Chroma Medicine Appoints Renowned RNA Scientist Melissa Moore to Board of Directors

DR. MOORE BRINGS DEEP R&D EXPERIENCE TO THE COMPANY AS IT ADVANCES ITS VISION TO BRING NOVEL EPIGENETIC EDITING THERAPEUTICS TO PATIENTS

BOSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chroma Medicine , Inc., (Chroma) a genomic medicine company pioneering single-course epigenetic editing therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Melissa J. Moore, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.

“Melissa brings decades of experience directing RNA research and drug development at leading pharma companies and in academia,” said Catherine Stehman-Breen, M.D., CEO of Chroma. “Her deep knowledge will benefit us as we advance our platform of highly potent and durable epigenetic editors to patients, enabling a new class of genomic medicines.”

Currently serving as a Board Director and Scientific Advisory Board member for multiple biotechnology companies, Dr. Moore previously held the role of Chief Scientific Officer, Platform Research, at Moderna, where she led the early-stage research teams developing the company’s platform technologies in mRNA design and delivery, including the COVID-19 vaccine. She co-founded the RNA Therapeutics Institute at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, where she was a Professor of Biochemistry & Molecular Pharmacology, Eleanor Eustis Farrington Chair in Cancer Research, and a long-time Investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

Dr. Moore is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences, a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and recipient of the RNA Society Lifetime Achievement Award. She holds a B.S. in Chemistry and Biology from the College of William and Mary, and a Ph.D. in Biological Chemistry from MIT.

“Epigenetic editing is a rapidly growing field poised to transform the gene editing landscape,” said Dr. Moore. “Chroma’s robust platform has demonstrated specific and durable regulation of gene expression without cutting or nicking the DNA, offering great potential to fuel novel, single-course medicines for serious genetic diseases. I am excited to join in its mission to bring these therapeutics to patients.”

About Chroma Medicine

About Chroma Medicine

Chroma Medicine is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of genomic medicines that harness epigenetics, nature's innate mechanism for gene regulation, to deliver precise, programmable single-course therapeutics while preserving genomic integrity. The company's modular platform enables development of medicines that can address a wide range of complex diseases, whether they require silencing, activation, or targeting multiple genes at once. Chroma was founded by the world's foremost experts in genomic research and is led by a veteran team of industry leaders and scientists with deep experience in genomic medicine, drug discovery, and development.

