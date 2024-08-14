Ludwig Announces Substantial Corporate Initiatives

Revealia™, the world’s most convenient cancer screening test, to launch in 2024

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc, (OTC PINK:LUDG), a USA-based biotechnology company, is pleased to announce its corporate vision for the next 120 days. Ludwig has embarked on a plan to reshape the Company as it nears its launch of Revealia™.

A key initiative is the change of corporate name to “Revealia™, Inc.” Following regulatory approvals, the new company name and a new ticker to match the name would be in place. Revealia™ is also the name of the company’s cancer screening product.

The Company intends to apply with OTCMarkets to begin trading on the OTCQB, a first step in its longer-range plan of seeking a higher listing, such as NASDAQ or CBOE.

These corporate initiatives are a direct result of the company being in a position to launch its much-anticipated cancer screening kit, Revealia™. This kit will be among the most sophisticated on the market, aiming to compete against competitors in the highly profitable genetic cancer screening market, such as Exact Sciences, which launched Cologuard in 2014, the first stool DNA test for colorectal cancer. Revealia™, the world’s most convenient cancer screening test, is planned to hit the direct-to-consumer market in 2024. A simple mail-order noninvasive cheek swab can help save lives. “Ludwig has uncovered potentially game-changing mRNA-based genetic signals associated with the presence of cancer,” stated Marvin S. Hausman, MD, CEO. The Company, which has collected over 3000 samples to date, continues to collect mRNA samples from over 40 multipurpose medical clinics throughout the United States. Our proprietary machine learning AI technology allows continuous statistical updates as additional patient data is received.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., a biotech and healthcare holding company, is a global leader in mRNA genomics and machine learning AI technology. Our mission is to identify, monitor, and create solutions to prevent chronic inflammation, the causative agent of illnesses™ such as cancer and heart disease, which are responsible for more than 50% of deaths worldwide.

For more information please visit: http://www.ludwigent.com.

