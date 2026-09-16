Abeona Therapeutics® Announces Activation of University of Florida Health as Newest Qualified Treatment Center for ZEVASKYN®

CLEVELAND, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing genetic medicines for serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced the activation of University of Florida Health (UF Health) in Gainesville, Florida, as the eighth Qualified Treatment Center (QTC) for the administration of ZEVASKYN (prademagene zamikeracel) gene-modified cellular sheets. ZEVASKYN is the first and only autologous gene-modified cellular sheets for the treatment of wounds in patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

“Activation of UF Health as a QTC represents an important step in expanding access to ZEVASKYN for patients living with RDEB in Florida and the Southeastern United States,” said Dr. Madhav Vasanthavada, Chief Commercial Officer of Abeona. “UF Health is widely recognized for its leadership in dermatology and multidisciplinary patient care, and we are excited to partner with them to bring this innovative gene therapy to eligible children and adult patients in need.”

“The University of Florida Health is now the sole treatment center for ZEVASKYN across the Southeastern United States. This new gene therapy expands the treatment armamentarium for managing epidermolysis bullosa, with the goal of improving skin healing and patient quality of life,” said Michael Lavery, M.D., Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Dermatology at the University of Florida and Director of the University of Florida Epidermolysis Bullosa Multidisciplinary Clinic.

“ZEVASKYN brings together the expertise of our Pediatric Surgery and Burn teams and highlights the collaborative care model that defines UF Health. We are proud to partner with Abeona Therapeutics to expand access to specialized treatment for patients with epidermolysis bullosa,” said Dr. Shawn Larson, M.D., Professor and Chief of the Division of Pediatric Surgery at the University of Florida.

UF Health has already initiated patient identification and onboarding activities and is working with Abeona to support treatment access for eligible patients. For more information about receiving ZEVASKYN treatment at UF Health, contact the UF Health Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) Clinic in Gainesville by calling (352) 594-1500, or by email at eb-clinic@ufl.edu. For more information, visit: https://dermatology.med.ufl.edu/patient-care/epidermolysis-bullosa-ebclinic/.

For more information on how to access ZEVASKYN and learn about patient support services offered through Abeona Assist™, Abeona's comprehensive patient support program, visit www.abeonaassist.com, call 1-855-ABEONA-1 (1-855-223-6621) or email MyNavigator@AbeonaAssist.com. Abeona Assist offers personalized support, including helping eligible patients understand their insurance benefits and financial assistance options, and providing travel and logistical assistance.

About recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa

Recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), a rare blistering disorder without a cure, is characterized by severe skin wounds that cause pain and can lead to systemic complications impacting the length and quality of life. People with RDEB have a defect in both copies of the COL7A1 gene, leaving them unable to produce functioning type VII collagen, which is necessary to anchor the dermal and epidermal layers of the skin.

About ZEVASKYN® (prademagene zamikeracel) gene-modified cellular sheets

ZEVASKYN is the first and only autologous cell sheet-based gene therapy for the treatment of wounds in adult and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). RDEB is a severe skin disease caused by a defect in both copies of the COL7A1 gene resulting in the inability to produce functional type VII collagen. Without functional type VII collagen and anchoring fibrils, the skin is fragile and blisters easily, leading to wounds that continually open and close, or fail to heal altogether. Patients often have large open wounds that can lead to serious life-threatening complications. ZEVASKYN incorporates the functional type VII collagen-producing COL7A1 gene into a patient's own skin cells, ex vivo, using a replication-incompetent retroviral vector to produce functional type VII collagen in treated wounds. ZEVASKYN has demonstrated clinically meaningful wound healing and pain reduction with a single surgical application. For more information, visit www.ZEVASKYN.com.

