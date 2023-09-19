CorriXR Therapeutics Announces Deborah Moorad as Its New Chief Executive Officer

NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CorriXR Therapeutics, Inc., an oncology-focused biotherapeutics company developing breakthrough technology that overcomes drug resistance in solid tumors, announced that Deborah Moorad, MBA, has been named the company’s new chief executive officer. Moorad, who previously served as CEO of Nature Technology Corp., and is an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Cortado Ventures, succeeds co-founder Eric B. Kmiec, Ph.D., who has been appointed chief scientific officer.

Moorad has a proven track record of creating and implementing strategies that bridge the gap between benchtop and bedside, leading global cross-functional teams and developing commercial partnerships that have resulted in broader access to cancer therapies. Under her leadership, Nature Technology Corp., whose technology is used by leading pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies, as well as nearly every contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the gene therapy/genomic medicine space, was acquired in a record multiplier transaction by Aldevron, a Danaher Company. Moorad also led a repurposed drug (OKN-007) from animal studies to clinical trial for glioblastoma multiforme. OKN-007 was later acquired and patients are still being treated using this therapy.

“I’m excited to bring my perspective to an exceptional team of scientists and business leaders,” says Moorad. “In its short history, CorriXR has already managed to establish itself as a pioneering force in genomic medicine, and I look forward to driving us even further forward. Together, we’re going to work diligently to bring this transformative CRISPR technology into the world of cancer care, providing new hope to individuals fighting this disease, and changing the paradigm of care for people living with cancer.”

Moorad joins CorriXR at a critical juncture as the company recently closed its seed funding round and will be launching its Series A financing round later this year. CorriXR is utilizing its patented gene editing technology to augment and improve the current standard of cancer care by overcoming drug resistance in solid tumors. The initial clinical indications will be squamous cell carcinoma of the lung, esophagus and head and neck, as well as glioma. The company owes its success thus far to a close collaboration with the Gene Editing Institute, ChristianaCare’s nonprofit research institute and the first of its kind to emerge from a community health system.

“I’m confident that CorriXR will thrive under the guidance of Deborah Moorad, and her work will continue to drive forward the development of life-changing treatments utilizing our novel gene editing technology, which presents an enormous opportunity to impact health and revolutionize patient care,” said Janice Nevin, M.D., CEO of ChristianaCare and chair of CorriXR’s board of directors. “We are grateful to Dr. Kmiec for leading the company during the start-up phase and through this planned transition.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Deborah Moorad as our new CEO,” says Kmiec. “Her proven experience in the biotechnology arena and transformative approach to business will undoubtedly steer CorriXR to further success in translating our work at the lab bench into care for patients. I look forward to working with her to advance our platform to the clinic.”

About CorriXR Therapeutics:

CorriXR Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology-focused biotherapeutics development company enabled by a novel IP-protected in vivo gene editing platform technology. The company is developing genetic medicine to augment and improve the current standard of cancer care by overcoming drug resistance in solid tumors. These biotherapeutics are designed to extend the effectiveness and lifespan of existing therapies. The company is the inaugural biotech spin-out of ChristianaCare, a large mid-Atlantic healthcare system and the Gene Editing Institute, which has been embedded in ChristianaCare’s Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute since 2015. For further information, please visit www.corrixr.com.

