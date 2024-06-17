SUBSCRIBE
GRAIL, Inc.

GRAIL is a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured. GRAIL is focused on alleviating the global burden of cancer by developing pioneering technology to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types early. The company is using the power of next-generation sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, and state-of-the-art computer science and data science to enhance the scientific understanding of cancer biology, and to develop its multi-cancer early detection blood test. GRAIL is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with locations in Washington, D.C., North Carolina, and the United Kingdom. It is supported by leading global investors and pharmaceutical, technology, and healthcare companies. For more information, please visit www.grail.com.

LEADERSHIP:

CEO: Bob Ragusa

  • NextGen Class of 2017
  • 2022 Best Places to Work
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
1525 O’Brien Drive
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Tel: 833-694-2553
Stock Exchange: NASDAQ
Stock Symbol: GRAL
NEWS
Pictured: Illumina's sign at its office in California
Business
Illumina Reports $1.47B ‘Goodwill’ Impairment Charge After Grail Spinoff
Following the recently completed spinoff of cancer detection company Grail, sequencing giant Illumina said Thursday it expects to absorb a $1.47 billion goodwill impairment charge.
June 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illumina's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Deals
Illumina’s Board Votes to Spin Off Grail Instead of Selling Cancer Testing Firm
Illumina on Monday announced that its board of directors is spinning off Grail and has applied to list the cancer diagnostics company on the Nasdaq.
June 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Illumina signage outside its office in California
Policy
EC Approves Illumina’s Plan to Divest Cancer Diagnostics Maker Grail
After a years-long antitrust battle, the European Commission on Friday approved Illumina’s plans to divest Grail. However, Illumina said while there is “an agreement with the EC on specific divestment options” that “does not mean the method of divestment has been finalized.”
April 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A researcher at a microscope in a lab/iStock, Pixe
Career Advice
Top Companies Hiring Research Associates Right Now
Research associates are always in demand. Check out these top companies currently hiring RAs.
November 8, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Editorial Staff
Pictured: Illumina signage outside its office in California
Policy
EU Orders Illumina to Divest Grail After Years of Regulatory Challenges
The European Commission on Thursday ordered Illumina to divest Grail, opening the next chapter in the years-long regulatory saga. Illumina is reviewing the order, Reuters reported.
October 11, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illumina sign on a building/Courtesy of
Business
Illumina CEO DeSouza Steps Down Amid Activist Attack, Anti-Trust Battle
Francis deSouza resigned from Illumina’s helm after strong campaigning from activist investor Carl Icahn and the ongoing regulatory roadblocks facing the company’s acquisition of GRAIL.
June 12, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Grail Expands Blood Test to Symptomatic Patients, Aims to Revolutionize Cancer Diagnosis
June 2, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Remote Work Opportunities Abound at Pfizer, GRAIL, Regeneron and More
In a recent BioSpace poll, more than half of employers indicated they planned to continue recruiting employees remotely. We highlight just some of those jobs here.
September 21, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Lisa Munger
Drug Development
ESMO 2022: Amgen, Regeneron, GRAIL and More Provide Updates
It was a busy weekend at ESMO 2022 with Merck, Astellas, Seagen, Regeneron, AstraZeneca and GRAIL all presenting data from their various cancer programs.
September 12, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
IN THE PRESS
Business
GRAIL to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
GRAIL Announces First Participant Enrolled in REACH Study Evaluating Clinical Impact of Galleri® Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Test in the Medicare Population
July 18, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
GRAIL Advances the Galleri® Registrational Clinical Trial Program
July 15, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Business
Slope Spearheads Launch of Biospecimen Management Consortium to Drive Sample Excellence in Clinical Research
June 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Bio NC
GRAIL to Begin Trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange
June 24, 2024
 · 
9 min read
GRAIL to Host Capital Markets Day
May 13, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
GRAIL Announces Novel Risk Classification Test to Be Used in Lung Cancer Study
March 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Bio NC
GRAIL To Initiate REACH Study To Evaluate Clinical Impact Of GalleriⓇ Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Test Among The Medicare Population
November 20, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Business
Whitman-Walker Institute, Cancer Support Community and GRAIL Collaborate On Research Aimed at Advancing Health Equity in Cancer Screening and Care Through Multi-Cancer Early Detection
August 23, 2023
 · 
9 min read
Bio NC
GRAIL Presents Real-World Experience With The Galleri® Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test At 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting
June 3, 2023
 · 
8 min read