Indication

ZEVASKYN® (prademagene zamikeracel) is an autologous cell sheet-based gene therapy indicated for the treatment of wounds in adult and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

Important Safety Information

Serious allergic reactions to ZEVASKYN can occur. Patients should get medical help right away if they experience symptoms like itching, swelling, hives, difficulty breathing, runny nose, watery eyes, or nausea. In rare cases, a severe reaction called anaphylaxis may happen. There is a potential risk that treatment with ZEVASKYN may contribute to the development of cancer because of how the therapy works. Patients should be monitored for the rest of their lives to check for any signs of cancer.

ZEVASKYN is made using human and animal materials. Although these materials are tested before use, the risk of passing on infections cannot be eliminated. The most common side effects are pain from the procedure and itching.

This is not a complete list of side effects. Patients should call their care team for medical advice about side effects. Side effects may be reported to Abeona at 1-844-888-2236 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. See full Prescribing Information.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for serious diseases. Abeona’s ZEVASKYN® (prademagene zamikeracel) is the first and only autologous cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of wounds in adult and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The Company’s fully integrated cell and gene therapy cGMP manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Ohio, serves as the manufacturing site for ZEVASKYN commercial production. The Company’s development portfolio features ABO-701 (PSMA-SIR-T™), a potentially first-in-class engineered T-cell therapy targeting PSMA, engineered to overcome the core failures of cell therapies in solid tumors. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

ZEVASKYN®, Abeona Assist®, Abeona Therapeutics®, and their related logos are trademarks of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by such terminology as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “potential,” and similar words and expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances), which constitute and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our ability to maintain existing and obtain additional regulatory approvals of ZEVASKYN® and any future product candidates; our ability to successfully commercialize and market ZEVASKYN® and any future product candidates, if approved, and the timing of any commercialization and marketing efforts; our ability to manufacture sufficient batches of ZEVASKYN® to meet demand; our ability to manufacture ZEVASKYN® batches that meet certain product release specifications that were required by FDA at the time of BLA approval and implemented based on a limited clinical dataset; the FDA’s willingness to revise such release specifications to reflect real-world manufacturing experience; our ability to manufacture from provided biopsy material a ZEVASKYN® batch for which revenue may ultimately be recognized, which depends on such factors as qualified treatment centers obtaining biopsy samples from ZEVASKYN® patients of sufficient quality to act as starting material for manufacturing ZEVASKYN®, patient-to-patient variability in cell growth during the ZEVASKYN® manufacturing process, patient health deterioration in close proximity to ZEVASKYN® treatment such that treatment is no longer possible, and expiration of ZEVASKYN®’s 84-hour shelf-life before surgical application of ZEVASKYN® can be performed; our ability to activate additional qualified treatment centers to administer ZEVASKYN® on patients; the ability of qualified treatment centers to enroll patients for treatment or administer ZEVASKYN® on patients; our ability submit an investigational new drug application for ABO-701 and enroll patients in new clinical trials; our ability to access additional financial resources and/or our financial flexibility to reduce operating expenses if required; our ability to obtain additional equity funding from current or new stockholders; the potential impact of unpredicted changes in the structure and/or administration of the United States government or its agencies; our ability to out-license technology and/or other assets, deferring and/or eliminating planned expenditures, restructuring operations and/or reducing headcount, and sales of assets; the dilutive effect that raising additional funds by selling additional equity securities would have on the relative equity ownership of our existing investors, including under our existing at-the-market sale agreement; the outcome of any interactions with the FDA or other regulatory agencies relating to any of our products or product candidates; our ability to continue to secure and maintain regulatory designations for our product candidates; our ability to develop manufacturing capabilities compliant with current good manufacturing practices for our product candidates; our ability to manufacture cell and gene therapy products and produce an adequate product supply to support clinical trials and potentially future commercialization; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates for any indication once approved; our ability to meet our obligations contained in license agreements to which we are party; and macroeconomic uncertainty resulting from changes to U.S. trade policy, including current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions.

CONTACT: Contacts: Investor and Media: Greg Gin VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Abeona Therapeutics ir@abeonatherapeutics.com Investor: Lee M. Stern Meru Advisors lstern@meruadvisors.com