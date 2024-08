VALLEY FORGE, Pa. & BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and MWI Veterinary Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWIV) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement for AmerisourceBergen to acquire MWI Veterinary Supply (MWI), the leading animal health distribution company in the United States.

