Antibody Drug Conjugate Market to Capture USD 27.37 Billion by 2033 (Size, Trends, Shares and Analysis Report)

The antibody drug conjugate (ADC) market size was estimated at USD 11.32 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow USD 27.37 billion by 2033, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.23% from 2024 to 2033.

The antibody drug conjugate market is experiencing substantial growth due to advancements in targeted cancer therapies, increasing prevalence of cancer, and growing demand for more effective and precise treatment options.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the antibody drug conjugate market with the largest revenue share of 53% in 2023.

By application, the breast cancer segment has generated the biggest revenue share of 49% in 2023.

By application, the blood cancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By product, the kadcyla segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By product, the enhertu segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2024-2033.

By target, the HER2 or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 target type segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By target, the CD22 segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By technology, the cleavable linker segment has held a major revenue share of 73% in 2023.

Antibody drug conjugates, often referred to as ADCs, are a type of targeted cancer therapy. They work by combining an antibody with a cancer-killing drug. The antibody part of the ADC targets specific markers found on cancer cells, while the drug part is designed to kill these cells. This combination allows ADCs to deliver the drug directly to the cancer cells, reducing harm to healthy cells and minimizing side effects. ADCs are considered a promising approach because they offer a more precise and effective way to treat cancer compared to traditional chemotherapy.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market at a Glance

The antibody drug conjugate market is growing rapidly as these treatments gain popularity in the fight against cancer. This market includes all activities related to the development, production, and sale of ADCs. Companies and researchers are constantly working to create new ADCs and improve existing ones to make them more effective and safer for patients. The market is driven by several factors, including the rising number of cancer cases, ongoing research and development, and the increasing need for targeted therapies. As more ADCs get approved and become available, the market is expected to keep expanding, offering new hope for cancer patients worldwide.

The global antibody drug conjugate (ADC) market is experiencing significant growth. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer and the rising need for effective and safe treatments.

Antibody drug conjugates are gaining popularity due to their ability to combine the targeting capability of antibodies with the cancer-killing power of cytotoxic drugs. They are designed to deliver the drug directly to cancer cells, which minimizes damage to healthy cells and reduces side effects. This precision makes them a promising alternative to traditional chemotherapy.

High Demand for Antibody-based Cancer Therapies to Create a Promoting Factor

Antibody-based therapies have revolutionized cancer treatment by providing targeted, efficient, and effective treatment options. Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) represent the next generation of these therapies, combining the precision of antibodies with the powerful cancer-killing ability of cytotoxic drugs. This unique combination ensures that the treatment targets only cancer cells, minimizing damage to healthy cells and reducing side effects. As a result, there is a high demand for antibody-based cancer therapies, significantly fueling the growth of the antibody drug conjugates market.

· In January 2024, AstraZeneca launched Trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) in India, specifically targeting HER2-positive breast cancer. This ADC has been designed to deliver a potent cytotoxic agent directly to cancer cells, reducing the impact on healthy cells and enhancing treatment outcomes.

Also, Pfizer’s acquisition of Seagen in February 2024 for $43 billion underscores the strategic importance of ADCs in the pharmaceutical industry. Seagen is known for its expertise in ADC technology, and this acquisition is expected to bolster Pfizer’s oncology pipeline, enabling the development of new and innovative cancer therapies.

Increase in Obese Population to Act as a Driver

Obesity has become a significant global health concern, and it is widely recognized as a major risk factor for various types of cancer. The rising prevalence of obesity is expected to contribute substantially to the growth of the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) market. As obesity rates increase, so does the incidence of obesity-related cancers, driving the need for effective and targeted cancer treatments like antibody drug conjugates.

Obesity is linked to an increased risk of developing several types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and kidney cancers. Excess body fat can lead to chronic inflammation, hormone imbalances, and insulin resistance, all of which can promote cancer development. As the number of obese individuals continues to rise, the demand for innovative cancer therapies that can effectively target and treat these cancers is also expected to grow.

In August 2023, Seagen announced positive results from their phase 3 clinical trial of TUKYSA in combination with Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine) for HER2-positive breast cancer patients. This combination therapy has shown significant improvement in progression-free survival, even in patients with advanced disease. These advancements reflect the potential of ADCs in providing effective treatment options for cancer patients, including those with obesity-related cancers.

