ENDRA Life Sciences to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 14, 2024

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--()--(ENDRA) (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS), today announced that the company will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 after the close of trading on the U.S. financial markets. Management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results, provide an update on recent corporate developments and answer questions.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using this link. Callers who pre-register will receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the start of the call. Those unable to pre-register may participate by dialing (844) 868-8846 (U.S.) or (412) 317-5465 (International). A webcast of the call can also be accessed at ENDRA’s Investor Relations page and here.

A telephone replay will be available until May 21, 2024 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and providing the passcode 8128350. A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the live conference call here.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/40th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with the more than 700,000 ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor steatotic liver disease (SLD) (formerly known as NAFLD-NASH), a chronic liver spectrum that affects over two billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

