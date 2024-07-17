mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Size to Reach USD 72.7 Billion by 2032, Augmented by Advancements in Personalized Medicine

The global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market size value reached USD 57.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market will reach USD 72.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.53% during 2024-2032. The market is driven by advancements in synthetic biology, rising demand for personalized medicine, and the growing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Rising Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases Fueling mRNA Therapeutics Demand

The rise in chronic and infectious diseases, such as cancer, HIV, and Zika, is a major market driver for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. These treatments leverage the body’s cellular machinery to produce therapeutic proteins, offering a novel approach to tackling various diseases. This capability to target diseases at a molecular level represents a potential paradigm shift in healthcare, making mRNA technologies a crucial innovation. As the incidence of these diseases continues to rise, so does the recognition of mRNA-based treatments among healthcare providers, patients, and researchers. The increased demand for innovative therapeutic interventions due to the prevalence of such diseases fuels the market growth, positioning mRNA vaccines and therapies as key solutions in the evolving landscape of medical treatments. For instance, the FDA has granted the world’s first approval for an mRNA therapeutic cancer vaccine developed by WestGene. The vaccine, WGc-043, targets Epstein-Barr virus-related cancers like nasopharyngeal carcinoma and natural killer T-cell lymphoma. It offers promising efficacy, low toxicity, and cost-effectiveness.

Breakthroughs in Synthetic Biology and Bioinformatics Accelerating mRNA Therapeutics

Rapid advancements in synthetic biology and bioinformatics have significantly driven the development and refinement of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. Improved understanding of genomics, enhanced gene editing capabilities, and sophisticated computational models for predicting mRNA structure and behavior have all contributed to more effective design and delivery of these treatments. These technological advancements expand the potential applications of mRNA technologies beyond infectious diseases to include genetic disorders and cancers. Continuous improvements in synthetic biology and bioinformatics are crucial for broadening the scope and efficacy of mRNA technologies, thereby driving market growth. The industry’s progress in these fields underscores the transformative potential of mRNA-based therapies in modern medicine.

Increasing Need for Personalized Medicine Driving mRNA Technology Adoption

Personalized medicine, which tailors treatments to an individual’s genetic profile and health needs, is a significant market driver for mRNA technologies. This approach represents a departure from traditional one-size-fits-all treatments, offering customized solutions that enhance therapeutic efficacy and safety. mRNA technologies are particularly promising in this context due to their ability to be designed for specific genetic profiles or disease variants. The potential to customize mRNA vaccines and treatments for individual patients is driving demand in the personalized medicine sector. In May 2024, the NHS launched a clinical trial offering personalized mRNA cancer vaccines developed by BioNTech and Genentech to patients. The trial is part of the NHS England’s Cancer Vaccine Launch Pad initiative, which aims to provide fast-tracked access to clinical trials at participating hospitals. Patients undergo a cancer tissue sample and blood test to determine trial eligibility, and the investigational vaccines aim to induce an immune response to prevent cancer recurrence post-surgery. As awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine grow among healthcare providers and patients, the demand for mRNA technologies is expected to rise, significantly impacting the market.

Leading Companies in the mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market:

The market research report by IMARC Group encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market, several notable companies are making waves in the industry by offering innovative solutions.

Companies like BioNTech SE and Moderna Therapeutics are heavily investing in research and development to enhance the efficacy and broaden the application of mRNA technologies beyond vaccines, targeting areas such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders.

These organizations are also forming partnerships and collaborations with academic institutions, biotech firms, and other pharmaceutical companies to accelerate innovation, pool resources, and share knowledge. For instance, Moderna received emergency use authorization from the US FDA for its bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, highlighting its active role in responding to emerging health threats.

In March 2024, Altamira Therapeutics partnered with Univercells to evaluate using Altamira’s SemaPhore nanoparticle platform to deliver mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. The collaboration aims to explore SemaPhore’s potential to improve mRNA delivery efficiency and reduce side effects compared to conventional delivery vehicles.

The region has consistently invested in advancing mRNA technology, not only for vaccine development but also for potential treatments for cancer, genetic diseases, and other chronic conditions. The pandemic underscored the importance of rapid approval processes, which Europe effectively implemented, facilitating quicker market entry for novel mRNA products and fostering an environment conducive to innovation.