Efficacy and Safety Challenges, A Restraint for the Industry

While antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) hold great promise as targeted cancer therapies, they face significant challenges in terms of efficacy and safety. One of the primary hurdles is ensuring the efficient delivery of the cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells. The mechanism involves the antibody binding to a specific antigen on the cancer cell, followed by internalization and release of the cytotoxic drug. However, this process does not always occur as intended.

A major issue is that the drug may not be released efficiently within the target cells. This inefficiency can reduce the overall effectiveness of the treatment. For example, if the linker between the antibody and the drug is not optimally designed, the payload may be released prematurely or not at all. This challenge necessitates ongoing research and development to refine linker technology and improve drug delivery systems.

Recent advancements have shown some progress in addressing these issues. For instance, in 2023, Seagen introduced a new generation of cleavable linkers designed to release the cytotoxic drug more precisely within the cancer cell. These improvements aim to enhance the therapeutic index of antibody drug conjugates, making them more effective while minimizing off-target effects.

Another significant concern is the potential side effects in healthy tissues. Despite the targeted nature of antibody drug conjugates, the potent drugs they carry can sometimes affect non-cancerous cells, leading to adverse reactions. This risk requires careful monitoring and dose adjustments to balance efficacy with safety.

Expansion of Treatable Cancers, an Upcoming Opportunity for the Market

The field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) is rapidly evolving, and one of the most promising opportunities lies in expanding the range of cancers they can treat. Traditionally, ADCs have been primarily used for blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma. However, recent research is paving the way for the development of antibody drug conjugates targeting solid tumors, significantly broadening their therapeutic potential.

Historically, ADCs like Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) and Besponsa (inotuzumab ozogamicin) have shown remarkable efficacy in treating hematologic malignancies. These successes have laid a strong foundation for exploring antibody drug conjugates in other cancer types. Researchers are now focusing on leveraging this technology to tackle solid tumors, including breast cancer, lung cancer, and colorectal cancer.

For instance, breast cancer has become a key area of interest for antibody drug conjugates development. Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine) is a notable example, approved for HER2-positive breast cancer. Its success has spurred further innovation, leading to the development of newer ADCs targeting different biomarkers associated with breast cancer. Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan), approved in 2019, is one such advancement, showing significant efficacy in HER2-positive breast cancer patients who have previously been treated with other HER2-directed therapies.

· In June 2023, ImmunoGen announced positive results from a phase 3 trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate receptor-alpha, in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. This success highlights the expanding horizon of ADC applications beyond traditional blood cancers.

North America Remains the Dominant Region in the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market

North America remains the dominant region in the antibody drug conjugate (ADC) market, capturing a significant revenue share of 53% in 2023. The United States leads this growth due to a high incidence of cancer and a strong focus on innovative cancer therapies. The presence of well-funded startups and major pharmaceutical companies in the region has driven advancements in antibody drug conjugates technology. The FDA’s active role in approving new antibody drug conjugates therapies further supports market expansion. For instance, in August 2023, Seagen reported positive results for their HER2CLIMB-02 clinical trial, combining Tukysa with Kadcyla for treating HER2-positive breast cancer, demonstrating promising efficacy and safety profiles.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow at a Rapid Rate

Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market for antibody drug conjugates, driven by increasing cancer incidence and improving healthcare access. Japan, China, and India are at the forefront of this growth. In Japan, the approval of Enhertu for HER2-positive breast cancer has significantly impacted the market. China’s investment in biotechnology and collaboration with global pharmaceutical companies have accelerated the development and adoption of antibody drug conjugates. In India, the launch of AstraZeneca’s Trastuzumab deruxtecan in January 2024 highlights the region’s focus on introducing advanced cancer therapies to address the rising cancer burden.

India is a significant focus within the Asia Pacific region, with a growing emphasis on introducing advanced cancer therapies like antibody drug conjugates. The country’s increasing cancer burden and improving healthcare infrastructure drive market growth. AstraZeneca’s launch of Trastuzumab deruxtecan in January 2024 for HER2-positive breast cancer underscores the commitment to providing innovative treatments. Furthermore, collaborations between Indian pharmaceutical companies and global leaders in ADC technology are expected to enhance the availability and affordability of these therapies in the Indian market.

