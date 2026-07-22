Acrosian Launches as AI-Era Biometrics CRO, Built by the Team Behind One of the Industry’s Largest Independent Biometrics CROs

Built for AI, not retrofitted for AI.

PRINCETON, N.J. (July 22, 2026) — Acrosian LLC today announced its launch as a next-generation biometrics CRO purpose-built for the AI era. Founded by Benjamin Jackson, Soumitra Chowdhury, MBA, and Vladimir Mats, Ph.D., Acrosian reunites the leadership team that previously built one of the world’s largest independent biometrics CROs, with operations spanning three continents, before its acquisition.

Rather than adapting legacy infrastructure to artificial intelligence, the founders chose to build again from the ground up.

Acrosian provides integrated clinical data management, biostatistics, statistical programming, and medical writing services for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies, combining proven operational execution with AI-augmented workflows designed to meet GxP validation requirements before deployment.

“After 18 years of building our previous company, we reached a simple conclusion: rebuilding for the AI era would ultimately be more powerful than retrofitting a legacy organization,” said Soumitra Chowdhury, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Large organizations inevitably accumulate processes, systems, and assumptions that make fundamental change difficult. We chose a clean architecture instead—designed for the era we’re entering, not the one we’re leaving.”

Acrosian’s executive leadership includes:

● Benjamin Jackson, Co-Founder and Chairman

● Soumitra Chowdhury, MBA, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

● Vladimir Mats, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer

● Yurii Kartashov, Ph.D., Chief Research & Development Officer

● Aparna (Tanya) Chowdhury, CISA, CDPSE, MIT CSO, Chief Audit and Compliance Officer

“Sponsors are not betting on a new team,” said Vladimir Mats, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer. “They’re working with professionals who have already built and scaled a global biometrics organization. Our clients receive the same scientific rigor, operational discipline, and delivery standards they have trusted for years—now built on an entirely new technological foundation.”

Building AI That Sponsors Can Trust

While much of the industry focuses on AI capabilities, Acrosian’s strategy begins with AI governance.

Every AI-augmented workflow is developed within a unified GxP validation framework before becoming part of client delivery. Human accountability, validation, auditability, security, and documented oversight are built into the firm’s quality system as requirements for every implementation, under a governance framework led by the firm’s Chief Audit and Compliance Officer. Every client deliverable remains under qualified human responsibility, while sponsors receive complete transparency regarding which AI capabilities are currently operational and which remain under active development.

“The industry doesn’t need more AI claims,” said Yurii Kartashov, Ph.D., Chief Research & Development Officer. “It needs confidence in how AI is implemented. We believe sponsors deserve complete transparency—not only about what AI can do today, but also about what it cannot yet do. Trust is built through validation, governance, and honesty.”

This philosophy reflects Acrosian’s broader belief that the future of biometrics will not be defined by replacing experts with artificial intelligence, but by enabling experienced professionals to deliver faster, more consistently, and with greater quality through carefully governed AI augmentation.

Acrosian is actively engaging sponsors ranging from emerging biotechnology companies to global pharmaceutical organizations, providing support from individual biometrics functions through fully integrated biometrics delivery.

For additional information, visit www.acrosian.com.

About Acrosian

Acrosian LLC is a biometrics contract research organization providing clinical data management, biostatistics, statistical programming, and medical writing services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Founded in 2026 by the leadership team behind one of the industry’s largest independent biometrics CROs, Acrosian combines decades of operational experience with AI-augmented workflows built and validated to GxP requirements before deployment. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

For more information, visit: www.acrosian.com.

Media Contact

Don F. McLean

+1-734-716-4182

donald.mclean@acrosian.com

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