acCELLerate Facilitates Custom Cell Banking Solutions for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Research with ATCC Authenticated Cell Lines

Hamburg Germany, November 10th, 2025

acCELLerate, a manufacturer of assay-ready frozen cells has established an agreement with ATCC a global biological resource and standards organization. Under the agreement, acCELLerate will produce custom cell banks from ATCC cell lines for research clients in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

This collaboration combines ATCC’s internationally recognized portfolio of high-quality, authenticated cell lines with acCELLerate’s expertise in cryopreservation and its capabilities for large scale cell banking. Researchers will gain access to customized Master, Working, and assay ready instaCELL Banks manufactured under acCELLerate’s stringent good cell culture practice to free in-house resources and increase assay reproducibility.

Key Achievements:

· Direct access to custom cell banks made from authenticated ATCC cell lines.

· Custom cell banking under cell culture quality standards approved by ATCC.

· Improved assay precision by the use of reagent-like assay ready instaCELLs.

· Scalability and flexibility to implement a designed multi-tier cell banking strategy.

“Our custom cell banks and assay ready instaCELLs support discovery, preclinical development, and QC bioassays” said Dr. Oliver Wehmeier, Managing Director at acCELLerate, “We can now provide our clients with easy access to ATCC’s unparalleled portfolio of authenticated cell lines for their research. Together with ATCC we are facilitating global research and development of new pharmaceuticals.”

“Authenticated and reproducible lines are the foundation of reliable research that leads to new therapies,” said Dr. Ruth Cheng, President and CEO at ATCC. “Combining acCELLerate’s expertise with ATCC’s authenticated cell lines accelerates the path from discovery to development for biopharma innovators.”

Further Information:

https://www.accellerate.me/atcc-authenticated-cell-lines.html

About ATCC

ATCC is a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization and the leading developer and supplier of authenticated cell lines, microorganisms, and associated data for academia, industry, and government. With a history of scientific contributions spanning more than a century, ATCC offers an unmatched combination of being the world’s largest and most diverse collection of biological reference materials and data, and is a mission-driven, trusted partner that supports and encourages scientific collaboration. ATCC products, services, partnerships, and people provide the global scientific community with credible, advanced model systems to support complex research and innovations in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health. ATCC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, with research and technology centers of excellence in Gaithersburg and Germantown, Maryland.

