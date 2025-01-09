ACRO Announces Recipients of Diversity & Inclusion Site Resource Grants

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, ACRO announced the seven clinical research sites that will receive grant funding as part of the ACRO Diversity and Inclusion Site Resource Grants Program. The site grant awardees include:





Brooklyn Clinical Research – New York

K2 Medical Research – Florida

Nebraska Cancer Specialists – Nebraska

Preferred Primary Care Physicians – Pennsylvania

Randomize Now – Georgia

Smart Cures Clinical Research – California

Superior Clinical Research – North Carolina

With this pilot project, ACRO will support seven 12-month programs, serving as a platform to incubate innovative strategies for improving diverse enrollment in clinical research.

“We hope that ACRO’s D&I Site Resource Grants Program will help to elevate these seven projects as proof-of-concept initiatives to show the broader industry that a small investment can go a long way toward improving representation in clinical trials,” said Tafoya Hubbard, Grants Program Manager, ACRO.

ACRO’s Diversity & Inclusion in Clinical Trials Committee accepted applications from a broad range of sites, from community-based sites that needed upskilling or support to attract industry studies to more established sites aiming to increase the representativeness of participants enrolled in their studies.

ACRO will work with the awarded sites over the next 12 months to track their progress and provide support. The Site Resource Grants Program will then culminate in a white paper illustrating the lessons learned over the course of the Program.

“The clinical research and clinical technology companies of ACRO are key connectors of sponsors, sites, and trial participants,” said Doug Peddicord, Executive Director, ACRO. “We are extremely excited to inaugurate this project, which aims to try out varying approaches to improving the diversity of clinical trial populations, and look forward to reporting out on the results and insights.”

More information about the Grant Program and the recipients can be found on the ACRO website: https://www.acrohealth.org/recipients-announced-acros-diversity-and-inclusion-site-resource-grants-program/

About ACRO

Founded in 2002, ACRO represents the world’s leading clinical research and technology organizations, which provide specialized services that are integral to the development of drugs, biologics and medical devices. ACRO and its members advocate on a global basis for safe, ethical, high-quality medical research so patients can benefit from the development of new treatments and therapies. Our members are dedicated to helping their clients bring efficiency, innovation and value to the clinical research process.

