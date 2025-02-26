SUBSCRIBE
Adverum Biotechnologies to Participate in the Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 26, 2025 
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage company pioneering the use of gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that the company will present at the Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, March 4 at 11:50 a.m. ET.

The webcast of the presentation may be accessed under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of Adverum’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 30 days following the event.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) is a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases with the aspiration of developing functional cures to restore vision and prevent blindness. Leveraging the capabilities of its proprietary intravitreal (IVT) platform, Adverum is developing durable, single-administration therapies, designed to be delivered in physicians’ offices, to eliminate the need for frequent ocular injections to treat these diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec, formerly referred to as ADVM-022), as a one-time, IVT injection for patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration. Additionally, by overcoming the challenges associated with current treatment paradigms for debilitating ocular diseases, Adverum aspires to transform the standard of care, preserve vision, and create a profound societal impact around the globe. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

Inquiries:

Adverum Investor Relations

Email: ir@adverum.com

