ACG appoints Rajesh Bhogavalli as Group Chief Commercial Officer

ACG has strengthened its global executive leadership team with the appointment of Rajesh Bhogavalli as Group Chief Commercial Officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to accelerating international growth, operational excellence and commercial transformation across its pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturing businesses.

As Group Chief Commercial Officer, Rajesh Bhogavalli will lead the Group's global commercial strategy, strengthen strategic partnerships, drive cost-optimisation initiatives, and support market expansion.

He brings more than 30 years' experience in commercial strategy, global supply chain and business transformation. Before joining ACG, Rajesh spent almost 12 years with EPL Limited (formerly Essel Propack Ltd.), most recently as President - Supply Chain & Sustainability (Global), leading operations across 11 countries. He has also held senior leadership positions with BASF India and Asian Paints. He holds an MBA in Operations Management from IGNOU and an MSc in Physical Chemistry from Andhra University.

Karan Singh, Managing Director at ACG, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Rajesh to ACG. He brings a wealth of global experience, a strong track record in commercial strategy and operations, and a deep understanding of complex international businesses. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our operations and pursue the next phase of our growth strategy.”

Rajesh Bhogavalli said: "ACG has built an outstanding reputation across the pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem, and I'm excited to join the business at such an important stage of its growth. I look forward to further strengthening our commercial strategy, deepening customer relationships and supporting the company's continued global expansion."