Moreover, Europe’s established healthcare infrastructure and extensive network of research institutions contribute significantly to the market’s growth. Countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are at the forefront, with numerous biotech companies and pharmaceutical giants headquartered in these nations, further enhancing the region’s capabilities in mRNA technology development and commercialization. The presence of seamless approval processes and a collaborative environment between regulatory bodies and companies have accelerated the uptake of mRNA-based therapies.

Additionally, public and private sector collaborations, along with significant funding from governmental bodies, have supported the expansion and diversification of mRNA applications. Europe’s strategic focus on personalized medicine, coupled with advancements in synthetic biology and bioinformatics, positions it as a leader in the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market, reflecting its commitment to addressing current and future healthcare challenges effectively.

Vaccine Type Analysis

The market for mRNA vaccines and therapies has been divided into two segments based on the kind of vaccine: traditional non-amplifying mRNA-based vaccinations and self-amplifying mRNA-based vaccines, according to the analysis by IMARC Group. Currently, conventional non-amplifying mRNA-based vaccines are the market leaders due to their speedy production and modification, which make them perfect for fighting rapidly evolving illnesses like COVID-19 and influenza.

Demand has been further stimulated by the increasing acceptance and confidence in mRNA technology brought about by the recent success of these vaccines. Due to its potential to increase vaccination effectiveness and lower dose needs, self-amplifying mRNA vaccines—which are made to multiply within the body to produce more antigen and elicit a greater immune response—are also gaining popularity. This division demonstrates the increasing significance of mRNA technology in addressing various health challenges and the continuous innovation within this field.

Treatment Type Analysis

The market for mRNA vaccines and therapies is further divided into segments based on the kind of treatment, encompassing gene therapy, cell therapy, gene transcription, bioengineered vaccines, and monoclonal antibody treatments. Due to their quick design and ability to produce large quantities, bioengineered vaccines dominate the market and are seen as crucial instruments for maintaining the security of the world’s health. Significant investment has been made in this field as it moves beyond vaccinations to address genetic illnesses and cancer immunotherapy. Another important area is gene therapy, which involves correcting faulty genes that cause diseases. This field has been fueled by developments in gene editing tools such as CRISPR-Cas9. Due to their potential to treat a variety of ailments, monoclonal antibodies and cell therapies—which employ living cells to treat diseases—are becoming more and more popular.

Manufacturing Type Analysis

There are two categories for vaccine manufacturing: in-house and outsourced production. The industry is now dominated by internal manufacturing as businesses look for ways to save costs, improve supply chain security, and maintain higher levels of quality. Businesses may guarantee quick scalability and responsiveness to emerging health risks by investing in their own manufacturing capabilities. Innovation is also encouraged by this strategy, which makes it possible to smoothly incorporate new developments in mRNA technology.

However, outsourcing production is still essential, especially for smaller biotech companies or during times of strong demand, like a pandemic. With their specialized knowledge and facilities, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) may offer the size and speed required to satisfy production demands. The dual approach of in-house and outsourced manufacturing highlights the industry’s strategic flexibility and commitment to maintaining robust production capabilities.

Application Analysis

The market for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics has an application section that covers gene editing, cancer, infectious diseases, and protein replacement treatments. Infectious diseases dominate the market due to the pressing need for efficient vaccinations to address emerging health risks like COVID-19. The efficacy and speed of development of mRNA vaccines have been shown by their success in this field.

Another important application of mRNA technology is in cancer treatment, where it is being investigated for its capacity to target antigens unique to tumors and elicit strong immune responses. Advances in CRISPR and other technologies have made gene editing applications possible, which might potentially treat genetic illnesses at their root cause. Protein replacement therapies, which involve the production of therapeutic proteins to replace missing or defective ones, are also emerging as a promising application of mRNA technology. This diverse range of applications underscores the transformative potential of mRNA in various medical fields.

End-User Analysis

The end-user segment is divided into hospitals and clinics, research organizations, and others. Hospitals and clinics form the largest segment, reflecting the growing adoption of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics in clinical settings. These institutions benefit from the rapid development and deployment of mRNA vaccines, especially during health emergencies. Research organizations, including academic and private research institutions, are pivotal in advancing mRNA technology through extensive R&D efforts. They play a crucial role in exploring new applications and improving existing mRNA-based treatments. Other end-users include pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms that focus on the commercial development and distribution of mRNA therapies. This segmentation highlights the broad ecosystem supporting the mRNA market, from research and development to clinical application and commercialization.

