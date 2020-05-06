SUBSCRIBE
Dr. Colin Chinn, Former Joint Staff Surgeon, Joins Humanetics Medical Advisory Board

May 6, 2020 | 
1 min read

Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics) has appointed retired Rear Admiral, Colin Chinn, MD (ret. 2019) to its Medical Advisory Board.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics) has appointed retired Rear Admiral, Colin Chinn, MD (ret. 2019) to its Medical Advisory Board. In this capacity, Dr. Chinn will work with the Company to help guide its efforts to develop FDA-approved drugs for the protection of warfighters against the effects of radiological threats.

Dr. Chinn has served both domestically and overseas in a number of senior leadership roles within military medicine. Most recently, he served as the Joint Staff Surgeon at the Pentagon where he served as the chief medical advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, providing medical advice to the Chairman, the Joint Staff and the Combatant Commanders. Prior to this appointment, Dr. Chinn served as the Command Surgeon, U.S. Pacific Command. Dr. Chinn holds Fellow status in the American College of Physicians.

Humanetics is developing BIO 300, a proprietary new drug to protect against harm caused by exposure to ionizing radiation. BIO 300 was licensed to Humanetics by the U.S. Department of Defense, where its radioprotective properties were discovered. Humanetics is also developing BIO 300 for use in cancer patients that receive radiation therapy as part of their treatment. It is currently being studied in a clinical trial in patients receiving radiation therapy for non-small cell lung cancer.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Chinn join our medical advisory board,” said Ronald Zenk, CEO of Humanetics. “He has devoted his career to the health and welfare of military personnel and his deep medical knowledge and insights will be invaluable to our product development efforts.”

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics Corporation is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs with a focus on radiation modulators for oncology and medical countermeasures. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.

Contacts

John Dykstra
Humanetics Corporation
JDykstra@Humaneticscorp.com
952-400-0404

Source: Humanetics Corporation

People
