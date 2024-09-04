Egret Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Ron Cohen, M.D. to its Board of Directors

Egret Therapeutics, a portfolio company of Turret Capital Management, is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on function preservation post acute ischemic injury

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Egret Therapeutics today announced the appointment of Dr. Ron Cohen to its Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ron to Egret’s Board of Directors. His extensive experience and expertise will be invaluable as the company advances into its Phase II trial for our lead indication, Malignant Cerebral Edema. This trial will serve as a pivotal gateway to addressing broader indications related to acute ischemic conditions, including significant areas like cardiovascular disease,” stated Daniel Chai, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Egret Therapeutics.

Ron Cohen, M.D. was previously President, CEO and founder of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a public biotechnology company developing therapies for disorders of the nervous system, including approved therapies for Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. He previously was an officer of Advanced Tissue Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company engaged in the growth of human organ tissues for transplantation uses.

Dr. Cohen has served on the Boards of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and is past Chair of the BIO Board, of BIO’s Emerging Companies Section, and of the New York Biotechnology Association (NYBA).Dr. Cohen is a recipient of the NY CEO Lifetime Achievement Award and the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the New York Metropolitan Region. He was named Neuroinvestment’s CEO of the Year, was recognized by NYBA as “The Cures Start Here” Business Leader of the Year, by Life Science Leader Magazine as True Life Science Leader of the Year, by Scientific American as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Biotech, and by PharmaVOICE Magazine as one of the 100 Most Inspirational People in the Biopharmaceutical Industry.

Dr. Cohen received his B.A. degree in Psychology from Princeton University, and his M.D. from the Columbia College of Physicians & Surgeons. He completed a residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Virginia Medical Center, and is Board Certified in Internal Medicine.

About Egret Therapeutics

Egret Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies that modulate innate immunity to preserve function following acute ischemic injury. The company is pursuing clinical indications in neurology, cardiovascular health, trauma and spine-related conditions.

