Virscio
NEWS
JOBS
NEWS
Drug Development
African Green Monkeys Play Key Role in Advancing Preclinical Research Amid Supply Chain Shortage
As researchers face delayed project timelines and inflated costs, industry leaders are offering an alternative option for sourcing nonhuman primates.
September 14, 2023
·
5 min read
·
BioSpace Insights Team
IN THE PRESS
Virscio Announces Launch of Pathology and Tissue Pharmacodynamics Services Division
March 8, 2023
·
3 min read
Pharm Country
Virscio Publishes Data Validating Non-Human Primate Model for Testing Chronic Retinal Neovascularization and Vascular Leakage Drug Candidates
April 27, 2020
·
2 min read
Pharm Country
RxGen to Present Alzheimer’s Disease APP/Abeta Cellular and Animal Models at the Society for Neuroscience’s 49th Annual Meeting
October 14, 2019
·
1 min read
Pharm Country
RxGen, Inc. Signs On As LabCentral Gold Sponsor
December 8, 2016
·
3 min read
Drug Development
RxGen, Inc. And ProLynx Present Data On Ocular Delivery Platform
May 13, 2014
·
2 min read
Business
Iris Pharma and RxGen, Inc. Announce Strategic Alliance
April 19, 2012
·
1 min read
BioMidwest
RxGen, Inc. and miRagen Therapeutics Announce Award of National Institutes of Health (NIH)-National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute SBIR Grant to Fund Advanced Preclinical Studies Evaluating the Role of microRNAs in Cardiac Disease
August 25, 2011
·
1 min read
Drug Development
RxGen, Inc. and Santaris Pharma A/S Use LNA-antimiR Technology to Antagonize the Liver-expressed microRNA-122 in Non-Human Primates and to Safely Lower Serum Cholesterol
March 27, 2008
·
1 min read
Business
RxGen PrimaTox, Inc And BioTrove, Inc. Announce Collaboration
January 30, 2006
·
1 min read
BioMidwest
RxGen, Inc. Announces The Formation Of RxGen PrimaTox, Inc., A Subsidiary Focused On Molecular Toxicology In Primates And Humans, Spencer Farr Named CEO
January 26, 2006
·
1 min read
