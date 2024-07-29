Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Size to Reach USD 3,235.2 Million by 2034, Impelled by the Increasing Popularity of Endovascular Aneurysm Repair

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Outlook 2024-2034:

The abdominal aortic aneurysm market size reached a value of USD 1,692.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach USD 3,235.2 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07% during 2024-2034.

The market is driven by the introduction of new diagnostic technologies as well as treatment options. Additionally, the high emphasis on new stent grafts and biomaterials aimed at enhancing outcomes and longevity is further augmenting the market.

Growth of Minimally Invasive Procedures: Driving the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market

The rise of minimally invasive operations in the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) industry marks a paradigm shift in the approach to treating this dangerous ailment. Traditional open surgical treatment, which requires a major abdominal incision, has been significantly supplemented by less invasive procedures such as endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) and fenestrated endovascular aneurysm repair (FEVAR). EVAR, in particular, has gained popularity because of faster recovery periods, a lower risk of complications, and shorter hospital stays. This treatment entails introducing a stent graft through a tiny incision in the groin and guiding it to the aneurysm site by fluoroscopic imaging. The stent graft reinforces the weakened arterial wall, thus preventing rupture. A notable example of EVAR’s success is the use of the Endurant II Stent Graft System by Medtronic, which has been widely adopted for its durability and effectiveness. Clinical studies have demonstrated that EVAR results in fewer postoperative complications compared to open surgery, making it a preferred choice for many patients and clinicians.

Fenestrated endovascular aneurysm repair (FEVAR) is another key advancement, particularly beneficial for patients with complex aneurysms involving branch arteries. Unlike standard EVAR, FEVAR involves custom-designed stent grafts with additional openings (fenestrations) that accommodate branch vessels, allowing for a more comprehensive repair in anatomically challenging cases. The introduction of the Zenith Fenestrated AAA Endovascular Graft by Cook Medical exemplifies this innovation, offering a tailored solution for complex aneurysm anatomies. FEVAR has shown promise in improving outcomes for patients with difficult anatomical features, expanding the applicability of endovascular techniques. The growing use of these minimally invasive procedures is driven by their significant advantages over traditional methods, including reduced operative time, faster patient recovery, and lower overall healthcare costs. As technology continues to advance, the AAA market is expected to see further innovations in minimally invasive treatments, enhancing the effectiveness and accessibility of care for patients with abdominal aortic aneurysms.

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies: Contributing to Market Expansion

Advancements in diagnostic technologies are significantly enhancing the management of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) by improving early detection, precise measurement, and ongoing monitoring. One of the most impactful innovations is the development of high-resolution imaging techniques. Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA) has become a gold standard due to its ability to provide detailed images of the aorta, allowing for accurate assessment of aneurysm size, shape, and extension. The introduction of 3D CTA imaging has further improved diagnostic capabilities by offering a three-dimensional view of the aneurysm, facilitating better planning for surgical or endovascular interventions. For instance, the use of the Siemens Healthineers’ Somatom Drive CT scanner has advanced the field by delivering high-resolution images with reduced radiation doses, thus optimizing patient safety while enhancing diagnostic precision.

Ultrasound imaging has also seen significant advancements, particularly with the development of high-frequency, high-resolution ultrasound technology. Modern ultrasound devices offer improved sensitivity for detecting AAAs and monitoring aneurysm growth over time. These portable, non-invasive tools are invaluable for regular screenings, especially in patients with risk factors for AAA. The use of point-of-care ultrasound, such as the Lumify Portable Ultrasound System by Philips, exemplifies this trend. This device provides immediate, high-quality imaging at the bedside, allowing for quick assessments and real-time decision-making. Additionally, advancements in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), including the development of 3D MRI and MRI angiography, offer detailed and non-invasive imaging options that are particularly useful for patients with contraindications to CT scans due to contrast allergies or renal issues. These technological improvements are crucial in enabling timely and accurate diagnosis, leading to better management and outcomes for patients with abdominal aortic aneurysms. The ongoing evolution of these diagnostic tools underscores a broader trend towards more precise, patient-centered care in the AAA market.

Emergence of Personalized Medicine:

The emergence of personalized medicine in the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) market is revolutionizing patient care by tailoring treatment approaches to individual anatomical and physiological characteristics. This shift towards customization is driven by advancements in imaging technologies, genetic research, and patient-specific data analysis. One prominent example is the development of custom-designed stent-grafts, which address the unique anatomical variations of patients with complex AAA. Fenestrated endovascular aneurysm repair (FEVAR) represents a significant advancement in this area. Unlike standard endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), FEVAR involves the use of stent grafts with specific openings, or fenestrations, that accommodate branch arteries, providing a tailored solution for patients with challenging aneurysm anatomies. The Zenith Fenestrated AAA Endovascular Graft by Cook Medical is a notable instance, allowing for precise customization based on individual vascular structures and thereby improving outcomes in complex cases.

Another key development in personalized medicine for AAA treatment is the integration of predictive modeling and risk assessment tools. Advances in computational modeling and artificial intelligence (AI) are enabling more accurate predictions of aneurysm growth and rupture risk. For example, the use of AI algorithms to analyze imaging data and patient demographics can help identify those at the highest risk for adverse events, facilitating more targeted monitoring and intervention. The combination of 3D imaging with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) has enhanced the ability to simulate blood flow and aneurysm behavior, leading to more informed treatment decisions. The application of these personalized approaches allows for a more nuanced management strategy, reducing the reliance on one-size-fits-all solutions and improving overall patient outcomes. As personalized medicine continues to evolve, the AAA market is expected to see further innovations that enhance precision, reduce complications, and offer more effective treatment options tailored to individual patient needs.

Leading Companies in the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global abdominal aortic aneurysm market, Several leading companies are at the forefront of driving innovations in treatment and diagnostics. Some of the major players include Medtronic plc and Cook Medical. These companies are contributing to the development of new technologies and treatment approaches that enhance patient care and expand the possibilities for managing abdominal aortic aneurysms.

Medtronic received FDA approval for its Endurant IIs Stent Graft System. This latest iteration of their widely used Endurant series includes enhancements designed to improve the stent graft’s performance and durability. The Endurant IIs Stent Graft System is engineered to address complex AAA anatomies and offers improved flexibility, conformability, and long-term outcomes compared to previous models.

Moreover, Cook Medical has launched the Zenith® Dissection Endovascular System, designed for the treatment of complicated aortic dissections. This new device extends Cook Medical’s portfolio of AAA solutions and is aimed at providing a more effective treatment option for patients with complex aortic conditions.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for abdominal aortic aneurysms include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for abdominal aortic aneurysms while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to advances in treatment technologies, increasing prevalence of the condition, and heightened awareness of cardiovascular health.

Moreover, the U.S. market is seeing a notable shift towards minimally invasive procedures for AAA repair. Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) has become a preferred method due to its reduced recovery time and lower risk of complications compared to traditional open surgery. The introduction of advanced stent-grafts, such as Medtronic’s Endurant II and Cook Medical’s Zenith Fenestrated AAA Endovascular Graft, has revolutionized treatment by offering tailored solutions for complex aneurysm anatomies.

Besides this, according to the American College of Cardiology, approximately 1 in 50 Americans over the age of 65 is affected by AAA. The increasing number of individuals aged 65 and older is contributing to the rising demand for AAA management solutions. Risk factors such as hypertension, smoking, and genetic predisposition further contribute to the high incidence of the condition.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the abdominal aortic aneurysm market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the abdominal aortic aneurysm market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current abdominal aortic aneurysm marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

