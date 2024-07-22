Hernia Market to Reach a CAGR of 2.28% during 2024-2034, Impelled by Increased Demand for Robot-Assisted Surgery

The hernia market is expected to reach a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.28% during 2024-2034.

The market is driven by advancements in technologies along with changing patient needs. Additionally, there is a significant inclination towards performing hernia surgeries in outpatient and ambulatory surgery centers, providing cost-effective as well as convenient alternatives to traditional hospital settings.

Adoption of Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Driving the Hernia Market

The use of robot-assisted surgery is one of the key developments revolutionizing the hernia market, offering significant advantages over traditional surgical procedures. Robotic-assisted devices, like the da Vinci Surgical System, provide surgeons with more accuracy, dexterity, and control. These systems make use of modern imaging technology and articulated equipment, which improves precision when conducting delicate surgical operations. For example, robotic-assisted surgery provides less invasive treatments with smaller incisions, resulting in less postoperative discomfort, a lower risk of infection, and quicker recovery times. Patients who undergo robotic-assisted hernia repair often experience shorter hospital stays and quicker return to normal activities compared to those who undergo conventional open or laparoscopic surgery. The ability to perform complex hernia repairs with improved precision has made robotic-assisted surgery a preferred option for many surgeons and patients alike.

One notable example of the successful adoption of robotic-assisted surgery is its application in complex abdominal wall hernia repairs. Traditionally, these repairs required large incisions and extensive tissue dissection, leading to significant postoperative pain and longer recovery periods. With robotic-assisted techniques, surgeons can perform these repairs through small incisions while maintaining excellent visualization and control. Studies have shown that robotic-assisted hernia repairs result in lower rates of complications, such as chronic pain and hernia recurrence, compared to traditional methods. Additionally, hospitals and surgical centers are increasingly investing in robotic surgery systems due to their potential to improve patient outcomes and reduce overall healthcare costs. For example, the implementation of robotic-assisted hernia repair programs in institutions like Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic has demonstrated the clinical and economic advantages of this technology. As the demand for minimally invasive surgical options continues to rise, the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery in the hernia market is expected to grow, driving further advancements in surgical techniques and patient care.

Advancements in Mesh Technology: Contributing to Market Expansion

Advancements in mesh technology are significantly transforming the hernia market, offering innovative solutions that enhance the safety and effectiveness of hernia repairs. Traditional synthetic meshes, while effective in providing structural support, have been associated with complications such as chronic pain, infection, and inflammation. In response, researchers and medical device manufacturers have developed lightweight, biocompatible meshes that integrate more seamlessly with the body’s tissues. For example, the development of composite meshes, which combine synthetic and absorbable materials, has improved patient outcomes by reducing the risk of adverse reactions. These advanced meshes promote better tissue integration and minimize foreign body response, leading to faster recovery times and lower rates of recurrence.

One notable instance of innovation in mesh technology is the introduction of bioabsorbable meshes. These meshes are designed to provide temporary support during the healing process and gradually dissolve within the body, reducing the long-term complications associated with permanent synthetic meshes. Companies like Medtronic and Ethicon have pioneered bioabsorbable mesh products that have shown promising results in clinical trials and real-world applications. For example, Medtronic’s OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix combines biologic and synthetic materials to create a mesh that supports tissue regeneration while minimizing the risk of infection. Similarly, Ethicon’s VICRYL Mesh, made from a bioabsorbable polymer, is used in various hernia repair procedures, offering a balance of strength and biocompatibility. These innovations not only enhance the healing process but also address patient concerns about the potential long-term risks of traditional meshes. As the hernia market continues to evolve, the ongoing advancements in mesh technology are expected to play a crucial role in improving the quality of life for patients undergoing hernia repairs, reducing the need for revision surgeries, and driving the adoption of new, safer materials in surgical practice.

Increase in Outpatient and Ambulatory Surgery Centers:

The hernia market is witnessing a significant shift towards outpatient and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), driven by the demand for more cost-effective and convenient healthcare solutions. ASCs offer a less intimidating environment than traditional hospitals, providing patients with a streamlined experience and quicker recovery times. Hernia repairs, particularly those performed using minimally invasive techniques like laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgery, are increasingly being conducted in these settings. The efficiency and lower overhead costs associated with ASCs make them an attractive option for both patients and healthcare providers. For instance, a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association highlighted that procedures performed in ASCs had lower complication rates and higher patient satisfaction compared to those done in hospitals. The flexibility and patient-centered approach of ASCs are driving their popularity in the hernia market.

Several instances illustrate the growing trend of hernia surgeries in outpatient and ambulatory settings. Institutions like the Cleveland Clinic and the Mayo Clinic have successfully integrated ASCs into their surgical programs, offering specialized hernia repair services. These centers leverage advanced surgical techniques and technologies, ensuring high-quality care while maintaining cost-efficiency. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards outpatient care as hospitals prioritized resources for critically ill patients. This shift has made ASCs crucial for maintaining elective surgical services, including hernia repairs. The rise of same-day discharge protocols for minimally invasive hernia surgeries is another contributing factor. For example, studies have shown that patients undergoing laparoscopic inguinal hernia repair at ASCs often experience same-day discharge with minimal postoperative complications, highlighting the safety and effectiveness of these settings. The increasing prevalence of ASCs, supported by advancements in surgical technology and a focus on patient-centric care, is expected to continue driving the growth of the hernia market, offering patients more accessible and efficient treatment options.

Leading Companies in the Hernia Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global hernia market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing innovative treatments and therapies. Some of the major players include Medtronic and Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson). These companies continue to drive the hernia market forward through innovation, high-quality products, and a commitment to improving patient outcomes.

Medtronic has been a leading player in the hernia market, continuously innovating and expanding its product portfolio to address the needs of patients and healthcare providers. One of the recent notable developments from Medtronic is the introduction of their ProGrip™ Laparoscopic Self-Fixating Mesh, designed to simplify and enhance laparoscopic hernia repair procedures. This mesh is notable for its self-fixating technology, which allows for secure placement without the need for additional fixation devices like sutures or tacks.

Moreover, Ethicon has continued to advance its mesh technology with products like the Physiomesh™ Flexible Composite Mesh. This mesh is designed to provide optimal tissue integration and flexibility, reducing the risk of complications such as chronic pain and infection. The Physiomesh™ has been developed with a focus on improving patient outcomes and reducing recovery times, aligning with Ethicon’s commitment to advancing surgical care through innovation.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for hernia include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for hernia while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of hernias and advancements in surgical technologies.

Moreover, hernias, particularly inguinal hernias, are a common condition affecting millions of Americans annually. The aging population and rising rates of obesity, both significant risk factors for hernias, are contributing to the growing demand for effective hernia repair solutions.

Besides this, one of the key trends in the U.S. hernia market is the adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques, including laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgeries. These approaches offer numerous benefits over traditional open surgery, such as smaller incisions, reduced postoperative pain, quicker recovery times, and lower risk of complications. The introduction of advanced robotic systems, like the da Vinci Surgical System, has enhanced the precision and control available to surgeons during hernia repairs.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the hernia market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the hernia market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current hernia marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

