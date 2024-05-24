AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group Provides Substitute Notice of Data Incident to Affected Individuals

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group, LLC (ABSG) is issuing notice to individuals who may have been impacted by a data security incident. ABSG’s parent company previously announced the data security incident, which is fully contained.

Through an investigation with the assistance of law enforcement, cybersecurity experts and outside lawyers, ABSG has now identified certain individuals whose personal information was involved in the incident. This information was maintained in connection with a prescription supply program offered by ABSG’s predecessor and former covered entity subsidiary, Medical Initiatives, Inc. Based on ABSG’s investigation, the affected protected health information included first name, last name, and prescriptions. This information was gathered before ABSG acquired this entity. ABSG is the surviving covered entity at this time. There is no evidence that any of this information has been or will be publicly disclosed, or that any information was or will be misused for fraudulent purposes as a result of this incident.

ABSG is now issuing notification to impacted individuals via this media release and a substitute notice on its website. ABSG is also providing notice to the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights. This press release is being issued as substitute notice because ABSG lacks any information about the addresses of the individuals involved, in large part because ABSG is a successor to the original covered entities.

For individuals seeking additional information regarding this event, a toll-free assistance line has been established. Individuals may call 1-833-918-4082 toll-free Monday through Friday from 9 am to 9 pm US Eastern Time.

Potentially affected individuals can also find additional information on how they can help protect their personal information, as well as obtain additional resources, and other information, by visiting ABSG’s website at https://www.absg.com.

ABSG takes this incident and the security of information entrusted to it very seriously. ABSG is working with cybersecurity experts to reinforce its systems and information security protocols in an effort to prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240524070006/en/