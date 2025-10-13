Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Size Expected to Hit USD 273.92 Bn by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market size is expected to be worth around 273.92 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 139.33 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2034.

The active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market is expanding as partnering with CDMOs by pharmaceutical organizations increases their ability to solve some of the most persistent challenges faced by drug manufacturers. This partnership enables a drug developer to avoid the massive capital expenditure needed to equip, build, and staff its own cGMP-compliant manufacturing services.

• A CDMO offers enthusiastic subject matter experts during the development and manufacturing process who have a wealth of experience, knowledge, and can tackle probable challenges.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8371

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Highlights:

🔹Asia Pacific dominated the overall Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO market with a revenue share of 39% in 2024.

🔹The U.S. accounted for a dominant revenue share in the API CDMO market in North America in 2024.

🔹The traditional active pharmaceutical ingredients segment held the largest share of 40% in 2024.

🔹The antibody-drug conjugate segment is expected to show lucrative growth during the forecast period.

🔹The synthetic segment dominated the API CDMO market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 74% in 2024.

🔹The biotech segment is estimated to register a faster CAGR over the forecast period.

🔹The innovative drugs segment dominated the API CDMO market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 74% in 2024.

🔹The generic segment is expected to showcase lucrative growth over the forecast period.

🔹The oncology segment dominated the active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 36% in 2024.

🔹The glaucoma segment is expected to experience lucrative growth over the forecast period.

🔹The commercial segment held a dominant market share of 91% in 2024.

🔹The clinical segment is expected to showcase lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

CDMOs provide a wide range of solutions in the pharmaceutical development and manufacturing techniques, including drug substance such as active ingredients manufacturing, drug product manufacturing, analytical testing and quality control techniques, process development and optimisation, technology transfer, scale-up from clinical to commercial manufacturing, government compliance support, and packaging and distribution. It also provides a combination of both research and manufacturing solutions.

⬥︎ For Instance, In April 2025, Sun Nuclear, a Mirion Medical company, announced the acquisition of Oncospace, a company offering cloud-based, AI-driven solutions for the radiation oncology community. This strategic move underscores the Sun Nuclear commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve treatment outcomes on behalf of customers.

Recently, CDMOs have adopted sustainable practices such as using single-use bioreactors, continuous flow manufacturing, and biocatalysis to cut waste and boost efficiency. Those that actively incorporate sustainability into their corporate strategy are more likely to attract customers and build lasting partnerships. The main advantage of this technology is its ability to lower energy use, thanks to more efficient heat and mass transfer. As a result, drug API companies are increasingly choosing CDMOs committed to environmentally friendly operations.

Latest Trends of the Market

⬥︎ In July 2025, Phlow Corp., a leading American pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Antheia, the pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer transforming essential medicine supply chains, announced an ongoing partnership to onshore production of essential medicines and establish more efficient, agile, and resilient pharmaceutical supply chains in the United States.

⬥︎ In February 2025, SK Pharmteco Cell & Gene Europe, a global contract development, manufacturing, and analytical testing organization serving the pharmaceutical and cell & gene therapy industries, along with Assistance Publique and Institut Imagine, announced the signing of a contract for the production of a 200L CGMP clinical batch of lentiviral vector (LVV) and associated regulatory support.

Recently Advanced One-Stop-Shop Solution Provided by the CDMO: Market’s Largest Potential

Integrated CDMOs offer a comprehensive one-stop-shop strategy, covering everything from cell line development and process characterization to commercial manufacturing and regulatory filing support. This approach reduces delays caused by tech transfers between vendors. Such end-to-end services and one-stop shop contract organizations remain appealing to drug sponsors looking for speed, scalability, and strong consumer support. They streamline the whole process, from early discovery and development to commercial manufacturing and distribution, driving the growth in the active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2025 USD 139.33 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 273.92 Billion Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.8% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, Synthesis, Drug, Application, Workflow, Region Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8371

Asia Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Size and Trends 2025 to 2034

The Asia Pacific active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market size was valued at USD 51.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass around USD 107.82 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period of 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market in 2024, due to its advanced manufacturing solutions, such as advancing complex, high-value APIs, including HPAPIs and biologics. CDMOs in North America have developed techniques to handle these substances safely and effectively. Also, the presence of a strong government environment and high R&D spending drives the growth of the market.

⬥︎ For Instance, In July 2025, ESTEVE acquires Regis Technologies, a United States-based Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), headquartered in Chicago. This strategic move allows ESTEVE CDMO a physical presence in the United States, expanding its contract development and manufacturing solutions for innovative small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) across the entire drug development lifecycle

The U.S. has a high presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations and is increasing for adoption of novel manufacturing processes. This drives consistent demand for CDMO solutions to help a strong pipeline of new and complex drug molecules.

Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market?

