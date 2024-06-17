CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Size to Attain US$ 14.94 Billion by 2033 | Precedence Research

The global CRISPR and Cas genes market was evaluated at US$ 3.08 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around US$ 14.94 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2024 to 2033. Genome editing, encompassing the precise modification of genomic DNA in diverse cell types and organisms, enables the insertion, deletion, and replacement of DNA, thereby facilitating gene inactivation, the acquisition of novel genetic traits, and the correction of pathogenic mutations.

CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Overview

The CRISPR and Cas genes market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the transformative impact of CRISPR-Cas systems, which serve as an adaptive immune mechanism in most bacteria and archaea, protecting them from phages, viruses, and other foreign genetic elements. This system comprises CRISPR repeat-spacer arrays, which transcribe into CRISPR RNA (crRNA) and trans-activating CRISPR RNA (tracrRNA), along with a set of CRISPR-associated (cas) genes that encode Cas proteins with endonuclease activity. During an invasion by foreign genetic elements, Cas proteins cleave the foreign DNA into short fragments that integrate into the CRISPR array as new spacers. Upon subsequent invasions, crRNA swiftly recognizes and pairs with the foreign DNA, guiding Cas proteins to cleave the target sequences and protect the host.

In genome editing, single-guide RNA (sgRNA) recruits Cas9 endonuclease to a specific genomic site to create a double-stranded break (DSB), repairable via the error-prone non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) pathway or the homology-directed repair (HDR) pathway. The CRISPR-Cas systems have become the preferred genome editing tool in molecular biology laboratories due to their proven editing capabilities, leading to significant advancements in correcting pathogenic mutations, identifying essential genes for cancer immunotherapy, and addressing critical challenges in organ xenotransplantation.

In December 2023, the FDA approved the first gene therapies to treat patients with Sickle Cell Disease.

In June 2024, Syngenta opened rights to genome-editing and breeding technologies to boost agricultural innovation.

Key Insights

U.S. CRISPR & Cas genes market size is predicted to be worth around USD 4,270 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2024 to 2033.

North America has accounted market share of 38.64% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the biomedical segment registered the market share of around 90% in 2023.

By product & service, the product segment recorded largest market share of 75% in 2023.

By end-user, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical segment had the largest market share in 2023.

Regional Stance

The CRISPR and Cas genes market in North America commands a significant revenue stake compared to other regions, driven by the dominance of CRISPR-Cas9 as the leading genome editing technique in laboratory research and its prevalence in the patent landscape. The expansion of plant-breeding technologies, facilitated by genome editing advancements, is pushing breeding research beyond current regulatory confines. The regulatory framework for genome editing, such as CRISPR-Cas9, remains ambiguous in Canada, raising questions about whether these technologies can be classified as conventionally developed varieties without further regulation.