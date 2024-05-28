Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Could Reach US$ 384.51 Billion by 2033

The global active pharmaceutical ingredient market size was evaluated at US$ 214.72 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach valuation around US$ 384.51 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2024 to 2033. The integration of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) plays a pivotal role as a growth factor across various medical domains, including oncology, cardiology, CNS and neurology, orthopedics, pulmonology, gastroenterology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and endocrinology.

Market Overview

The active pharmaceutical ingredient market is experiencing rapid growth due to its pivotal role as the primary component in medications, responsible for delivering the desired therapeutic effects. APIs, also known as drug substances or pharmacologic substances, are the biologically active elements within various pharmaceutical firms, such as tablets, capsules, creams, and injectables. They exert their pharmacological effects, influencing bodily functions and treating diseases. With some medications containing multiple APIs acting in diverse ways within the body, active ingredient prescribing emerges as a strategy to mitigate medication errors. Different brand names and many medicines share the same active ingredients, underscoring the significance of APIs in pharmaceutical formulations and their potential for standardization across the industry.

APIs serve as the cornerstone of high-quality drugs, delivering pharmacological activity essential for diagnosing, treating, and preventing diseases while also influencing bodily functions. By leveraging APIs, the healthcare sector can foster innovation, thereby enhancing healthcare systems' sustainability by developing more advanced and effective therapeutic products.

In January 2024, Teva announced its intention to divest its API business as part of its pivot to a growth strategy.

Key Insights

The U.S. active pharmaceutical ingredients market size was valued at USD 37.01 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 71.35 billion by 2033.

U.S. active pharmaceutical ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% from 2024 to 2033.

North America dominated the active pharmaceutical ingredient market in 2023 with the dominant share 38.31%.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR 6.37% during the forecast period.

By type of synthesis, the synthetic API segment accounted for the largest market share 71.73% in 2023.

By type of manufacturer, the captive API segment dominated the market with the largest market share 57.26% in 2023.

By application, the cardiovascular diseases segment exhibited the largest market share 20.99% in 2023.

Regional Stance

North America emerged as the dominant player in the global active pharmaceutical ingredient market in 2023. A lot of large-scale API sites are situated in the United States. This disparity is attributed to global pricing pressures favoring non-US manufacturers, benefiting from government subsidies, lower input costs, and lighter regulatory frameworks. Solutions necessitate bolstering domestic manufacturing infrastructure to safeguard U.S. healthcare security, fostering fair global competition, and nurturing sustainable domestic markets. While U.S. sources predominantly involve controlled substances or niche APIs suited for smaller-scale production, the reliance on overseas factories for APIs remains substantial, urging policymakers and the media to scrutinize the medical supply chain. With these challenges, biopharmaceutical companies have fortified global supply chains, with the U.S. witnessing a notable 50% increase in pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, including those for APIs, over the past five years.