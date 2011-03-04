Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Sofie Biosciences for Its Pioneering Preclinical PET Imaging Solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwire - March 04, 2011) - Based on its recent analysis of the preclinical imaging market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Sofie Biosciences (Sofie) with the 2010 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for Entrepreneurial Company of the Year. Sofie’s comprehensive preclinical positron emission tomography (PET) imaging solution is easy to use and available at a fraction of the cost of other conventional PET systems, encouraging decentralization of PET imaging systems.

Though a powerful tool for researchers seeking to characterize disease pathologies and evaluate the efficacy of novel drug therapies, PET technology adoption has been limited because of its high costs and operational expertise requirements. Due to these challenges, many manufacturers have recently changed their technological focus to the development of novel PET probes that enable better characterization of disease pathologies, seeking to drive further adoption of PET among a broader and more diverse range of users.

Unlike competitors, Sofie makes it a priority for PET imaging technology to be more widely accessible in order to expedite research and development on finding the next groundbreaking PET probes.

“Sofie’s strategy begins with removing the high costs and complexity associated with PET imaging in order to make this technology more accessible to researchers,” said Frost & Sullivan research analyst Robert Aranibar. “This will lead to further utilization of PET and, therefore, more innovation and an increased likelihood of novel probe development, which, in turn, will fuel even further adoption of PET technology.”

Sofie has created a compact, cost-effective and high-performance preclinical PET system -- GENISYS -- by using different detector architecture with enhancements in software algorithms and high computer processing power. Realizing that more than 90 percent of preclinical studies in biological research utilize small laboratory mice as human disease models, Sofie focused on maximizing the utility of preclinical PET for users at a fraction of cost, by designing GENISYS specifically for imaging mice. At 22 inches tall and 15 inches wide, this system is the industry’s first benchtop preclinical PET imaging system that can be installed in any laboratory setting.

The simplicity and compactness of Sofie’s PET imaging products enables the company to market its PET products through on-site instrument demonstrations, a capability that has never before been feasible in PET imaging sales. Sofie’s PET imaging system can be installed and ready for scanning within a day, making the hands-on experience and tangible image analysis data available quickly.

In accordance with its mission to make PET more accessible, Sofie has also partnered with the OsiriX Foundation image software group to develop a new open-source PET image analysis software for use within OsiriX’s image analysis application. OsiriX’s application gives users the ability to review clinical or preclinical data from different imaging modalities on a single software platform without the costs associated with preclinical PET software licensing.

Sofie also offers a unique line of PET imaging probes, as well as a modular radiochemistry unit referred to as ELIXYS. Sofie’s proprietary PET probes provide in vivo diagnostic assays for applications in oncology and immunology, while its automated radiochemistry unit provides a simple and streamlined radiosynthesis platform that enables production of a diverse range of imaging probes. Together with GENISYS, these products collectively offer researchers a comprehensive preclinical PET solution in a small and easy-to-use package.

Overall, Sofie’s innovations have created a new and considerably lower price tier in the preclinical PET imaging systems market. The company’s products also lower total cost of ownership in terms of infrastructure preparations and the operational skill required of the handler. Additional benefits can be realized by the GENISYS’ integrated animal handling and monitoring solutions provided with the GENISYS PET imaging system.

“Besides lowering costs and space requirements, Sofie’s technology enables more efficient workflow and the potential for higher animal throughputs in preclinical imaging,” said Aranibar. “Through its automated radiochemistry unit, streamlined software solution, and animal preparation and docking station with automatic connections to anesthesia and heating, Sofie has successfully addressed many research needs.”

Sofie Biosciences is the recipient of the 2010 Frost & Sullivan Award for Entrepreneurial Company of the Year in the North American preclinical imaging market for being a formidable competitor and a revolutionary force in the field of preclinical PET. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated entrepreneurial spirit by devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in business processes, leadership in customer value as well as market penetration. In short, the award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices in the industry.

