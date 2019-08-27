Azitra, Inc. Appoints Mark Sampson, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005036/en/

Mark Sampson, Ph.D. appointed Chief Scientific Officer at Azitra (Photo: Business Wire)

“Mark brings insight, experience and focused leadership to our programs and will play an instrumental role in bringing Azitra to the next level. We have made tremendous progress this year, and with Mark leading our technical team I am confident we will enjoy more growth and success,” said Richard Andrews, MS, President and CEO of Azitra. “We are grateful to Travis for his creative leadership since the founding of Azitra. He recognized the potential of the microbiome as a powerful tool for improving skin health and appearance and built the company’s foundation. His many contributions have brought us to where we are today. With Mark joining, we will now fully capture the promise of our technology and focus on critically important needs in medical dermatology.”

Dr. Sampson most recently worked with Botanix Pharmaceuticals where he was responsible for development of the preclinical strategy and clinical development plans for new antimicrobial indications. Previously, he served as Vice President of Research and Development at Realm Therapeutics (formerly Puricore), a company developing therapeutics for dermatology and immune-mediated diseases. Dr. Sampson held prior research roles at Sterilox Technologies and Warwick International Ltd. He earned an undergraduate degree and Ph.D. degree in Microbiology/Biochemistry from University of Aberdeen, UK.

“I am very excited to join Azitra at this important stage of the company’s growth as additional products begin to enter clinical trials,” said Dr. Sampson. “Azitra’s unique approach to leveraging the microbiome to treat adverse skin conditions holds great promise. I look forward to continuing to build the team and advance these programs focused on exciting potential new treatments for serious skin conditions.”

About Azitra

Azitra, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical dermatology company that combines the power of the microbiome with cutting-edge genetic engineering to treat skin disease. The company was founded in 2014 by scientists from Yale University and works with world-leading scientists in dermatology, microbiology, and genetic engineering to advance its pharmaceutical programs to treat cancer therapy associated skin rashes, targeted orphan indications and atopic dermatitis. For more information visit http://www.azitrainc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005036/en/