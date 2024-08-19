ADM Tronics Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Results

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB:ADMT), a technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products, announces results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024 of Fiscal Year 2025.

ADMT achieved a profit for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2025, as compared to loss for the same period last year. Revenues increased over 12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the same period last year. Profit from operations was $164,281 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as compared to a loss from operations of $137,796 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net profit was $272,168 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as compared to net loss of $132,261 for the same period last year.

ADMT completed R&D and engineering efforts of its’ Vet-Sonotron ® non-invasive pain treatment device for the veterinary market during the last quarter of fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. (www.vet-sonotron.com) The Company then directed additional R&D and engineering activities to advance the development of the human medical version of this innovative therapeutic technology. As a result, R&D expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was comparable to the same period last year. The Company plans on pursuing a 510(k) submission to the FDA when development of the human medical version is completed. The Sonotron ® is being developed for use on humans where the need for effective pain treatment without the use of drugs or opioids is very large and unmet.

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, were $857,845 as compared to $762,689 for the same period last year, an increase of 12%. Income from operations for June 30, 2024 increased approximately 119% to $164,281 as compared to loss of $137,796 for the same period last year. Complete financial results are available in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10Q for June 30, 2024, available at www.sec.gov.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net Revenues $ 857,845 $ 762,689 Cost of sales 336,942 437,547 Gross Profit 520,903 325,142 Operating expenses: Research and development 127,993 130,587 Selling, general and administrative 228,629 332,351 Total operating expenses 356,622 462,938 Profit (loss) from operations 164,281 (137,796 ) Total other income 108,387 5,535 Profit (loss) before provision for income taxes 272,668 (132,261 ) Total benefit (provision) for income taxes 500 - Net profit (loss) $ 272,168 $ (132,261 ) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted 67,588,492 67,588,492

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly, Safe, Water-Based Formulations. The Company’s headquarters, laboratories, and FDA-Registered medical device manufacturing operations are located in Northvale, NJ. ADMT’s multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, for the research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at admtronics.com

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its electronics and medical device contract engineering and manufacturing services at www.admteng.com.

To receive ADMT email updates, complete form at https://admtronics.com/investor-relations/

Sonotron ® is a registered trademark of ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are “forward-looking” statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT’s filings with the SEC, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

