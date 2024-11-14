ABS Bio, Inc. announces strategic investment by 3 Boomerang Capital

◆Investment to support services growth.
◆Industry veterans join board of directors, including John Chickosky as Executive Chairman, and Greg Swanberg and Martin LeBlanc as Directors.
New Castle, DE — November 14, 2024 — ABS Bio, Inc., a leader in biospecimen sourcing, cell culture services and biostorage for the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, today announced a strategic investment by 3 Boomerang Capital, a Greenwich, CT based healthcare-focused private equity firm. The investment will position ABS Bio to accelerate enhancements to its service offerings while growing its reach among biopharma R&D professionals. ABS also announced an expanded board of directors, including John Chickosky as Executive Chairman, and Greg Swanberg and Martin LeBlanc as Directors.
ABS Bio founder and CEO Charlie Saller, Ph.D., commented,
“This partnership with
3 Boomerang Capital and our expanded Board will enable ABS Bio to quickly accelerate our growth trajectory. We have several client-driven initiatives that we can now advance to meet critical client needs, and John, Greg and Martin’s involvement will free me to focus on the science and innovative clients that inspired me to create ABS back in 1990.”
John Chickosky added, “I have been involved with several biopharma services companies during my career, but never have I seen an organization as beloved by its clients as ABS Bio. The company has built a robust model based on scientific understanding, quality and customer intimacy that is truly unmatched. Together with Charlie and the fantastic ABS team, we are energized to build on that foundation to enable the important, life-saving work done by our biopharma partners.”
For more than 30 years, ABS Bio has provided nearly all of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies with mission critical biomaterial services. Headquartered in New Castle, Delaware, ABS Bio provides biospecimen procurement and analysis, cell culture services, biostorage, and a suite of supporting analytical services, including flow cytometry, to the biopharma community from its new state-of-the-art 48,000 square foot facility.
John Chickosky was previously a board member at Bionova Scientific (acquired by Asahi Kasei in 2022) and executive chairman at Vala Sciences. He was also President & CEO of Natrix Separations (acquired by Merck KGaA) and Chief Commercial Officer at Xcellerex, Inc. (acquired by GE Healthcare, now Cytiva). Greg Swanberg was the CEO of BioStorage Technologies, where he led the firm’s expansion to become the largest global provider of biorepository services and technology, serving 19 of the top 20 biopharma clients. Martin LeBlanc is currently Co-founder and Vice Chairman at CellCarta, where he previously served as President & CEO. He also served as President & CEO at one of CellCarta’s predecessor companies, Caprion Biosciences. Martin also sits on the boards of several other private bioscience companies.
This investment was previously announced by 3 Boomerang Capital.
About ABS Since its founding in 1990 by CEO Charlie Saller, Ph.D.,
ABS Bio has made research and discovery faster, easier, and more reliable for many
pharmaceutical and biotech developers. With its suite of custom services — including
biospecimen sourcing,cell culture supply, and integrated biostorage — ABS Bio
enables research scientists to focus on their core research objectives with the
confidence that mission-critical support functions are being fulfilled
promptly, accurately and according to client-specified quality requirements.
Based in New Castle, DE, ABS Bio is distinguished by consistently high
satisfaction ratings from clients ranging from large pharma to emerging
biotech. For more information, visit ABSBio.com. About 3 Boomerang Capital 3 Boomerang Capital is a lower middle-market healthcare
private equity firm committed to fostering creative investment partnerships
with healthcare entrepreneurs across North America and Western
Europe. 3BC's areas of investment focus span four key healthcare sectors:
BioPharma outsourcing, medical device and diagnostic manufacturing, information
technology and tech-enabled services, and alternate site care. The firm
specializes in backing founder-led businesses, providing the guidance and
resources needed for successful growth and innovation in the healthcare market.
By strategically concentrating on four core areas, 3 Boomerang Capital is
well-equipped to deliver on its mission of empowering healthcare entrepreneurs
and propelling healthcare businesses to new heights. The firm is currently
investing out of its flagship fund, 3 Boomerang Capital I, LP, a $376
million investment vehicle. For more information, visit 3boomerang.com. Inquiries: Rick Gregory 860-677-2377
About ABS
Since its founding in 1990 by CEO Charlie Saller, Ph.D., ABS Bio has made research and discovery faster, easier, and more reliable for many pharmaceutical and biotech developers. With its suite of custom services — including biospecimen sourcing,cell culture supply, and integrated biostorage — ABS Bio enables research scientists to focus on their core research objectives with the confidence that mission-critical support functions are being fulfilled promptly, accurately and according to client-specified quality requirements. Based in New Castle, DE, ABS Bio is distinguished by consistently high satisfaction ratings from clients ranging from large pharma to emerging biotech. For more information, visit ABSBio.com.
About 3 Boomerang Capital
3 Boomerang Capital is a lower middle-market healthcare private equity firm committed to fostering creative investment partnerships with healthcare entrepreneurs across North America and Western Europe. 3BC's areas of investment focus span four key healthcare sectors: BioPharma outsourcing, medical device and diagnostic manufacturing, information technology and tech-enabled services, and alternate site care. The firm specializes in backing founder-led businesses, providing the guidance and resources needed for successful growth and innovation in the healthcare market. By strategically concentrating on four core areas, 3 Boomerang Capital is well-equipped to deliver on its mission of empowering healthcare entrepreneurs and propelling healthcare businesses to new heights. The firm is currently investing out of its flagship fund, 3 Boomerang Capital I, LP, a $376 million investment vehicle. For more information, visit 3boomerang.com.
Inquiries:
Rick Gregory
860-677-2377