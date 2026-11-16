WAVE Life Sciences
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Across three cohorts in Wave Life Sciences’ mid-stage trial of WVE-007, higher baseline body mass index and excessive body fat have been associated with a more pronounced effect, Rodman & Renshaw said following the company’s ObesityWeek update.
The failure of Roche’s Ionis-partnered tominersen in Huntington’s disease may indicate that Wave Life Sciences’ allele-specific antisense oligonucleotide candidate WVE-003 is on the right track, according to analysts at Rodman & Renshaw.
While both Beam Therapeutics and Wave Life Sciences touted notable biomarker benefits for their respective alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency assets, analysts said that Beam might have the efficacy advantage as Wave’s drug hits an efficacy “ceiling.”
Biogen, Eli Lilly, Merck and Novartis spent more than $20 billion to absorb biotechs with promising or approved drugs; the rare disease space notched approvals for therapies from Denali Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Biogen; and Wave’s stock lost half its value after its RNA-based obesity candidate failed to impress investors.
While participants on a lower dose of Wave Life Sciences’ RNA therapy lost 5.3% total fat at the six-month mark, those receiving the higher dose saw a less than 1% drop at three months.
After GSK’s return of Wave Life Sciences’ WVE-006 as well as the mid-stage failure of Korro Bio’s candidate, the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency landscape is coming into focus, with Wave and Beam Therapeutics leading the way.
While GSK did not provide a specific reason for returning Wave Life Sciences’ WVE-006, the decision comes after the asset in September 2025 came below analyst expectations in a Phase Ib/IIa AATD study.
Recent breakthroughs and three decades of progress in treating Huntington’s disease
Although still in Phase I, Wave Life Sciences’ injectable RNA weight loss treatment achieved results that impressed analysts, with 4% fat reduction after three months, beating Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide at a similar time point.
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