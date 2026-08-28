ACG appoints Rajesh Bhogavalli as Group Chief Commercial Officer

New Group Chief Commercial Officer to support next phase of international growth
ACG has strengthened its global executive leadership team with the appointment of Rajesh Bhogavalli as Group Chief Commercial Officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to accelerating international growth, operational excellence and commercial transformation across its pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturing businesses.
As Group Chief Commercial Officer, Rajesh Bhogavalli will lead the Group's global commercial strategy, strengthen strategic partnerships, drive cost-optimisation initiatives, and support market expansion.
He brings more than 30 years' experience in commercial strategy, global supply chain and business transformation. Before joining ACG, Rajesh spent almost 12 years with EPL Limited (formerly Essel Propack Ltd.), most recently as President - Supply Chain & Sustainability (Global), leading operations across 11 countries. He has also held senior leadership positions with BASF India and Asian Paints. He holds an MBA in Operations Management from IGNOU and an MSc in Physical Chemistry from Andhra University.
Karan Singh, Managing Director at ACG, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Rajesh to ACG. He brings a wealth of global experience, a strong track record in commercial strategy and operations, and a deep understanding of complex international businesses. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our operations and pursue the next phase of our growth strategy.”
Rajesh Bhogavalli said: "ACG has built an outstanding reputation across the pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem, and I'm excited to join the business at such an important stage of its growth. I look forward to further strengthening our commercial strategy, deepening customer relationships and supporting the company's continued global expansion."
The appointment comes
as ACG continues to expand its global presence and invest in technologies and
solutions that support pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers
worldwide. About
ACG Now in its 65th year, ACG continues to innovate production
solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies. Watch our Make It Better story. As the world’s most integrated provider
of oral dosage products and services, ACG produces capsules, barrier packaging
materials, manufacturing machinery, and inspection and traceability solutions,
all compliant with international standards. ACG partners with customers in 138
countries to solve complex manufacturing challenges and improve global health
outcomes. Media
Contact:
madhurima.chakraborty@acg-world.com
The appointment comes as ACG continues to expand its global presence and invest in technologies and solutions that support pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers worldwide.
About ACG
Now in its 65th year, ACG continues to innovate production solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies.
Watch our Make It Better story.
As the world’s most integrated provider of oral dosage products and services, ACG produces capsules, barrier packaging materials, manufacturing machinery, and inspection and traceability solutions, all compliant with international standards.
ACG partners with customers in 138 countries to solve complex manufacturing challenges and improve global health outcomes.
Media
Contact: