Genpact Supports embecta’s Spin-Off into an Independent Diabetes Care Company

Genpact’s deep domain knowledge and data expertise enables embecta’s vision to make a meaningful impact in the healthcare sector

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, has been working with embecta (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global diabetes care company, to support its spin-off from Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) and subsequent evolution as an independent leader in the diabetes technology market.

“Genpact’s deep expertise in the life sciences and healthcare sectors enables us to leverage extensive knowledge alongside our capabilities in data, technology, and AI. This combination allows us to drive positive outcomes and provide innovative solutions tailored to our clients’ needs,” said Balkrishan “BK” Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact. “Together, we are dedicated to realizing embecta’s mission - to develop and provide solutions that make life better for people living with diabetes – and furthering Genpact’s purpose: the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people.”

Genpact initially supported embecta’s spin-off from BD and over time, the partnership has evolved to modernize embecta’s operations. More specifically, Genpact supported the implementation of a robust ERP and launched an operating model with standardized global processes to meet the needs of a newly formed medical device company. Additionally, Genpact established end-to-end HR, finance, and procurement processes. This provided uninterrupted customer support and supply chain stability enabling embecta to continue providing insulin injection devices to 30 million people in more than 100 countries without interruption.

“From the beginning, our relationship was rooted in shared values and a commitment to mutual success,” said Devdatt (Dev) Kurdikar, President and Chief Executive Officer, embecta. “Our seamless collaboration resulted in the successful transition of embecta to an independent entity, ensuring a continuous flow of goods and working capital, maintaining supply chain continuity, and providing critical support for our customers and the people they serve.”

Visit here for more information about Genpact’s work in the healthcare industry.

