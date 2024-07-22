Crohn’s Disease Market Estimated to Reach USD 11,796.7 Million by 2034, Impelled by Keyhole (Laparoscopic) Surgery

The Crohn’s disease market size reached a value of USD 438.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected reach USD 11,796.7 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.23% during 2024-2034.

The market is driven by the emerging shift towards biologic therapies and targeted treatments. Advances in precision medicine are leveraging genetic insights to personalize care. Additionally, there’s a growing interest in integrative approaches, including diet and lifestyle modifications, alongside pharmaceutical interventions for comprehensive disease management.

Advancements in Biologic Therapies: Driving the Crohn’s Disease Market

The rapid advancements in biologic therapies have revolutionized the treatment landscape for Crohn’s disease, offering targeted and effective options for patients who do not respond well to conventional therapies. Biologics, which are genetically engineered proteins derived from living organisms, specifically target key molecules involved in the inflammatory process of Crohn’s disease, such as tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha), interleukins, and integrins. One significant advancement has been the development of monoclonal antibodies that neutralize TNF-alpha, a pivotal cytokine in Crohn’s disease pathology. Drugs like infliximab, adalimumab, and certolizumab pegol have shown remarkable efficacy in inducing and maintaining remission in moderate to severe cases where conventional treatments fail. These biologics not only reduce inflammation but also promote mucosal healing, which is crucial for long-term disease management. Beyond TNF-alpha inhibitors, newer biologic therapies targeting different pathways have emerged, offering additional options for patients resistant to or intolerant of TNF-alpha blockade. For instance, vedolizumab targets the integrin α4β7, selectively preventing leukocyte trafficking to inflamed gut tissue without systemic immunosuppression. This specificity helps minimize adverse effects commonly associated with broader immunosuppressive therapies.

Recent research has also focused on optimizing dosing regimens and treatment protocols to enhance the efficacy and safety profiles of biologics. Strategies such as dose escalation, combination therapies with immunomodulators, and therapeutic drug monitoring are being explored to personalize treatment and improve outcomes. Furthermore, ongoing clinical trials are investigating novel biologics with different mechanisms of action, including cytokine inhibition and immune cell modulation. These advancements aim not only to expand treatment options but also to address challenges such as drug resistance and long-term safety concerns. As biologic therapies continue to evolve, they hold promise for transforming the management of Crohn’s disease by offering targeted, personalized approaches that can effectively control inflammation and improve patients’ quality of life.

Personalized Medicine: Contributing to Market Expansion

Personalized medicine is transforming the landscape of Crohn’s disease treatment by tailoring therapies to the unique genetic, molecular, and clinical characteristics of individual patients. At the forefront of personalized medicine for Crohn’s disease is the utilization of biomarkers and genetic profiling to stratify patients into subgroups with distinct disease phenotypes and treatment responses. Biomarkers such as serum levels of inflammatory cytokines (e.g., TNF-alpha, IL-6) and genetic variants associated with immune dysregulation (e.g., NOD2 mutations) provide insights into disease severity and predict responsiveness to specific therapies. Genetic testing plays a pivotal role in personalized treatment planning by identifying genetic variations that influence drug metabolism, efficacy, and adverse reactions. For instance, testing for TPMT and NUDT15 gene variants helps guide the use of thiopurine drugs, minimizing the risk of severe adverse events. In addition to genetic factors, personalized medicine considers a range of clinical parameters, including disease location, severity, and extraintestinal manifestations, as well as patient preferences and lifestyle factors. This comprehensive approach enables healthcare providers to tailor treatment regimens that are not only effective but also aligned with the individual patient’s needs and circumstances.

Advancements in technology, such as next-generation sequencing and bioinformatics, facilitate the interpretation of complex genomic data and enable clinicians to make informed decisions about treatment selection and optimization. Artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms are increasingly employed to analyze large datasets and predict treatment responses, further enhancing the precision and efficacy of personalized medicine approaches. Furthermore, ongoing research endeavors continue to explore new biomarkers, therapeutic targets, and innovative treatment strategies to refine personalized medicine for Crohn’s disease. By harnessing these advancements, personalized medicine holds the promise of improving outcomes, reducing healthcare costs, and ultimately providing more tailored and effective care for patients with Crohn’s disease.

