Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Size to Reach USD 12.0 Billion by 2034, Impelled by Expanding Geriatric Population

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Outlook 2024-2034:

The age-related macular degeneration market size reached a value of USD 10.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach USD 12.0 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.54% during 2024-2034.

The market is driven by innovative treatment approaches and technological developments. Additionally, advances in diagnostic imaging techniques, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT), enhance early detection and monitoring of AMD.

Advancements in Gene Therapy with Stem Cell Research: Driving the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market

Advances in gene therapy, as well as stem cell research, are two prominent developments that are transforming the industry, enabling revolutionary approaches to treat this devastating eye ailment. Gene therapy seeks to address the genetic components of AMD by inserting, deleting, or modifying genetic information within patients’ cells. One noteworthy example is the use of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to deliver therapeutic genes directly to retinal cells. These vectors can carry genes that create anti-angiogenic factors, which aid in the prevention of aberrant blood vessel formation associated with wet AMD. Recent clinical trials, such as those undertaken by Regenxbio with their RGX-314 gene therapy, have yielded excellent results in minimizing the need for frequent anti-VEGF injections, indicating substantial promise for long-term disease treatment.

Stem cell research is equally transformative, focusing on regenerating damaged retinal cells to restore vision. This approach involves the use of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells derived from stem cells. These cells can be transported into the retina to replace the degenerated cells and support the remaining retinal structure. For instance, the London Project to Cure Blindness has pioneered the transplantation of RPE cells derived from embryonic stem cells, showing encouraging outcomes in restoring sight in patients with severe AMD. Similarly, companies like jCyte and Lineage Cell Therapeutics are developing stem cell-based therapies that aim to slow or reverse the progression of dry AMD, which currently has no approved treatments. These advancements in gene therapy and stem cell research represent a paradigm shift in the AMD market, moving beyond symptom management to potentially curative treatments. By targeting the underlying causes of AMD and regenerating damaged tissues, these innovative therapies hold the promise of substantially enhancing the quality of life for millions of patients worldwide, offering new hope for long-term vision preservation and restoration.

Increased Use of Anti-VEGF Therapies: Contributing to Market Expansion

The increased use of anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) therapies has significantly impacted the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market, particularly in the treatment of neovascular (wet) AMD. Anti-VEGF treatments work by impeding the growth of anomalous blood vessels that can leak fluid and blood into the retina, resulting in vision loss. This class of drugs includes notable therapies such as ranibizumab (Lucentis), aflibercept (Eylea), and bevacizumab (Avastin), which have become the standard of care for wet AMD. Ranibizumab, developed by Genentech, was among the first anti-VEGF drugs approved for AMD and has shown substantial efficacy in reducing vision loss and, in some cases, improving visual acuity. Aflibercept, developed by Regeneron, has provided similar benefits with a less frequent dosing regimen, which has enhanced patient compliance and convenience.

Recent advancements in anti-VEGF therapies focus on extending the duration of treatment effects and reducing the burden of frequent injections. For example, the introduction of brolucizumab (Beovu) by Novartis offers longer-lasting effects, allowing for less frequent dosing intervals compared to earlier treatments. Clinical trials have demonstrated that brolucizumab is effective in maintaining vision with fewer injections, which is a significant advancement in patient care. Another notable development is the Port Delivery System (PDS) with ranibizumab, also by Genentech, which is an implantable device that continuously releases the drug, potentially reducing the need for monthly injections to biannual refills. This innovation could revolutionize treatment adherence and overall patient experience. These therapies have not only preserved the vision of millions of patients but have also spurred ongoing research into even more effective and convenient treatment options. As new formulations and delivery methods continue to be developed, the role of anti-VEGF therapies in the AMD market is set to expand, offering improved outcomes along with quality of life for patients.

Advances in Diagnostic Imaging Techniques:

Advances in diagnostic imaging techniques have significantly enhanced the detection as well as treatment of age-related macular degeneration, facilitating earlier diagnosis and more precise monitoring of disease progression. One of the most pivotal advancements is Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), which provides high-resolution, cross-sectional images of the retina. OCT allows clinicians to visualize the retinal layers in great detail, detecting subtle changes and early signs of AMD that might not be visible through traditional examination methods. This technology has become a standard diagnostic tool in ophthalmology, enabling early intervention and personalized treatment plans. An example of its impact is the introduction of Spectral Domain OCT (SD-OCT), which offers even higher resolution images and faster acquisition times compared to traditional OCT, improving the accuracy and efficiency of AMD diagnosis.

Another significant development is OCT Angiography (OCTA), which non-invasively visualizes the retinal and choroidal vasculature without the need for dye injections, unlike traditional fluorescein angiography. OCTA provides detailed images of blood flow in the retinal vessels, allowing for the early detection of neovascularization associated with wet AMD. This advancement aids in the timely initiation of anti-VEGF therapies, potentially preserving vision before significant damage occurs. A notable instance of OCTA’s application is in monitoring treatment response; it enables clinicians to assess the effectiveness of anti-VEGF therapy by visualizing changes in the abnormal blood vessels over time. In addition to OCT and OCTA, Adaptive Optics (AO) has emerged as a revolutionary imaging technique. AO enhances the resolution of retinal images by compensating for optical aberrations, allowing clinicians to view individual photoreceptor cells. This level of detail is invaluable for studying the progression of dry AMD and understanding the effects of potential treatments at a cellular level. The integration of AO with other imaging modalities is providing new insights into AMD pathophysiology, paving the way for innovative therapeutic approaches.

Leading Companies in the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global age-related macular degeneration market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing and providing innovative treatments and diagnostic tools. Some of the major players include Novartis, Genentech, and Roche. These companies are leading the charge in AMD research and treatment, driving advancements in therapeutics and diagnostics to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

Novartis has been actively addressing safety concerns associated with Beovu. Initial post-market surveillance and real-world data indicated some adverse events, including instances of retinal vasculitis and retinal artery occlusion. In response, Novartis has implemented measures to better understand and mitigate these risks.

Moreover, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, is a leading player in the Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) market, known for its innovative treatments aimed at preserving vision and improving the quality of life for patients. One of Genentech’s most significant recent advancements is the introduction of Susvimo™ (ranibizumab), a groundbreaking therapy for the treatment of wet AMD.

Apart from this, Roche, through its subsidiary Genentech, with the recent introduction of Vabysmo™ (faricimab) marking a major advancement in treatment options. Vabysmo™ is a novel bispecific antibody designed to target both Angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A), which are involved in the pathological processes that drive wet AMD and other retinal diseases.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for age-related macular degeneration include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for age-related macular degeneration while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to a combination of innovative research, robust healthcare infrastructure, and active collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and patient advocacy groups.

Moreover, pharmaceutical companies like Genentech (a member of the Roche Group), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals are spearheading cutting-edge research to develop new therapies for AMD. For instance, Genentech’s Susvimo™ (ranibizumab) provides a revolutionary approach by delivering continuous medication through an implant, reducing the frequency of intravitreal injections needed.

Besides this, the U.S. healthcare system provides comprehensive care for AMD patients through a network of specialized clinics, hospitals, and private practices equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment technologies. The widespread availability of advanced imaging techniques like Optical Coherence Tomography and OCT Angiography (OCTA) allows for early detection and precise monitoring of AMD, leading to timely and effective interventions.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the age-related macular degeneration market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the age-related macular degeneration market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current age-related macular degeneration marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

