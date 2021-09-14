Nimble Therapeutics and Incyte Expand their Strategic Research Collaboration to Discover Additional Novel Peptide Therapeutics

“Nimble looks forward to building upon on the already strong collaboration between the Nimble and Incyte scientific teams. The expansion of the collaboration serves as yet another important validation of Nimble’s powerful capabilities and approach towards engineering the next generation of peptide therapeutics,” said Jigar Patel, CEO and Founder of Nimble Therapeutics.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nimble will receive an upfront payment and reimbursement of certain research program costs and may become eligible for downstream milestone payments and royalties. Incyte has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize any peptides discovered under the collaboration and has an option to further expand the collaboration to include additional targets.

About Nimble Therapeutics

Nimble Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to delivering on the promise of peptide therapeutics. Leveraging a paradigm-shifting peptide drug discovery and development engine, Nimble combines massively parallel solid-phase synthesis, unrivaled chemical and structural diversity, sophisticated assays, and powerful analytics to efficiently and intelligently discover and develop next generation peptide therapeutics.

