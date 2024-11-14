ABS Bio, Inc. announces strategic investment by 3 Boomerang Capital

New Castle, DE — November 14, 2024 — ABS Bio, Inc., a leader in biospecimen sourcing, cell culture services and biostorage for the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, today announced a strategic investment by 3 Boomerang Capital, a Greenwich, CT based healthcare-focused private equity firm. The investment will position ABS Bio to accelerate enhancements to its service offerings while growing its reach among biopharma R&D professionals. ABS also announced an expanded board of directors, including John Chickosky as Executive Chairman, and Greg Swanberg and Martin LeBlanc as Directors.

ABS Bio founder and CEO Charlie Saller, Ph.D., commented, “This partnership with

3 Boomerang Capital and our expanded Board will enable ABS Bio to quickly accelerate our growth trajectory. We have several client-driven initiatives that we can now advance to meet critical client needs, and John, Greg and Martin’s involvement will free me to focus on the science and innovative clients that inspired me to create ABS back in 1990.”

John Chickosky added, “I have been involved with several biopharma services companies during my career, but never have I seen an organization as beloved by its clients as ABS Bio. The company has built a robust model based on scientific understanding, quality and customer intimacy that is truly unmatched. Together with Charlie and the fantastic ABS team, we are energized to build on that foundation to enable the important, life-saving work done by our biopharma partners.”

For more than 30 years, ABS Bio has provided nearly all of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies with mission critical biomaterial services. Headquartered in New Castle, Delaware, ABS Bio provides biospecimen procurement and analysis, cell culture services, biostorage, and a suite of supporting analytical services, including flow cytometry, to the biopharma community from its new state-of-the-art 48,000 square foot facility.

John Chickosky was previously a board member at Bionova Scientific (acquired by Asahi Kasei in 2022) and executive chairman at Vala Sciences. He was also President & CEO of Natrix Separations (acquired by Merck KGaA) and Chief Commercial Officer at Xcellerex, Inc. (acquired by GE Healthcare, now Cytiva). Greg Swanberg was the CEO of BioStorage Technologies, where he led the firm’s expansion to become the largest global provider of biorepository services and technology, serving 19 of the top 20 biopharma clients. Martin LeBlanc is currently Co-founder and Vice Chairman at CellCarta, where he previously served as President & CEO. He also served as President & CEO at one of CellCarta’s predecessor companies, Caprion Biosciences. Martin also sits on the boards of several other private bioscience companies.

This investment was previously announced by 3 Boomerang Capital.