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the market, with lower healthcare manufacturing expenses, the presence of a huge, skilled workforce, strong government spending and policies in major countries such as China and India, a massive API production infrastructure, and growing worldwide demand for generic and affordable medicine solutions, which drives the growth of the market.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8371

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type Analysis:

The synthetic APIs segment dominates in the active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO Market, as manufacturing of synthetic APIs is usually more cost-efficient. They provide advantages from low-cost raw materials, effective scaling, and streamlined manufacturing processes, making drugs such as aspirin and paracetamol highly affordable. Synthetic APIs rely on chemical inputs that are broadly available, constant in price, and effortlessly sourced from worldwide suppliers. Raw materials for synthetic drugs are generally shipped to centralized facilities, and the end products often remain stable at room temperature, making both storage and transportation simpler.

On the other hand, the biotech APIs segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as biotech API manufacturing involves single-use bioreactors; these systems are composed of plastic material, which is sealed and sterilized by gamma radiation. Single-use bioreactors significant device in the production of biotech API and HPAPI. It is advantageous for both downstream and upstream processes. They allow the development of targeted and biologic medicines, like vaccines and antibody therapies.

By Drug Insights Analysis:

The generic APIs segment dominated the market in 2024, as it makes medical care more affordable and accessible. Generic APIs contribute to healthier communities and stronger economies. Simple to enhance when application functionality is added, and there is one single place to make modifications and publish novel API contracts. Generic API is а one-size-fits-all, trying hard to accommodate the requirements of each customer.

On the other hand, the innovative drugs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as APIs are the backbone of innovative medicine manufacturing, forming significant components in drug formulations that manage, treat, and prevent diseases.

By Application Analysis:

The Oncology segment dominated the market in 2024, as high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) are considered significant in the production of oncology drugs, enabling the production of personalized cancer therapies. These API deliver efficient treatment at minimum doses, making them important for reducing adverse effects while maximizing therapeutic effect. This quality has caused a significant increase in the demand for HPAPI manufacturing in oncology.

On the other hand, the cardiovascular disease and diabetes APIs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as API play an important role in cardiology and diabetology drug manufacturing. Glimepiride, Glipizide, Indapamide, and Atorvastatin have been discovered to have their unique contributions to treating diabetes and heart disease. These APIs provide targeted action with variable durations of control. Its longer effect ensures sustained cholesterol control, lowering the challenges of plaque buildup in arteries and defensive the heart from possible damage.

By Workflow Analysis:

The commercial manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2024, as this segment has a large-scale production strength of active pharmaceutical ingredients. It is significant to offer consistent, quality, and compliant products available for commercial distribution. It offers advantages like reduction of cost through economies of scale and well-organized processes, access to advanced technology, and faster time-to-market through rationalized production.

On the other hand, the clinical development manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as it offers significant benefits for pharmaceutical organizations, particularly during the critical initial stages of drug development.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Companies:

• Cambrex Corporation

• Recipharm AB

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Pantheon)

• CordenPharma International

• Samsung Biologics

• Lonza

• Catalent, Inc.

• Siegfried Holding AG

• Piramal Pharma Solutions

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

What is Going Around the Globe?

⬥︎ In April 2025, Sumitomo Chemical established a new company, Sumitomo Chemical Advanced Medical Solutions America LLC, in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the United States. This company will serve as a CRO for Sumitomo Chemical’s Oligonucleotide CDMO business.

⬥︎ In May 2025, Lonza, a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), announced the launch of its new Design2Optimize platform to enhance process development and manufacturing of small molecule APIs.

⬥︎ In October 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched Accelerator Drug Development, described as the company’s 360° contract development and manufacturing organization and contract research organization drug development solutions, as part of its showcase at CPHI Milan.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344

Related Report –

🔹Biopharmaceutical CDMO Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/biopharmaceutical-cdmo-market

🔹Biologics CDMO Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/biologics-cdmo-market

🔹Oligonucleotide CDMO Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/oligonucleotide-cdmo-market

🔹Cell And Gene Therapy CDMO Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/cell-and-gene-therapy-cdmo-market

🔹U.S. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/us-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-cdmo-market

🔹North America Topical Drugs CDMO Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/north-america-topical-drugs-cdmo-market

🔹Topical Drugs CDMO Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/topical-drugs-cdmo-market

🔹U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/us-pharmaceutical-cdmo-market

🔹Pharmaceutical CDMO Market- https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/pharmaceutical-cdmo-market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO market.

By Product

• Traditional Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (Traditional API)

• Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HP-API)

• Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC)

• Others

By Synthesis

• Synthetic

• Biotech

By Drug

• Innovative

• Generics

By Workflow

• Clinical

• Commercial

By Application

• Oncology

• Hormonal

• Glaucoma

• Cardiovascular disease

• Diabetes

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8371

About-Us

Nova One Advisor is a global leader in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep, data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare.

Our expertise spans the entire biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision medicine.

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

Contact Us

USA: +1 804 420 9370

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: LinkedIn