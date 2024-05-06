U.S. Genome Editing Market Size to Hit USD 16.49 Billion By 2033

According to recent study by nova one advisor, the U.S. genome editing market size was estimated at USD 3.55 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 16.49 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

Investment, research advancements, regulatory support, therapeutic potential, agricultural innovation, biotechnology applications, strategic partnerships, and commercialization efforts drive the U.S. genome editing market.

U.S. Genome Editing Market Overview.

The U.S. genome editing market is a dynamic sector at the forefront of biotechnological innovation, encompassing a range of techniques aimed at modifying genetic material in living organisms. Genome editing involves precise alterations to DNA sequences, offering transformative potential across various industries, including healthcare, agriculture, and biotechnology. In healthcare, genome editing holds promise for revolutionary treatments and therapies, such as gene therapies for inherited disorders, cancer treatments, and personalized medicine approaches. The ability to edit genetic material opens avenues for targeted interventions, potentially mitigating disease risks and improving patient outcomes.

In agriculture, genome editing facilitates the development of genetically modified crops with enhanced traits, such as improved yield, resistance to pests and diseases, and nutritional enhancements. These advancements contribute to global food security, sustainable agriculture practices, and addressing environmental challenges. In biotechnology, genome editing techniques are instrumental in advancing research and development efforts, enabling scientists to elucidate gene functions, model diseases, and engineer biological systems for various applications, including biofuel production and industrial biomanufacturing.

Geographical instances

The U.S. genome editing market stands as a global leader, dominating the landscape with its pioneering research, robust infrastructure, and significant investments in biotechnology and life sciences. Several factors contribute to the United States’ dominance in this field. U.S. boasts a rich ecosystem of research institutions, universities, and biotechnology companies that foster innovation and collaboration. Major academic centres and renowned research organizations continually push the boundaries of genome editing technology, driving advancements in CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, and other editing platforms.

U.S. government provides substantial funding and support for genomic research and biotechnology initiatives, fuelling the growth of the sector. Agencies such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) allocate significant resources to genome editing projects, stimulating innovation and commercialization efforts. U.S. regulatory environment, while stringent, provides a clear pathway for the development and commercialization of genome editing products. Regulatory agencies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) work closely with industry stakeholders to ensure safety and efficacy standards are met, fostering investor confidence and market growth.

Key Takeaways:

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 50.25% in 2023.

Academic and research institutions are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

Ex-vivo dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 50.18% in 2023.

In-vivo segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

CRISPR/Cas9 dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 41.9% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

TALENs held the second-largest market share during the base year.

Contract dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 65.15% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

In-house is projected to experience significant growth in the upcoming years.

Genetic engineering dominated the market and held the highest revenue share of 68.14% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Clinical application is expected to grow at the second fastest rate of CAGR 12.8% during the forecast period.

Genome Editing Market Size in the global 2024 to 2033

The global genome editing market size was worth around USD 7.39 billion in 2023 and is predicted to grow around USD 36.07 billion by 2033 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 17.18% between 2024 and 2033. North America dominated the global market with a share of 48.0% in 2023.

U.S. Genome Editing Market Dynamics.

Driver

Increased demand for personalized medicine

The rising demand for personalized medicine serves as a significant driver for the U.S. genome editing market. Genome editing technologies enable precise modifications to individual genetic profiles, facilitating tailored treatment strategies and personalized healthcare solutions. As awareness grows regarding the potential of genome editing to address genetic disorders, cancer, and other diseases on a molecular level, there is a surge in research, investment, and commercialization efforts. The ability to customize therapies based on patients’ genetic makeup not only enhances treatment efficacy but also reduces adverse effects, driving adoption by healthcare providers and fuelling market growth in the United States.

In April 2024, Nvelop Therapeutics unveiled its innovative approach to enhance gene therapy

Restraint

Regulatory uncertainty and ethical concerns pose.

The U.S. genome editing market faces significant restraints due to regulatory uncertainties and ethical concerns surrounding the technology. While genome editing holds immense promise for revolutionizing healthcare, agriculture, and biotechnology, the lack of clear regulatory guidelines presents challenges for product development, commercialization, and market adoption. Regulatory agencies grapple with balancing innovation with safety and ethical considerations, leading to delays and ambiguity in the approval process for genome editing products. Moreover, ethical concerns regarding the potential misuse of genome editing, such as designer babies or unintended ecological consequences from genetically modified organisms, raise public scepticism and regulatory scrutiny. These ethical dilemmas contribute to a cautious approach from both regulatory bodies and investors, hindering the pace of market growth and adoption of genome editing technologies.

Opportunity

Expanding applications

The U.S. genome editing market is poised for significant expansion fuelled by emerging opportunities across various sectors. One prominent opportunity lies in the therapeutic realm, where genome editing holds immense potential for treating genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases. Advancements in delivery methods and precision editing techniques offer new avenues for developing targeted therapies with improved efficacy and safety profiles.

