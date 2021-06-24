MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027

MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market: Insight

According to our new research study on “miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Technology, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 468.99 million by 2027 from US$ 192.31 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the miRNA sequencing and assay market along with the factors governing its growth.

miRNA is a small non-coding RNA molecule of 20–30-nucleotide length, and it plays an important role in gene regulation. As it is partially complementary to messenger RNA (mRNA), it serves a major function of down-regulating the gene expression, which makes it a key controller of important cellular functions. miRNAs are associated with pathological processes such as viral infections, autoimmune diseases, and carcinogenesis. Thus, extensive research is being conducted to identify new miRNAs. The growth of the miRNA sequencing and assay market is mainly attributed to the factors such widening range of miRNA applications and rise in funding for genomics research. However, challenges related to delivery, efficacy, and specificity of miRNA-based therapeutics is projected to deter the market growth.

MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market: Competition Landscape & Key Developments

Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., New England Biolabs, Norgen Biotek Corp, TriLink BioTechnologies Inc, Lexogen GmbH, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies are among the leading companies operating in the miRNA sequencing and assay market.

Widening Range of MicroRNA Applications

miRNAs are a group of non-coding and small RNA molecules of 20–30-nucleotide length. These molecules bind to a target messenger RNA (mRNA) and lead to gene silencing, thereby controlling gene expression. Thus, they play a critical role in cell physiology and development. miRNAs regulate all cellular functions such as cell proliferation, differentiation, and apoptosis. Being involved in the process of differentiation, they play a crucial role in offering tissue identity. Hence, miRNAs are thought to be a useful marker in identifying cell types.

Further, miRNAs are also associated with pathological processes such as viral infections, autoimmune diseases, and carcinogenesis. A few of them can act as oncogenes (oncomiRs), while several other act as tumor suppressor miRNAs. The altered expression of miRNAs is correlated with the occurrence of different types of cancer. The potential of miRNAs, combined with next-generation sequencing technologies, as a new class of cancer biomarkers is being explored. They are predicted to have a vital role to play in assessing development, progression, prognosis, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. Moreover, several classes of miRNAs have also emerged as promising biomarkers for infectious diseases caused by pathogens, including HIV, Hendra virus, tuberculosis, and malaria.

Furthermore, discovery regarding the role of miRNAs in disease development have made miRNAs a key target of novel therapeutic approaches. Several miRNA-targeted therapeutics against the diseases such as cancer and hepatitis have reached the clinical phase. For instance, Santaris Pharma has developed a therapeutic molecule named Miravirsen that targets miR-122 for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection; the molecule is in the Phase II clinical trial. Therefore, the growing range of applications of miRNAs is driving the growth of the miRNA sequencing and assay market.

MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market: Segmental Overview

The miRNA sequencing and assay market, by product, is segmented into library preparation and consumables. The consumables segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the library preparation segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the miRNA sequencing and assay market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis, nanopore, and ion semiconductor sequencing. The sequencing by synthesis segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the nanopore segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2020–2027.

