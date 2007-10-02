Groundbreaking at Lake Nona Marks Breakthrough in Orlando Biotech Industry

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Wednesday, October 3, a groundbreaking celebration to commemorate the beginning of a new economic era in Orlando will be held at Lake Nona, as Burnham Institute for Medical Research (Burnham Institute) and the UCF College of Medicine break ground at the region’s emerging life sciences cluster. Hosted on-site at Lake Nona’s 600-acre Science & Technology Park, the event will include a speaking agenda featuring City of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Richard Crotty, UCF President Dr. John C. Hitt, UCF College of Medicine Dean Dr. Deborah German, President and CEO, Professor and Donald Bren Presidential Chair of Burnham Institute Dr. John Reed, and Senior Managing Director of the Tavistock Group Rasesh Thakkar. State, city and county officials will also be present.