Press Releases

Mineralys Therapeutics to Participate in the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

August 28, 2024 | 
1 min read

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced that management will be participating in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, being held in Boston, MA on September 4-6, 2024.

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date:
Time:
Format:
Webcast Link
Thursday, September 5, 2024
1:30pm EDT
Fireside Chat

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under “News and Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys website at www.mineralystx.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension and CKD. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Investor Relations
investorrelations@mineralystx.com

Media Relations
Tom Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Phone: (1) 515-707-9678
Email: tweible@elixirhealthpr.com

Pennsylvania Events
