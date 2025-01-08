SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Tenvie Debuts With Denali Assets, $200M for Neurological, Metabolic Diseases

January 8, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Banner. Contemporary art collage. Charity or alms. Person handing single coin to another person. Grainy fabric effect. Concept of business, financial literacy, debts, banking, salary. Ad

iStock, Anton Vierietin

Backed by ARCH Venture Partners, F-Prime Capital and Mubadala Capital, the new company will develop a pipeline of brain-penetrant small molecules to address inflammation, metabolic dysfunction and restoring lysosomal function.

Tenvie Therapeutics has launched with $200 million and a clutch of assets from Denali Therapeutics to go after neurological diseases with small molecules.

Backed by ARCH Venture Partners, F-Prime Capital and Mubadala Capital, the new company will develop a pipeline of brain-penetrant small molecules to address inflammation, metabolic dysfunction and restoring lysosomal function. Tenvie will focus on neurological, cardiometabolic and ophthalmic diseases.

Tenvie did not reveal how much was paid for the Denali assets or which programs in its pipeline came from the more mature biotech. The new company’s pipeline includes four neurology candidates, with an NLRP3 inhibitor and an allosteric SARM1 inhibitor in investigational new drug–enabling studies.

The new company emerges days after Denali reported the failure of an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis candidate in the Phase II/III HEALEY ALS platform study. DNL343 was unable to significantly slow disease progression versus placebo in patients with ALS, according to the release. In February 2024, Denali also reported the failure of a Sanofi-partnered ALS asset.

Leading the new company is Tony Estrada, who previously served as head of discovery sciences at Denali. Denali’s Chief Scientific Officer Joe Lewcock will serve on Tenvie’s board.

Venture capitalists Neuroscience Metabolic disorders
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Creative pattern made with a syringe on pastel pink background. Vaccine for Coronavirus infection. Pandemic concept.
Vaccines
GSK, Pfizer RSV Shots Required to Carry Guillain-Barré Syndrome Warnings
January 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Corporate headquarters of Novo Nordisk in Denmark
Collaboration
Novo Puts $4.6B on the Line to Expand Valo Deal, Maintain Cardiometabolic Leadership
January 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
NextGen Class of 2025, M&A Uptick Predicted Heading Into JPM, FDA Decisions to Watch
January 8, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
CytomX to Cut 40% of Staff as It Updates Pipeline Priorities
January 7, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel