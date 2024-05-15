U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market Size to Hit USD 10.76 Bn By 2033

According to a recent report by nova one advisor, the U.S. compounding pharmacies market size was exhibited at USD 5.95 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 10.76 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

The growth of the U.S. compounding pharmacies market is propelled by adherence to industry standards such as the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Convention and good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations, ensuring the quality and safety of compounded drugs. These pharmacies prove invaluable during drug shortages by providing alternative formulations to manufactured drugs, thus meeting patient and healthcare provider needs.

Get Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8486

Market Overview

The U.S. compounding pharmacies market is experiencing rapid growth driven by the increasing demand for custom-made medicines. With millions of medications compounded annually to cater to the unique needs of patients, compounding pharmacies play a vital role in providing access to medication for individuals who cannot use commercially available formulations due to dosing requirements, allergies, or rare diseases. Particularly crucial for sterile medications administered via injection, intravenous infusion, intraocular, or intrathecal routes, compounding services are offered by approximately 7,500 community-based pharmacies out of around 56,000 in the U.S. Some estimates suggest that over 32,000 pharmacies nationwide offer some form of compounding. Compounding pharmacies must use pure, pharmaceutical-grade ingredients manufactured in FDA-registered facilities to ensure quality and safety. This market overview underscores the significant growth potential and importance of compounding pharmacies in meeting diverse patient needs while adhering to stringent regulatory standards.

U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market Key Takeaways

By Product, the oral medications segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 36.47% in 2023.

By Pharmacy Type, 503A segment accounted for more than 73.28% of revenue share in 2023.

By Sterility, the non-sterile segment dominated the market with the highest revenue of 72.58% in 2023.

By Application, the adult segment is expected to significantly boost during the anticipated timeframe.

By therapeutic area, the others segment dominated the market in 2023.

Immediate Delivery Available, Get Full Access@

https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8486

U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market Dynamics

Driver

Important role of compounding pharmacies in healthcare

The demand for personalized medicine, coupled with the essential role of compounding pharmacies in addressing specific patient needs, fuels the continuous growth of the U.S. compounding pharmacies market. With a rising need for tailored pain medications and the capability of compounding pharmacies to provide customized solutions, the market shows promising expansion prospects. Additionally, the expertise of well-trained professionals in compounding pharmacies becomes indispensable in situations of drug shortages or when commercially available drugs do not meet patient requirements due to allergies or discontinuation. These factors collectively contribute to the sustained growth trajectory of the U.S. compounding pharmacies market, emphasizing its indispensable value within the healthcare landscape.

In October 2023, FarmaKeio Custom Compounding enhanced healthcare services through the acquisition of a state-of-the-art compounding pharmacy.

Restraint

Quality and safety concerns

In serving critical medical needs, compounded drugs lack the same safety, quality, and effectiveness assurances as approved drugs, posing potential health risks to patients. Instances of poor compounding practices can result in severe drug quality issues like contamination or excessive active ingredient levels, leading to serious patient harm or even fatalities. The reliance on compounded drugs by practitioners in hospitals and clinics when FDA-approved alternatives are not suitable for patients further hampers the growth potential of the U.S. compounding pharmacies market, highlighting the imperative for enhanced quality control and regulatory oversight within the industry.

Opportunity

Advancement in healthcare

Pharmaceutical compounding emerges as a vital component of pharmacy practice, offering a pathway to access essential medicines and commercially unavailable products. With the ability to customize medications for individualized therapy, compounding spans a spectrum of complexity, from simple tablet crushing to sterile product compounding in controlled environments. This versatility allows compounding to be conducted across various settings, including pharmacies, hospital wards, outpatient clinics, and FDA-regulated facilities. Leveraging the practitioner-patient-pharmacist relationship, compounded medications are prescribed, and compounded plans are developed to meet specific patient needs. With licensed pharmacy professionals overseeing or performing compounding, the U.S. compounding pharmacies market is poised for growth, presenting opportunities to cater to the evolving healthcare landscape with tailored medication solutions.

Personalized your customization here@

https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/customization/8486

Report Highlights

By Product Insights

In the U.S. compounding pharmacies market, the oral medications segment stands out as a dominant force. Particularly, there’s notable interest among pharmacy compounding stakeholders in addressing demand and supply challenges for pain and fever oral suspension medications, as acknowledged by the FDA. Compounded drugs containing acetaminophen or ibuprofen must comply with all relevant requirements outlined in section 503A of the FD&C Act. This segment caters to patients who encounter difficulties swallowing tablets and capsules, offering a wide range of medications compounded as oral liquids. This product insight highlights the significance of oral medications within the compounding pharmacies market, emphasizing the industry’s responsiveness to patient needs and regulatory standards.

The liquid preparations segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the U.S. compounding pharmacies market. This growth can be attributed to compounded preparations being suspensions, containing visible particles rather than being solutions at the molecular level. Consequently, these liquids couldn’t be filtered to remove bacteria and fungi, posing challenges for ensuring sterility. Particularly critical in cases where the preparation is injected directly into the spine, stringent limitations apply regarding the addition of preservatives or other additives to prevent fungal growth. This product insight underscores the importance of addressing sterility concerns in compounded liquid preparations, highlighting the need for innovative solutions to maintain product safety and efficacy within this burgeoning market segment.

By Pharmacy Type Insights

In the U.S. compounding market, the 503A segment has emerged as the dominant force based on pharmacy type. This segment, governed by regulatory guidelines outlined in FD&C Act Section 503A, emphasizes industry good practices to ensure safe compounding. The guidance provided in “503A Compounding – Regulatory Basis and Industry Good Practices for Pharmacies” facilitates pharmacies’ understanding of FDA regulations necessary for compliant operations. Specifically, 503A pharmacies prioritize the implementation of quality systems across all stages, from managing incoming materials and maintaining facilities and equipment to ensuring proper storage, shipping, and transport procedures. This pharmacy insight underscores the importance of regulatory compliance and quality assurance practices in driving the success of 503A pharmacies within the compounding market.

By Sterility Insights

In the U.S. compounding pharmacies market, the non-sterile segment has asserted dominance based on sterility considerations in 2023. This segment encompasses processes such as combining, admixing, diluting, pooling, reconstituting, or otherwise altering drugs or bulk drug substances to create non-sterile preparations, diverging from manufacturer-provided labelling. This insight underscores the prevalence of non-sterile compounding practices within the market, highlighting the importance of adhering to regulatory standards to ensure product safety and efficacy.