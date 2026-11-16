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WAVE Life Sciences

NEWS
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Obesity
ObesityWeek 2026: Wave outlines case for body composition–based trial design
Across three cohorts in Wave Life Sciences’ mid-stage trial of WVE-007, higher baseline body mass index and excessive body fat have been associated with a more pronounced effect, Rodman & Renshaw said following the company’s ObesityWeek update.
November 16, 2026
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3 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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Huntington’s disease
Exit of Roche’s embattled Huntington’s drug ‘tightens’ case for Wave’s more selective ASO
The failure of Roche’s Ionis-partnered tominersen in Huntington’s disease may indicate that Wave Life Sciences’ allele-specific antisense oligonucleotide candidate WVE-003 is on the right track, according to analysts at Rodman & Renshaw.
July 13, 2026
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4 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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Drug Development
Beam one-ups Wave as both show promise of genetic editing for AATD
While both Beam Therapeutics and Wave Life Sciences touted notable biomarker benefits for their respective alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency assets, analysts said that Beam might have the efficacy advantage as Wave’s drug hits an efficacy “ceiling.”
May 20, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Biopharma M&A Heats Up, Rare Diseases Win Three Approvals, Wave Crashes
Biogen, Eli Lilly, Merck and Novartis spent more than $20 billion to absorb biotechs with promising or approved drugs; the rare disease space notched approvals for therapies from Denali Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Biogen; and Wave’s stock lost half its value after its RNA-based obesity candidate failed to impress investors.
April 1, 2026
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1 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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Obesity
Wave Stock Cut in Half on Underwhelming Higher Dose Obesity Data
While participants on a lower dose of Wave Life Sciences’ RNA therapy lost 5.3% total fat at the six-month mark, those receiving the higher dose saw a less than 1% drop at three months.
March 26, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Wave To Work Alone on RNA Editor as AATD Picture Becomes Clearer
After GSK’s return of Wave Life Sciences’ WVE-006 as well as the mid-stage failure of Korro Bio’s candidate, the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency landscape is coming into focus, with Wave and Beam Therapeutics leading the way.
February 2, 2026
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3 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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Rare diseases
GSK Hands RNA Editor Back to Wave After Underwhelming Early AATD Data
While GSK did not provide a specific reason for returning Wave Life Sciences’ WVE-006, the decision comes after the asset in September 2025 came below analyst expectations in a Phase Ib/IIa AATD study.
February 2, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
Neuroscience
Deep Dive: Huntington’s at a Crossroads
Recent breakthroughs and three decades of progress in treating Huntington’s disease
January 6, 2026
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2 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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Weight loss
Wave Soars on Early Results for Obesity Treatment That Could ‘Disrupt’ the Landscape
Although still in Phase I, Wave Life Sciences’ injectable RNA weight loss treatment achieved results that impressed analysts, with 4% fat reduction after three months, beating Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide at a similar time point.
December 8, 2025
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1 min read
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Dan Samorodnitsky
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Wave Life Sciences Highlights WVE-007 (INHBE siRNA) Progress at ObesityWeek® 2026
November 13, 2026
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9 min read
Press Releases
Wave Life Sciences to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London 2026
November 11, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Wave Life Sciences Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
October 27, 2026
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17 min read
Press Releases
Wave Life Sciences Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Scheduled for October 27, 2026
October 20, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
Wave Life Sciences to Host Virtual Research Day on Wednesday, November 4, 2026
October 19, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
Wave Life Sciences to Present at Chardan’s 10th Annual Healthcare Conference
October 13, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Wave Life Sciences Announces FDA Feedback Supports Registrational Pathway for WVE-006 (RNA Editing) in AATD
October 1, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
Wave Life Sciences Announces GSK’s Selection of siRNA program to Transition to GSK for Further Development
September 30, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
Wave Life Sciences Initiates Phase 2a Combination Trial of WVE-007 (GalNAc-siRNA) with Tirzepatide for Obesity
September 23, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
Wave Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Dr. Monika Vnuk as Chief Business Officer
September 22, 2026
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5 min read