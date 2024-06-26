U.S. Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size to Reach USD 35.13 Bn by 2033

According to latest report, the U.S. Single-use Bioprocessing market size was USD 8.15 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 9.43 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 35.13 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 15.73% from 2024 to 2033.

Get Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8533

The surge in demand for biopharmaceuticals in the country has led suppliers to enhance their offerings of disposable systems, catering to the evolving needs of end-users. Notably, significant technological advancements in bioreactor designs, mixing systems, and fluid assemblies are driving the adoption of single-use technology in biopharmaceutical developments.

The U.S. single-use bioprocessing market accounted for nearly 29% of the global single-use bioprocessing market, dominating the industry by a landslide. This trend aligns with the country’s focus on capacity expansion for biopharmaceutical manufacturing and the commercial advantages offered by single-use equipment, such as cost-effectiveness and reduced contamination risk.

The biopharmaceutical sector in the U.S. is known for its high research and development intensity, driving the adoption of single-use technologies for a more flexible and efficient approach, leading to substantial revenue growth. Moreover, the U.S. FDA foresees approving 10 to 20 cell & gene therapy products annually by 2025, based on current clinical success rates and a promising product pipeline. This is expected to accelerate the adoption of disposable containers and equipment in bioprocessing, addressing the demand-supply gap. Many companies are enhancing their manufacturing capabilities to meet the rising demand.

Efforts are underway in the country to standardize the use of single-use technology and address challenges related to extractables and leachables. Suppliers are actively working on enhancing single-use bioreactor working volumes to meet the increasing market demand. These initiatives are expected to drive further adoption of disposable systems in biopharmaceutical development.

A June 2021 White House report suggested boosting funding for advanced manufacturing technologies by the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Defense, and other agencies to enhance continuous manufacturing and biomanufacturing of APIs, signaling a rising trend towards disposable biomanufacturing technologies. Moreover, the market is benefitting from a diverse range of disposable systems tailored to meet specific customer requirements. This diversity in product offerings, including media optimization, cell culturing, filtration, and fill/finish stages, is projected to boost the adoption of single-use technology in the country’s biopharmaceutical sector.

Key Takeaways:

Simple & peripheral elements led the market in 2023 and accounted for over 45% of the revenue share generated.

The apparatus & plants segment is expected to witness lucrative growth from 2024 to 2033.

Upstream bioprocessing dominated the market in 2023, generating nearly 58.15% of the total revenue share generated owing to the wide implementation of single-use bioreactors in bioprocessing.

The fermentation sector is expected to experience rapid expansion during the forecast period, driven by substantial advancements that boost revenue.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturing occupied the largest market revenue share in 2023 at approximately 57.6%.

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size, share and Growth

The global U.S. single-use bioprocessing market size was worth around USD 33.07 billion in 2024 and is predicted to grow around USD 128.24 billion by 2033 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 16.25% between 2024 and 2033. North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 34.45% in 2023.

Immediate Delivery Available, Get Full Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8533

The Advantages of Single-Use Systems in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Single-use systems have revolutionized biopharmaceutical manufacturing, offering numerous advantages over traditional stainless steel systems. This article explores the benefits of single-use systems in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, highlighting their impact on efficiency, cost-effectiveness, flexibility and contamination control. Single-use technologies significantly streamline manufacturing operations and reduce turnaround times by replacing the need for extensive cleaning, validation and sterilization processes associated with reusable systems. Furthermore, they minimize the risk of cross-contamination, enable more flexible manufacturing processes and provide a scalable and cost-effective solution for both small-scale and large-scale production.

Single-use systems (SUS) in biopharmaceutical manufacturing

Single-use systems (SUS) have gained significant traction in biopharmaceutical manufacturing as an alternative to traditional stainless steel systems. Unlike traditional systems, which involve reusable equipment such as tanks, filters and tubing, single-use systems comprise disposable components that are used once and then discarded. This shift toward single-use technology stems from the need for greater operational efficiency, flexibility and cost-effectiveness in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Traditional systems often require time-consuming and resource-intensive processes such as cleaning, validation and sterilization after each use. These processes can result in extended downtime between manufacturing runs, hampering productivity and delaying time-sensitive production schedules. In contrast, single-use systems eliminate the need for these extensive cleaning and sterilization procedures. After use, the entire single-use assembly is disposed of, allowing for faster turnaround times and increased manufacturing capacity.

Another crucial aspect to consider is contamination control. Traditional systems pose a risk of cross-contamination between batches, even with meticulous cleaning procedures. Single-use systems mitigate this risk by using disposable components that are sterile and pre-validated. This minimizes the chances of contamination and ensures product integrity.

Furthermore, single-use systems offer unparalleled flexibility in manufacturing processes. With traditional systems, changing product lines or adapting to different production scales often requires significant equipment reconfiguration or even complete system replacement. Single-use systems, on the other hand, can be customizable and allow for easy and quick modifications, enabling manufacturers to respond swiftly to market demands and optimize production efficiency.

Lastly, the cost-effectiveness of single-use systems is a notable advantage. Although the initial investment in single-use components may be higher, the overall costs of cleaning, maintenance and validation for reusable systems can be significant. These systems eliminate these recurring expenses, making them a more financially viable option, particularly for small-scale or contract manufacturing organizations.

Immediate Delivery Available, Get Full Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8533

By Product Insights

Simple & peripheral elements led the market in 2023 and accounted for over 45% of the revenue share generated. Moreover, the segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing importance of bioprocessing in manufacturing. Besides the production reactor, other accessories necessary for biopharma manufacturing also fall under this category.

Tubing, filters, connectors, and transfer systems were the most consumed products within the segment in 2023. In addition to these products’ implementation by biomanufacturers, they are also applied in lab scale settings and academic institutes due to availability and adoption of various scaled down single-use solutions. Thus, the larger customer base and enhanced sterility impacts segment growth positively.

The apparatus & plants segment is expected to witness lucrative growth from 2024 to 2033, largely due to the diverse range of single-use bioreactors on offer. In line with the trend towards single-use solutions, a significant number of such bioprocessing products have been launched over time. Besides bioreactors, other systems like filtration, mixing, and chromatography have also been made commercially available for biopharmaceutical processing.

By Workflow Insights

Upstream bioprocessing dominated the market in 2023, generating nearly 58.15% of the total revenue share generated owing to the wide implementation of single-use bioreactors in bioprocessing. It is also anticipated to have the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, which is attributable to the wide usage of other disposables systems in the segment, such as single-use bags, mixing systems, and sensors. Continuous developments and betterment in technologies have also been driving the expected growth. For instance, in May 2023, Danaher Corporation merged Cytiva and Pall under the Cytiva brand. This merger simplified customer access to bioprocess technologies and services. The combined entity offered a broad product portfolio across the bioprocess spectrum, thereby facilitating the development of novel therapeutics.