SynOligo Biotechnologies and Lumiphore Announce a Partnership to Provide [Time-Resolved] Luminescent Oligos and Assays for the Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market (NAAT)

Morrisville, NC / Berkeley, CA, May 19th, 2025. SynOligo Biotechnologies Inc. and Lumiphore Inc. announced they have entered into a partnership to incorporate Lumiphore’s luminescent lanthanide reporter technology conjugated to SynOligo’s oligonucleotide offerings for diagnostic tests and use in life science research.

Under the partnership, SynOligo Biotechnologies has the non-exclusive rights to incorporate Lumiphore’s technology into future diagnostic tests and life science (RUO) assays. Lumiphore’s goal is to bring the benefits of luminescent lanthanide-based assays, known as time-resolved Förster resonance energy transfer (TR-FRET) assays, to the NAAT diagnostic and research market.

“SynOligo is positioned as a market leader in Dual Labeled Quenched Probe manufacturing. This potent and unique synergy with Lumiphore explores the use of lanthanides in real-time and time-resolved genomic applications” said Marc Beal Director of Business Development at SynOligo.

The patented Lumi804-Eu Lanthanide probe at the center of this technology exhibits excellent photostability, resistance to ozone, and bright/narrow Eu(III)-centered emission at 613 nm. The excitation wavelength is flexible (300-400 nm), and the brightness is insensitive to changes in pH (from 2-12). While competitive at steady-state with standard fluors, the real advantage comes from enabling time-resolved detection. The long emission lifetime (716 µs) can be used to generate ultra low-background, high-throughput TR-FRET assays, eliminating wash steps and simplifying analyte preparation.

“Our game-changing luminescent oligo detection brings new assays into the global NAAT market estimated to be $8.1-billion in 2025 growing to $16-19-billion in 2030. The major market focus has been on infectious disease and has been moving into oncology and genetic testing” said Steve Blose Chief Business Officer at Lumiphore.

To learn more about the product or request a quote, visit:

https://synoligo.com/lumi804-eu-an-exceptional-lanthanide-probe-for-time-resolved-photoluminescence/

About SynOligo Biotechnologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Morrisville, NC, USA, SynOligo Biotechnologies is a Contract Research and Development Organization (CRDO) specialized in manufacturing complex and highly modified oligonucleotide for academic, biotech start-up and large pharmaceutical communities. SynOligo is a leading oligonucleotide manufacturing company providing high quality, cost-effective custom oligonucleotides at varying scales for research, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications.

About Lumiphore, Inc.

Based in Berkeley, California, Lumiphore Inc., is a biotechnology leader in the development of proprietary luminescent lanthanide reporters and radionuclide payload delivery technology, for use in high-value diagnostics and site-directed radio-pharmaceutical applications. The company’s technology was first developed in the laboratory of Professor Kenneth N. Raymond at the University of California, Berkeley, a world expert on lanthanide coordination chemistry.

CONTACTS

Synoligo Biotechnologies

Marc Beal MBA

Director of Business Development

Marc.beal@synoligo.com

Lumiphore, Inc.

Steve Blose VMD PhD

Chief Business Officer

steve@lumiphore.com