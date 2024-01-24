Actio Biosciences Appoints Samuel Collins, MBBS, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Medical Officer as Company Advances Multiple Precision Medicine Programs Toward Clinical Development

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Actio Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company leveraging a novel platform approach to genetics and precision medicine to develop new therapeutics that target shared underlying biology in both rare and common diseases, today announced that Samuel Collins, Ph.D., has joined the company as chief medical officer to oversee all aspects of clinical development, as well as medical and regulatory affairs, for the company’s pipeline of precision medicines.

Dr. Collins, a trained pediatric physician, joins Actio from Edgewise Therapeutics, where he served as vice president, clinical development, and was key to advancing their lead asset from Phase 1 to pivotal studies. He brings nearly 20 years of experience spanning academia and industry, with a focus in rare disease and pediatrics.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sam to the Actio team at this important time in our company’s evolution,” said David Goldstein, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Actio. “Sam brings a deep understanding of clinical development, supported by years working in rare disease research, including as a treating physician. As we plan to enter the clinic with our first program targeting TRPV4 later this year, his efforts in leading clinical development efforts and regulatory interactions, including IND submissions and rare disease designations, will be critical.”

Prior to Edgewise, Dr. Collins spent several years at Pfizer, most recently serving as senior director of clinical research within the company’s rare disease division. He served as medical director of Therachon AG, prior to its 2019 acquisition by Pfizer, and before that, was medical director at Premier Research. Before entering the industry, he held a number of clinical and academic positions in London, Southampton and Melbourne, Australia. Dr. Collins holds an MBBS from the University College, London, a Ph.D. from the University of Southampton and an MBA from Durham University. He is a published author on nearly 20 peer-reviewed publications.

“Actio’s approach to leveraging insights generated through rare disease biology and drug discovery for potential application in larger indications is compelling,” said Dr. Collins. “With our lead program advancing rapidly, and several others progressing closely behind it, I’m looking forward to partnering with the Actio team as we advance toward the clinic and the patients we hope to impact.”

About Actio Biosciences

Actio Biosciences is leveraging advances in precision medicine to develop new therapeutics that target shared genetics in rare and common diseases—bringing meaningful medicines from one to many. Applying its expertise in genetics, drug discovery and data sciences, Actio seeks to identify programs where both biological and technical risk can be minimized to streamline the drug development process and bring forward exceptionally potent and precisely targeted therapeutics. Founded in October 2021, the San Diego-based company is led by leaders in genetics and drug development and backed by top healthcare investors. For more information, please visit ActioBiosciences.com.

