining momentum among Advita shoulder surgeons and increasingly establishing itself as a standard-setting navigation solution."

The announcement reinforces Advita Ortho's focus on developing data-driven technologies designed to support surgeons across the full spectrum of total joint replacement procedures.