Furthermore, agriculture presents another promising opportunity, with genome editing enabling the development of crops with enhanced traits such as increased yield, nutritional value, and resilience to environmental stressors. By addressing challenges in food security, sustainability, and climate change resilience, genome-edited crops can revolutionize agricultural practices and contribute to global food production. the industrial and biotechnology sectors offer opportunities for leveraging genome editing in bioengineering, biomanufacturing, and renewable energy production, driving innovation and economic growth. Overall, the U.S. genome editing market stands to capitalize on these diverse opportunities, paving the way for transformative advancements with far-reaching societal and economic impacts.

By Technology Insights

In the U.S. genome editing market, CRISPR/Cas9 dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 41.9% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Its widespread adoption is attributed to its unparalleled precision, efficiency, and versatility in editing genetic material. CRISPR/Cas9’s user-friendly nature has democratized genome editing, allowing researchers across diverse fields to harness its power for a myriad of applications, from healthcare to agriculture. The technology’s ability to target specific DNA sequences with remarkable accuracy has propelled it to the forefront of genetic engineering, driving innovation and transformative breakthroughs in biological research and biotechnological development.

By Delivery Method Insights

The Ex-vivo dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 50.18% in 2023. Ex-vivo delivery methods, where genome editing occurs outside the body before cells are reintroduced into the patient, have been extensively used in clinical applications. This includes procedures like CAR-T cell therapy, where T-cells are extracted from the patient, modified ex-vivo using genome editing techniques, and then infused back into the patient to target cancer cells. The success and widespread adoption of ex-vivo delivery methods in clinical settings have contributed to their dominance in the genome editing market.

By Mode Insights

In the U.S. genome editing market, the contract research segment the largest revenue share of 65.15% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Contract research organizations (CROs) play a pivotal role in providing specialized expertise, infrastructure, and services for genome editing projects. Many biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies opt to outsource genome editing research and development to CROs due to their efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and access to cutting-edge technologies. This trend is driven by the need for accelerated timelines, reduced overhead costs, and access to specialized skills. Consequently, the contract research segment emerges as a key driver of innovation and growth within the U.S. genome editing market.

By Application Insights

In the U.S. genome editing market, Genetic engineering dominated the market and held the highest revenue share of 68.14% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Leveraging advanced techniques such as CRISPR-Cas9 and TALENs, genetic engineering enables precise modifications to DNA, revolutionizing fields like healthcare, agriculture, and biotechnology. In healthcare, it drives groundbreaking therapies for genetic disorders and personalized medicine. In agriculture, it enhances crop traits for improved yield and sustainability. In biotechnology, it facilitates research and development endeavours, accelerating innovation in various sectors. The prowess of genetic engineering underscores its pivotal role in shaping the U.S. genome editing landscape, driving significant advancements and economic growth.

By End Use Insights

In the U.S. genome editing market, Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 50.25% in 2023. These companies harness genome editing technologies to pioneer groundbreaking therapies, drug discovery, and development processes. With substantial investment and expertise, they leverage genome editing tools like CRISPR-Cas9 to address unmet medical needs, develop precision medicines, and accelerate therapeutic innovations. Their robust research pipelines, coupled with strategic collaborations and partnerships, reinforce their leadership position in driving advancements and commercializing genome editing solutions, solidifying their pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare and biotechnology.

Recent advancements

In December 2023, the U.S. FDA approved Exa-cel, the first CRISPR gene-editing treatment for sickle cell disease, a devastating blood disorder. Co-developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, Exa-cel represents a significant breakthrough in medical biotechnology. This approval marks a pivotal moment in the field of gene editing, showcasing the potential of CRISPR technology to revolutionize medical treatments. The successful development and regulatory approval of Exa-cel underscore the growing acceptance and adoption of gene-editing therapies for addressing genetic diseases. This milestone paves the way for further advancements in precision medicine and offers hope to patients suffering from debilitating genetic disorders.

In October 2023, Intellia Therapeutics announced the launch of a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the U.S. for its investigational gene-editing therapy, NTLA-2001, targeting ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). This significant development follows the FDA’s approval of an investigational new drug application for NTLA-2001, marking the therapy as the first CRISPR-based gene therapy to enter late-stage clinical development.

In February 2024, Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), specializing in advanced gene editing, uses its unique ARCUS platform to create in-vivo treatments. These treatments involve complex gene modifications, including insertion, removal, and deletion.

U.S. Genome Editing Market Top Key Companies:

Merck KGaA

Cibus

Recombinetics, Inc.

Sangamo

Editas Medicine

Precision Biosciences

CRISPR Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectis S.A.

GenScript

AstraZeneca

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Egenesis Inc.

New England Biolabs

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

U.S. Genome Editing Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. Genome Editing market.

By Technology

Meganucleases

(CRISPR)/Cas9

TALENs/MegaTALs

ZFN

Others

By Delivery Method

Ex-vivo

In-vivo

By Mode

Contract

In-house

By Application

Genetic Engineering

Cell Line Engineering

Animal Genetic Engineering

Plant Genetic Engineering

Others

Clinical Applications

Diagnostics

Therapy Development

By End-use

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

