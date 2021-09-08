Nimble Therapeutics Appoints Cyrus Arman, PhD, MBA as Chief Business Officer

Cyrus has over 12 years of experience in corporate, clinical, and commercial strategy. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at NEUVOGEN, Inc, an immuno-oncology firm developing cancer vaccines. Prior to NEUVOGEN, Dr. Arman contributed to rebuilding and running Amgen’s Global Competitive Intelligence and Strategy unit, and later served as a Director in Amgen’s Corporate Strategy group.

“We’re excited to welcome Cyrus to our management team at Nimble,” said Jigar Patel, PhD, Founder and CEO of Nimble Therapeutics. “Cyrus brings valuable experience devising strategy, executing transactions, and leveraging innovation that will enable Nimble to deliver on the promise of peptide therapeutics.”

Cyrus has an MBA from the University of California Los Angeles, a PhD in Neuroscience and an MS in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Southern California, and a BS in Biopsychology from the University of California San Diego.

About Nimble Therapeutics

Nimble Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to delivering on the promise of peptide therapeutics. Leveraging a paradigm-shifting peptide drug discovery and development engine, Nimble combines massively parallel solid-phase synthesis, unrivaled chemical and structural diversity, sophisticated assays, and powerful analytics to efficiently and intelligently discover and develop next generation peptide therapeutics.

Connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/nimble-therapeutics or visit our website at www.nimbletherapeutics.com to learn more.

