Accro Bioscience Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase IIb Study of AC-101 in Moderate-to-Severe Ulcerative Colitis

NEW YORK and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accro Bioscience Inc. (Accro Bio), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel therapeutics for immune mediated diseases, today announced the dosing of their first patient in the Phase IIb clinical trial of AC-101, a selective RIPK2 inhibitor, in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC).

About the Phase IIb Study

The Phase IIb study is a multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate AC-101 in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC). Planned across approximately 50 clinical sites, the trial features a three-arm design comprising two AC-101 dose cohorts and a placebo control arm. The primary endpoint is the clinical remission rate at Week 12. Exploratory endpoints include histologic remission, as well as the maintenance of clinical and histologic remission during long-term treatment.

About AC-101

AC-101 is a novel, selective RIPK2 inhibitor derived from Accro Bioscience's proprietary drug discovery platform targeting regulatory cell death and inflammation. It is being developed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC). Receptor interacting protein kinase 2 (RIPK2) is a key mediator in the NOD signaling pathway, and dysregulation of NOD/RIPK2 signaling is associated with multiple inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

AC-101 has completed Phase I studies in healthy participants in Australia and China, with favorable safety and PK/PD profile. A Phase Ib proof of concept study in Chinese patients with moderate-to-severe UC has been completed. The efficacy and safety results of this Phase Ib study will be presented at UEG Week 2026.

About Accro Bioscience

Accro Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, by targeting molecular mechanisms of regulatory cell death. The company's robust pipeline of first- and best-in-class compounds offers the potential to bring innovative, paradigm-shifting therapies to patients.

For more information, please visit www.accropeutics.com.

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SOURCE Accro Bioscience (Suzhou) Limited