Integrated Care Approaches:

Integrated care approaches in the Crohn’s disease market encompass comprehensive strategies that combine pharmaceutical treatments with complementary therapies, patient education, and multidisciplinary healthcare collaboration. This holistic approach aims to optimize disease management, improve patient outcomes, and enhance quality of life. Central to integrated care is the coordination of treatment plans that address the multifaceted nature of Crohn’s disease. Pharmaceutical interventions, such as immunosuppressive drugs and biologics targeting inflammatory pathways, form the cornerstone of medical management. These medications are tailored to control inflammation, induce and maintain remission, and prevent disease complications. Complementing pharmacological treatments, integrated care emphasizes lifestyle modifications, including dietary adjustments and regular exercise, which can help manage symptoms and improve overall health. Dietary changes, such as adopting a low-residue or specific carbohydrate diet, may reduce inflammation and alleviate gastrointestinal symptoms.

Patient education is a fundamental component of integrated care, empowering individuals with Crohn’s disease to understand their condition, recognize symptoms, and adhere to treatment plans. Education programs provide information on medication adherence, symptom management strategies, and when to seek medical attention, fostering patient empowerment and engagement in self-care. Furthermore, integrated care involves collaboration among healthcare professionals, including gastroenterologists, nutritionists, psychologists, and nurses, to provide comprehensive support and individualized treatment plans. This multidisciplinary approach ensures holistic care that addresses not only the physical but also the emotional and social aspects of living with Crohn’s disease. Technology plays a pivotal role in facilitating integrated care through telemedicine, remote monitoring, and digital health tools that enable real-time communication between patients and healthcare providers. These innovations enhance accessibility to care, facilitate timely interventions, and support continuous monitoring of disease progression and treatment efficacy. By integrating pharmacological therapies with lifestyle modifications, patient education, and multidisciplinary healthcare collaboration, integrated care approaches in the Crohn’s disease market aim to optimize outcomes, promote wellness, and improve the overall quality of life for individuals managing this chronic inflammatory condition.

Leading Companies in the Crohn’s Disease Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global Crohn’s disease market, several notable companies are exploring digital health solutions to enhance patient monitoring, adherence to treatment regimens, and disease management. Telemedicine, mobile apps for symptom tracking, and remote patient monitoring devices are being integrated to improve patient outcomes and streamline healthcare delivery. Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly and Company have been investing heavily in their manufacturing capacities in recent months.

In June 2024, Johnson & Johnson reported promising topline findings from the pivotal Phase 3 GRAVITI investigational study of TREMFYA (guselkumab) subcutaneous (SC) induction therapy in adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease. The study satisfied both co-primary objectives, with statistically significant and clinically relevant results for clinical remission at Week 12 and endoscopic response at Week 12.

Eli Lilly revealed positive findings from the Phase III VIVID-1 study of mirikizumab in the treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease. The randomized, treat-through, double-blind experiment compared mirikizumab’s safety and efficacy to placebo and ustekinumab, which served as an active control. It accepted Crohn’s disease patients regardless of previous biological failure status. When compared to placebo, mirikizumab demonstrated statistically significant and clinically relevant improvements across a variety of endpoints after one year.

Apart from this, UCB and Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. signed a co-promotion agreement to commercialize the prefilled syringe formulation of CIMZIA (certolizumab pegol) in the United States for the treatment of Crohn’s disease. Ferring will take on marketing, sales promotion, and field medical affairs responsibilities. UCB will continue to promote and sell CIMZIA’s lyophilized formulation for all indications, as well as the prefilled syringe formulation for rheumatology and dermatology.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for Crohn’s disease include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for Crohn’s disease while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the growing emphasis on personalized medicine strategies, leveraging biomarkers and genetic testing to tailor treatment decisions.

Moreover, digital health technologies, such as telemedicine platforms, mobile apps for symptom tracking, and remote monitoring devices, are becoming increasingly integrated into Crohn’s disease management. These innovations improve patient engagement, support remote care delivery, and enhance monitoring of disease activity and treatment adherence.

Apart from this, healthcare providers in the U.S. are placing greater emphasis on patient-centric care models for Crohn’s disease. This approach includes shared decision-making between patients and providers, comprehensive patient education, and support for lifestyle modifications that complement medical treatments.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the Crohn’s disease market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the Crohn’s disease market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current Crohn’s disease marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

