Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2021 Financial Results

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Summary :

Net revenue of $113.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, up 13%, and up 20% on an adjusted basis, compared to net revenue of $100.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net revenue is based upon: Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products for the third quarter of 2021 of $107.3 million, an increase of 19% from the third quarter of 2020. Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products for the third quarter of 2021 of $6.4 million , a decrease of 41% from the third quarter of 2020.

Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of $57.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 39% from the third quarter of 2020.

Net revenue from the sale of non-PuraPly products of $56.8 million, a decrease of 5% from the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted net revenue, excluding net revenue from the sale of our NuCel and ReNu products, was $113.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, up 20%, compared to Adjusted net revenue of $95.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Net income of $12.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a net income of $20.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $8.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA income of $21.7 million, or 19% of net revenue, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $24.6 million, or 24% of net revenue, for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $3.0 million.

“We delivered third quarter revenue growth of 13% year-over-year and, normalizing for the loss of ReNu and NuCel, third quarter Adjusted net revenue grew 20% year-over-year,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Organogenesis. “The Organogenesis team continues to perform well despite a tougher-than-expected operating environment.”

Mr. Gillheeney, Sr. continued: “We are proud of what we have accomplished so far this year. Our year-to-date performance and progress against our strategic priorities is a direct result of the strength of our organization and the dedication of our employees. We remain confident in our ability to continue to deliver both strong operating and financial results as well as provide integrated healing solutions that substantially improve medical outcomes while lowering the overall cost of care.”

Third Quarter 2021 Results:

The following table represents net revenue by product grouping for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Change 2021 2020 $ % (in thousands, except for percentages) Advanced Wound Care $ 107,341 $ 89,990 $ 17,351 19 % Surgical & Sports Medicine 6,412 10,809 (4,397 ) (41 %) Net revenue $ 113,753 $ 100,799 $ 12,954 13 %

Net revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $113.8 million, compared to $100.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $13.0 million , or 13%. The increase in net revenue was driven by a $17.4 million increase, or 19%, in net revenue of Advanced Wound Care products, partially offset by a $4.4 million decrease, or 41%, in net revenue of Surgical & Sports Medicine products, compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $87.6 million, or 77% of net revenue, compared to $77.8 million, or 77% of net revenue, for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $9.8 million, or 13%. The increase in gross profit resulted primarily from increased sales volume due to the strength in our Advanced Wound Care products as well as a shift in product mix to our higher gross margin products.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $71.3 million, compared to $55.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $16.3 million, or 30%. R&D expense was $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $5.2 million, or 141%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $62.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $51.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $11.0 million, or 22%.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2021 was $16.3 million, compared to $22.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $6.5 million, or 29%.

Total other expense, net, for the third quarter of 2021 were $3.4 million, compared to $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.4 million, or 71%.

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $12.6 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to of $20.8 million, or $0.19 per share, for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $8.2 million , or $0.10 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA income of $21.7 million, or 19% of net revenue, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $24.6 million, or 24% of net revenue, for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $3.0 million.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $102.7 million in cash and restricted cash and $83.2 million in debt obligations, of which $9.4 million were finance lease obligations, compared to $84.8 million in cash and restricted cash and $84.8 million in debt obligations, of which $15.1 million were finance lease obligations as of December 31, 2020.

First Nine Months 2021 Results:

The following table represents net revenue by product grouping for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively:

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Change 2021 2020 $ % (in thousands, except for percentages) Advanced Wound Care $ 309,485 $ 201,009 $ 108,476 54 % Surgical & Sports Medicine 30,016 30,482 (466 ) (2 %) Net revenue $ 339,501 $ 231,491 $ 108,010 47 %

Net revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $339.5 million, compared to $231.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $108.0 million, or 47%. The increase in net revenue was driven by a $108.5 million increase, or 54%, in net revenue of Advanced Wound Care products, partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease, or 2%, in net revenue of Surgical & Sports Medicine products, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $257.9 million, or 76% of net revenue, compared to $169.7 million, or 73% of net revenue, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $88.2 million, or 52%. The increase in gross profit resulted primarily from increased sales volume due to the strength in our Advanced Wound Care products as well as a shift in product mix to our higher gross margin products.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $205.4 million, compared to $164.6 million for the nine months September 30, 2020, an increase of $40.8 million, or 25%. R&D expense was $22.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $13.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $8.7 million, or 63%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $183.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $150.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $32.2 million, or 21%.

Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $52.5 million, compared to $5.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $47.4 million.

Total other expense, net, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $8.3 million, compared to $6.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $2.2 million, or 37%.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $43.2 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $(0.01) per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $44.3 million, or $0.33 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $62.8 million, or 18% of net revenue, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $13.9 million, or 6% of net revenue, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $48.9 million.

Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company now expects:

Net revenue of between $458 million and $470 million, representing an increase of approximately 35% to 39% year-over-year, as compared to net revenue of $338.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The 2021 net revenue guidance range assumes: Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of between $425 million and $434 million, representing an increase of approximately 44% to 47% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $294.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of between $33 million and $36 million, representing a decrease of approximately 18% to 24% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $43.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of between $196 million and $204 million, representing an increase of approximately 33% to 39% year-over-year, as compared to net revenue of $147.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

to year-over-year, as compared to net revenue of $338.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. GAAP net income positive for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA positive for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call:

ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 102,237 $ 84,394 Restricted cash 487 412 Accounts receivable, net 74,583 56,804 Inventory 29,495 27,799 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,033 4,935 Total current assets 211,835 174,344 Property and equipment, net 74,774 55,792 Intangible assets, net 26,896 30,622 Goodwill 28,772 28,772 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 26,522 - Deferred tax asset, net 18 18 Other assets 1,606 670 Total assets $ 370,423 $ 290,218 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Deferred acquisition consideration $ - $ 483 Current portion of term loan 2,186 16,666 Current portion of finance lease obligations 8,531 3,619 Current portion of operating lease obligations 4,667 - Current portion of deferred rent and lease incentive obligation - 95 Accounts payable 28,488 23,381 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 37,128 23,973 Total current liabilities 81,000 68,217 Line of credit - 10,000 Term loan, net of current portion 71,667 43,044 Deferred acquisition consideration, net of current portion 1,436 1,436 Earnout liability - 3,985 Deferred rent and lease incentive obligation, net of current portion - 2,315 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 831 11,442 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 24,204 - Other liabilities 2,111 7,971 Total liabilities 181,249 148,410 Commitments and contingencies (Note 18) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 129,365,209 and 128,460,381 shares issued; 128,636,661 and 127,731,833 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 300,989 296,830 Accumulated deficit (111,828 ) (155,035 ) Total stockholders’ equity 189,174 141,808 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 370,423 $ 290,218

ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 113,753 $ 100,799 $ 339,501 $ 231,491 Cost of goods sold 26,167 22,964 81,602 61,799 Gross profit 87,586 77,835 257,899 169,692 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 62,369 51,325 182,950 150,797 Research and development 8,953 3,709 22,482 13,787 Total operating expenses 71,322 55,034 205,432 164,584 Income from operations 16,264 22,801 52,467 5,108 Other expense, net: Interest expense, net (1,482 ) (2,969 ) (6,383 ) (8,391 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,883 ) - (1,883 ) - Gain on settlement of deferred acquisition consideration - 951 - 2,246 Other income, net (19 ) 44 (4 ) 90 Total other expense, net (3,384 ) (1,974 ) (8,270 ) (6,055 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 12,880 20,827 44,197 (947 ) Income tax expense (303 ) (72 ) (990 ) (134 ) Net income (loss) $ 12,577 $ 20,755 $ 43,207 $ (1,081 ) Net income (loss), per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.34 $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ 0.32 $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 128,546,301 105,040,035 128,219,674 104,748,297 Diluted 133,850,216 108,489,768 133,766,004 104,748,297

ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 43,207 $ (1,081 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 4,010 3,285 Amortization of intangible assets 3,726 2,518 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 4,117 - Non-cash interest expense 236 160 Deferred interest expense 1,331 1,577 Deferred rent expense - 33 Gain on settlement of deferred acquisition consideration - (2,246 ) Provision recorded for sales returns and doubtful accounts 2,862 2,559 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,397 201 Adjustment for excess and obsolete inventories 8,045 2,024 Stock-based compensation 2,781 1,164 Change in fair value of Earnout liability (3,985 ) - Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,883 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (20,642 ) (19,160 ) Inventory (9,741 ) (7,757 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (98 ) (1,647 ) Operating leases (4,179 ) - Accounts payable 5,237 (3,778 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,765 3,521 Other liabilities (2,922 ) 878 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 44,030 (17,749 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (25,993 ) (12,260 ) Cash paid for business acquisition - (5,820 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25,993 ) (18,080 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Line of credit borrowings (repayments) under the 2019 Credit Agreement (10,000 ) 5,869 Term loan borrowings (repayments) under the 2019 Credit Agreement (60,000 ) 10,000 Proceeds from term loan under the 2021 Credit Agreement, net of debt discount and issuance cost 73,174 - Term loan repayments under the 2021 Credit Agreement (469 ) - Payments of withholding taxes in connection with RSUs vesting (737 ) - Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2,115 1,286 Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (2,099 ) (1,776 ) Payment to extinguish debt (1,620 ) - Payment of deferred acquisition consideration (483 ) (3,034 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (119 ) 12,345 Change in cash and restricted cash 17,918 (23,484 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 84,806 60,370 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 102,724 $ 36,886 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 5,830 $ 7,130 Cash paid for income taxes $ 582 $ - Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Fair value of shares issued for business acquisition $ - $ 7,986 Deferred acquisition consideration and earnout liability recorded for business acquisition $ - $ 5,218 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,523 $ 2,628 Right-of-use assets obtained through operating lease obligations $ 30,639 $ -

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, in addition to financial measures in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net revenue to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net revenue help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net revenue provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 12,577 $ 20,755 $ 43,207 $ (1,081 ) Interest expense, net 1,482 2,969 6,383 8,391 Income tax expense 303 72 990 134 Depreciation 1,937 1,135 4,010 3,285 Amortization 1,240 885 3,726 2,518 EBITDA 17,539 25,816 58,316 13,247 Stock-based compensation expense 1,041 486 2,781 1,164 Gain on settlement of deferred acquisition consideration (1) - (951 ) - (2,246 ) Recovery of certain notes receivable from related parties (2) - (1,111 ) (179 ) (1,111 ) Change in fair value of Earnout (3) (927 ) - (3,985 ) - Restructuring charge (4) 1,010 - 2,876 - Transaction cost (5) - 361 - 929 Loss on extinguishment of debt (6) 1,883 - 1,883 - Write-off of a fixed asset (7) 1,104 - 1,104 - Cancellation fee (8) - - - 1,950 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,650 $ 24,601 $ 62,796 $ 13,933

(1) Amounts reflect the gain recognized related to the settlement of the deferred acquisition consideration dispute with the sellers of NuTech Medical in February 2020 as well as the settlement of the assumed legacy lawsuit from the sellers of NuTech Medical in October 2020. See Note 18 to the unaudited financial statements included in our Form 10-Q.

(2) Amounts reflect the collection of certain notes receivable from related parties previously reserved. See Note 19 to the unaudited financial statements included in our Form 10-Q.

(3) Amounts reflect the change in the fair value of the Earnout liability in connection with the CPN acquisition. See Note 3 to the unaudited financial statements included in our Form 10-Q.

(4) Amounts reflect employee retention and benefits as well as the facility-related cost associated with the Company’s restructuring activities. See Note 12 to the unaudited financial statements included in our Form 10-Q.

(5) Amounts reflect legal, advisory and other professional fees incurred related directly to the CPN acquisition. See Note 3 to the unaudited financial statements included in our Form 10-Q.

(6) Amounts reflect the loss recognized on the extinguishment of the 2019 Credit Agreement upon repayment. See Note 13 to the unaudited financial statements included in our Form 10-Q.

(7) Amounts reflect the write-off of certain design and consulting fees previously capitalized related to the unfinished construction work on the 275 Dan Road Building.

(8) Amount reflects the cancellation fee for terminating certain product development and consulting agreements the Company inherited from NuTech Medical. See Note 18 to the unaudited financial statements included in our Form 10-Q.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net revenue to non-GAAP Adjusted net revenue for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Change 2021 2020 $ % (in thousands) (in thousands) Net Revenue $ 113,753 $ 100,799 $ 12,954 13 % Less net revenue attributable to ReNu and NuCel (31 ) 5,639 (5,670 ) (101 %) Adjusted net revenue $ 113,785 $ 95,160 $ 18,624 20 %

