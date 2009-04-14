DiaMedica Inc. Grants Options to Board Members

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwire - April 14, 2009) - DiaMedica Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DMA), a drug discovery and development company focused on novel treatments for Type 2 diabetes has announced that it has granted 45,000 incentive options to certain officers or directors of the Company priced at $0.70. As with all options granted since March 2007, these options are set to expire five years from the date of grant and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About DiaMedica

DiaMedica is developing novel treatments for type 2 diabetes based on a newly discovered ‘nerve reflex’ mechanism for which the Company has been issued two U.S. patents. DiaMedica completed a phase IIa trial with DM-71 which demonstrated the ability to reduce HbA1c (blood sugar) levels and weight in humans. DiaMedica also completed a phase IIa trial with its second compound, DM-83, designed to measure changes in insulin and glucose. Preclinical results from Vanderbilt University have shown that a third compound in development, DM-99, increases tissue glucose uptake from the blood by over 40% (p less than 0.001) during the first 60 minutes of treatment. Results from a phase IIa clinical trial demonstrated encouraging results that DM-99 may be able to lower blood glucose in type 2 diabetes patients after consumption of a meal. The DM-99 program recently received a financial contribution in addition to both technical and business oriented advisory services from the National Research Council of Canada. DiaMedica has been recognized as one of the Top Ten™ Life Science companies in Canada for the past two years by the Ottawa Centre for Research and Innovation.