Europe to Grow at a Notable Rate During the Predicted Timeframe

Europe follows North America in the ADC market, with countries like Germany, France, and the UK being key players. The region benefits from robust healthcare infrastructure and significant investment in cancer research. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has been instrumental in approving several ADCs for various cancer types. For example, Enhertu, developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, received approval from the EMA in January 2024 for HER2-positive breast cancer, reflecting the region’s commitment to advancing cancer treatment options.

By Application, the Breast Cancer Segment Led the Market in 2023

The breast cancer segment dominated the antibody drug conjugate market in 2023, capturing a significant share due to advancements in antibody drug conjugates research and approvals. This segment has seen major growth as breast cancer treatments continue to evolve, offering more effective solutions for patients.

By Product, the Kadcyla Segment Sustained as a Leader in 2023

Kadcyla held the largest market share among antibody drug conjugates products in 2023. This medication targets HER2-positive cancer cells, delivering chemotherapy directly to them while minimizing damage to healthy tissues. Kadcyla’s widespread approval in over 100 countries underscores its crucial role in cancer treatment.

By Target, the HER2 Segment is Observed to Sustain as a Leader

HER2 was the leading target type in the ADC market in 2023. HER2-targeting antibody drug conjugates like Kadcyla and Enhertu have revolutionized breast cancer treatment, improving survival rates with manageable side effects. This target remains pivotal in the development of new, effective cancer therapies.

By Technology, the Cleavable Linkers Segment to Grow as a Leader in the Upcoming Period

Cleavable linkers dominated the technology segment in 2023. These linkers release cytotoxins specifically in tumor cells, enhancing the effectiveness of antibody drug conjugates. Their stability in the bloodstream and targeted action makes them a key component in antibody drug conjugates development, used by most clinically approved antibody drug conjugates.

Major Breakthroughs in the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market:

· In June 2024, Adcytherix SAS announced its establishment and secured €30 million in seed funding to develop innovative antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting critical medical needs, particularly in cancer treatment. Their focus is on pioneering new therapies that address substantial gaps in current oncological treatments.

· In February 2024, Daiichi Sankyo Singapore unveiled plans to expand access to its ADC therapies for cancer patients. With cancer-related deaths accounting for nearly 30% of Singapore’s mortality rate, Daiichi Sankyo is dedicated to bridging treatment gaps in oncology, aiming to extend and improve the lives of those affected by cancer.

· In February 2024, Pfizer unveiled a strategic initiative under CEO Albert Bourla, Ph.D., marking a significant commitment to cancer care following its $43 billion acquisition of Seagen, a leader in antibody drug conjugates technology. Pfizer aims to develop eight groundbreaking cancer therapies by 2030, reinforcing its leadership in the oncology sector.

· In July 2023, ImmunoGen, Inc. entered into a multi-target license and option agreement with ImmunoBiochem to develop next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for undisclosed targets. This collaboration highlights the ongoing focus on innovation in the ADC space.

· In June 2023, Lonza acquired Synaffix B.V., a company specializing in commercial-stage technology platforms for developing ADCs. This acquisition strengthens Lonza’s position in the antibody drug conjugates manufacturing space and signifies the growing importance of manufacturing capabilities in this market.

Top Companies in the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market:

· Seagen Inc.

· Genentech Inc.

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

· Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

· Pfizer Inc.

· AstraZeneca

· Bristol-Myers Squibb

· Merck & Co., Inc.

· ImmunoGen, Inc.

· AbbVie Inc.

· Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

· ADC Therapeutics SA

· Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

· Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

· Helsinn Healthcare SA

· Abbott

· Onconova Therapeutics

· DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Application

· Blood Cancer

o Leukemia

o Lymphoma

o Multiple Myeloma

· Breast Cancer

· Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer

· Other Cancer

By Product

· Kadcyla

· Enhertu

· Adcetris

· Padcev

· Trodelvy

· Polivy

· Others

By Target

· HER2

· CD22

· CD30

· Others

By Technology

· Type

o Cleavable Linker

o Non-cleavable Linker

o Linkerless

· Linker Technology Type

o VC

o Sulfo-SPDB

o VA

o Hydrazone

o Others

· Payload Technology

o MMAE

o MMAF

o DM4

o Camptothecin

o Others

By Region

· North America

o U.S.

o Canada

· Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

· Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

· Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

· Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

