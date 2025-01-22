Advanced Heart Failure Market Size to Reach USD 27.60 Billion by 2035, Impelled by Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Advanced Heart Failure Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major advanced heart failure market reached a value of USD 6.50 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 27.60 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.05% during 2025-2035. The market for advanced heart failure (AHF) is projected to expand considerably owing to multiple reasons. The increasing global population of older individuals is a significant factor since the occurrence of heart failure grows with advancing age. Moreover, the growing prevalence of underlying conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and coronary artery disease is a factor in the increase in AHF cases. Improvements in medical technologies, including ventricular assist devices (VADs) and heart transplant methods, alongside new drug treatments, are enhancing patient outcomes and driving market demand. Moreover, improved healthcare facilities and increased awareness regarding early detection and treatment are also driving the growth of the market.

Advances in Early Detection and Diagnostic Technologies: Driving the Advanced Heart Failure Market.

The advanced heart failure market is mainly driven by improvements in early detection and diagnosis. Advanced imaging techniques such as echocardiography, cardiac MRI, and CT scan detect heart failure much earlier and more accurately than before. These, coupled with enhanced biomarkers and genetic testing, can identify at-risk individuals even before symptoms develop. Real-time data collection on patients through wearables and technologies monitoring them remotely enables ongoing observation of cardiac function. The decision to intervene early is supported by predictive analytics enhanced through machine learning algorithms. Patient outcomes are thus being improved further while at the same time the remarketing therapeutic solutions are getting broader. Patients receive more personalized care, which leads to increased demand for diagnostic tools as well as targeted therapy under intervention. Diagnostic instruments are becoming more effective due to artificial intelligence combined with big data analysis; healthcare providers will be able to notice faint signs of heart failure that might otherwise be overlooked. Telemedicine and digital health services have expanded access to testing for heart failure in many regions of the world where access remains limited. The studies show these technological advances; they’ll play a critical role in managing the condition within an aging global population leading both to better health outcomes and market growth.- Digital health integration with telemonitoring allows proactive management that reduces admissions and enhances long-term control of heart failure.- Increasing use among providers leads more patient engagement that helps manage the disease better along with timely treatment decisions.- As such tools become standard in clinical workflows, expect better outcomes from treating patients while lowering some cost aspects of healthcare. Technological solution adoption not only broadens heart failure management scope but also sets up a foundational base for next-gen innovative therapeutics and diagnostics that will hit the market.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The creation of new therapies and drug treatments is greatly aiding the growth of the market for advanced heart failure (AHF). Since conventional treatments such as diuretics and ACE inhibitors frequently lose effectiveness in the advanced stages of the illness, the development of novel therapies, such as gene therapy, cell-based treatments, and targeted molecular approaches, is providing fresh optimism for patients. The endorsement and rising application of cutting-edge treatments such as angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitors (ARNIs) and SGLT2 inhibitors have shown enhanced results, including lower rates of hospitalization and death. Moreover, the creation of heart failure-specific devices like left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) and implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) is offering mechanical assistance to patients. This continuous innovation is propelling the market by broadening treatment choices, enhancing patient outcomes, and lowering healthcare expenses linked to hospital stays, ultimately fostering a larger and more vibrant market for advanced heart failure treatments.

Marketed Therapies in Advanced Heart Failure Market

Jardiance (Empagliflozin) : Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and Company

Jardiance (Empagliflozin) is an SGLT2 inhibitor approved for treating heart failure, encompassing heart failure with both reduced and preserved ejection fraction. It enhances cardiovascular results by lowering the chances of cardiovascular mortality and hospital admissions. Jardiance functions by reducing blood sugar levels and producing diuretic-like effects, helping to relieve fluid overload in patients with heart failure.

Farxiga (Dapagliflozin): AstraZeneca

Farxiga (dapagliflozin), developed by AstraZeneca, is a sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor approved for the treatment of heart failure. It works by improving glycemic control, reducing fluid overload, and enhancing cardiovascular outcomes in patients with heart failure, including those with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Farxiga has shown significant benefits in reducing hospitalization and mortality risks associated with heart failure.

Entresto (Sacubitril And Valsartan)- Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Entresto (Sacubitril and Valsartan) is an FDA-approved medication used for the treatment of advanced heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). It combines sacubitril, a neprilysin inhibitor, and valsartan, an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB), to help relax blood vessels, reduce strain on the heart, and improve heart function. This combination therapy helps reduce hospitalizations and prolongs survival in patients with heart failure.

Emerging Therapies in Advanced heart failure Market

Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company

Tirzepatide, a dual agonist that targets glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors, is under development by Eli Lilly and Company as a possible therapy for advanced heart failure. This treatment leverages its distinctive metabolic and anti-inflammatory properties to tackle the issues of heart failure, especially in individuals with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and obesity. Initial clinical trials have produced promising findings, demonstrating better symptoms and results for heart failure patients. As current research evaluates its long-term safety and efficacy, tirzepatide presents a new treatment approach for advanced heart failure.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA Tirzepatide Eli Lilly and Company Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists Subcutaneous Farxiga (Dapagliflozin) AstraZeneca Sodium-glucose transporter 2 inhibitors Oral

Detailed list of marketed and emerging therapies in Advanced heart failure is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Advanced heart failure Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global advanced heart failure market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of advanced heart failure. Some of the major players include Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim and others. These companies are driving innovation in the advanced heart failure market through continuous research, diagnostic tools, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for advanced heart failure.

In August 2024, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced encouraging topline findings from the Phase 3 SUMMIT clinical study. The research assessed the safety and effectiveness of tirzepatide injection in adults suffering from heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and obesity, representing a notable progress in possible treatment alternatives for this group of patients.

Key Players in Advanced Heart Failure Market:

The key players in the Advanced heart failure market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Amgen, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for Advanced heart failure include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for advanced heart failure while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. New therapies for advanced heart failure aim to enhance both symptoms and survival rates. This encompasses advanced drug treatments like SGLT2 inhibitors, which aid in lowering hospitalization rates and mortality, alongside the utilization of devices such as left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) to enhance heart function. Gene therapy and stem cell therapies are being investigated to mend injured heart tissue and reinstate heart function. Integrating these methods with individualized care seeks to markedly improve patient results.

Recent advancement in next generation left ventricular assist devices are the development of more accurate and stable Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs), providing life-long assistance to LVAD recipient candidates awaiting heart transplantation. Use of novel pharmacologic intervention including SGLT2 inhibitor, and disease-specific gene therapy interventions has shown promising activity in improving the outcome and reducing the number of hospital admission in patients suffering from advanced heart failure.

Several significant influences contribute to the expansion of the advanced heart failure market, such as new treatment methods, increased research and development spending, and better collaborations among medical professionals. Additionally, With the help of AI-powered diagnostic tools and telehealth platforms, remote and neglected areas can receive advanced care while increasing access to new treatments.

Recent Developments in Advanced heart failure Market:

• In August 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had authorized Jardiance (empagliflozin) for treating adults with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). This approval represented an important milestone in broadening treatment choices for individuals affected by this condition.

