Acumen Pharmaceuticals CEO Discusses Novel Targeted Therapies for Alzheimer’s

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s Marketplace (TMP) is proud to announce a featured interview with Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ABOS) CEO Daniel O ’ Connell and Jessica Clark, DNP, RN, Dean of the College of Nursing at Creighton University. The pair joined Today’s Marketplace host Elizabeth Hart to discuss Alzheimer’s Disease.

“In the U.S., we have over six million people diagnosed with active Alzheimer’s today, and worldwide, about 55 million,” said Clark.

Dr. Clark went on to say that the economic impact of this devastating disease could seem “insurmountable at times,” explaining that the treatment and long-term care costs associated with Alzheimer’s are about $360 billion dollars. And that does not even consider the time investment and productivity losses experienced by caregivers.

Mr. O’Connell then explained that his company, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, is singularly focused on targeted Alzheimer’s therapies. “Acumen is focused on developing therapeutics for people living with Alzheimer’s disease. We are advancing sabirnetug, which is a monoclonal antibody that was designed to target amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs), [a specific contributing factor in the disease.]”

He continued to point out that the drug had positive results in their Phase I study, which indicated that sabirnetug had a good safety profile and showed the anticipated pharmacological effects on the AβOs targets in a short-term study.

“We are now advancing it to a sizable Phase II study involving [approximately] 540 patients in the U.S., North America, and Europe, and are excited to complete enrollment for that study in the first half of this year.”

“Conversations like these are critically important, and I’m pleased to join Today’s Marketplace to discuss the advancements reshaping the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Mr. O’Connell. “At Acumen, we’re working on a potential next-generation treatment to help address the massive unmet need in this disease.”

“Staying informed about emerging pharmaceuticals is vital for both patient care and understanding how individuals can reshape business models and future healthcare delivery. By tuning into Today’s Marketplace, healthcare consumers gain insights into future treatments and efficient care, while healthcare providers gain knowledge to improve patient outcomes, streamline clinical operations, and deliver more effective, accessible care.” - Dr. Jessica Clark, DNP RN

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD (NCT06335173) in early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease patients, following positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit acumenpharm.com.

About Creighton University

Creighton University is a Jesuit, Catholic university located in Omaha, Neb., that enrolls more than 4,100 undergraduate and 3,200 professional school and graduate students bridging health, law, business, and the arts and sciences for a more just world. For more information, visit our website at: www.creighton.edu.

About Today’s Marketplace

Today’s Marketplace (TMP) is a series of C-Suite interviews filmed at the prestigious New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ MarketSite studio for earned media distribution. TMP’s multi-channel distribution provides robust, authoritative, and credible media exposure to under-reported stories. Visit TMP at todaysmarketplace.tv.

