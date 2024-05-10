U.S. Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size to Hit USD 875.93 Mn By 2033

The U.S. clinical trial imaging market size was valued at USD 409.50 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 875.93 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2033 according to a new report by nova one advisor.

The Rapid growth and increased investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are likely to drive the market’s expansion. Also, the increase in R&D initiatives for new medicine development is beneficial to market growth.

The presence of established CROs in the United States that provide clinical trial services, combined with an expanding number of clinical trials, is boosting demand for clinical trial imaging solutions. Clinicaltrial.gov predicts that as of December 2023, the country had 145,218 registered clinical trials, accounting for 31% of total clinical trials worldwide. A large percentage of clinical trials in the United States are offering profitable prospects for market players. Furthermore, significant R&D spending on clinical trials has contributed to market expansion. In October 2021, the FDA approved over 11 new clinical trial research projects, totaling USD 25 million in funding over four years. These funds fund the development of sophisticated medical devices and imaging technologies to treat a variety of ailments.

In 2023, the United States held a market share of more than 36.0% in the worldwide clinical trial imaging market. Growing concerns about the diagnostic safety and efficiency of medical imaging systems have helped to drive up demand for clinical trial imaging. The rising usage of medical imaging technologies in primary care settings, improved accessibility, and high healthcare spending in the country, together with effective reimbursement policies, present opportunities for market expansion.

Key Takeaways:

Project & data management services were identified as the largest segment, with a 28.17% share in 2023.

System and technology support services are projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Computed Tomography (CT) scans captured the highest market share of 29.19% in 2023.

The ultrasound segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Oncology clinical trial imaging held the largest market share of 26.17% in 2023.

The Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) segment is anticipated to grow fastest during the forecast period.

The contract research organizations (CROs) segment accounted for the largest share of 45.19% in 2023.

The academic and government research institutes segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size in the global 2024 to 2033

The global clinical trial imaging market size was exhibited at USD 1.25 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 2.61 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.65% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033. North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 40.85% in 2023.

U.S. Clinical Trial Imaging Market Trends

Growing Demand for Biomarkers

Shift Towards Decentralized Trials: With the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the limitations of traditional clinical trial models, there’s a significant shift towards decentralized trials. Remote imaging technologies, such as wearable devices and mobile imaging units, are increasingly being used to collect data from patients in their homes or local healthcare facilities, reducing the need for frequent site visits.

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Artificial intelligence

Regulatory Changes and Standardization: Regulatory agencies like the FDA are emphasizing the importance of standardization and consistency in clinical trial imaging protocols. There’s a push for harmonizing imaging standards across trials to ensure data reliability and comparability, thereby enhancing the credibility of trial results.

Adoption of Advanced Imaging Modalities: Clinical trials are increasingly incorporating advanced imaging modalities such as functional MRI (fMRI), diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI), and molecular imaging techniques like positron emission tomography (PET) with novel tracers. These modalities enable researchers to visualize molecular processes and better understand disease mechanisms, facilitating the development of targeted therapies.

Focus on Real-World Evidence (RWE): There’s a growing emphasis on generating real-world evidence throughout the drug development process, including clinical trials. Imaging data collected from real-world clinical settings are being leveraged to complement traditional trial data, providing insights into treatment effectiveness, safety profiles, and patient outcomes in diverse populations.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), imaging core labs, and technology providers is increasing. These partnerships aim to leverage complementary expertise, resources, and infrastructure to optimize trial design, execution, and imaging data analysis.

Patient-Centric Imaging: There’s a greater focus on making imaging procedures more patient-friendly and less burdensome. Innovations such as faster imaging techniques, reduced radiation exposure, and enhanced comfort measures are being incorporated to improve patient compliance, retention, and overall trial experience.

U.S. Clinical Trial Imaging Market By Service Insights

Project & data management services were identified as the largest segment, with a 28.17% share in 2023. Clinical trial imaging typically requires robust data management and unified coordination among numerous stakeholders. These services comprise key aspects, such as developing trial workflows, operational expertise, project tracking, transforming scans into digital images, quality assurance, real-time reporting, establishing MRI centres, data management, regulatory approvals, and resolution. Furthermore, the U.S. government has approved a cloud-driven server to secure all medical imaging records while ensuring protection against natural disasters. This system enables faster and more convenient retrieval of critical medical records.

System and technology support services are projected to grow significantly over the forecast period. This segment covers support services throughout various imaging modalities, such as MRI, ultrasound, CT, PET, OCT, and SPECT, which find applications in oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, and medical device research for conducting clinical trials. The technological advancements in devices are anticipated to fuel the segment’s growth.

U.S. Clinical Trial Imaging Market By Modality Insights

Computed Tomography (CT) scans captured the highest market share of 29.19% in 2023. CT scans deliver more detailed images of the body’s internal structures than conventional radiography. Patients are generally more comfortable with CT than MRI because the machine is less noisy and faster. A CT scan generally lasts 5 to 10 minutes compared to 30 minutes in the case of an MRI. As factors such as patient movement and breath-holding do not affect the quality of the image produced, CT is the preferred imaging modality, especially among the paediatric & geriatric population.

The ultrasound segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing use of ultrasound technology in cardiovascular and abdominal diseases is expected to boost market demand in the country. Furthermore, increasing public and private investments in developing advanced ultrasound technologies, training programs, and teleradiology services are likely to aid market growth.

U.S. Clinical Trial Imaging Market By Application Insights

Oncology clinical trial imaging held the largest market share of 26.17% in 2023. The number of people diagnosed with cancer is expected to increase multi-fold in the upcoming decade. Factors including the growing prevalence of cancer cases and the increasing need for advanced therapies for treating different types of cancer are projected to fuel the segment’s growth. Oncology clinical trials involve complicated imaging requirements owing to the need to analyse tumour’s and disease progression. Different imaging modalities, including MRI, CT scans, PET scans, and others, are deployed to evaluate the efficacy of cancer treatments.

The Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) segment is anticipated to grow fastest during the forecast period. The prevalence of NASH is expected to increase to over 66% by 2033, fuelling the need for its treatment. Companies in this market are enhancing clinical trial studies to evaluate the efficiency of therapies adopted for NASH. This is projected to be opportunistic for the segment growth.

U.S. Clinical Trial Imaging Market By End Use Insights

The contract research organizations (CROs) segment accounted for the largest share of 45.19% in 2023. Many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing clinical trials to specialized contract research organizations (CROs) to leverage their expertise, reduce costs, and accelerate the drug development process. CROs cater to a wide range of full-time and functional services to support different development stages.

The academic and government research institutes segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The increasing focus on developing novel therapeutics, the growing prevalence of rare diseases, and the rising number of clinical trials in terms of experimental & observational studies are some factors supporting segment growth. Moreover, the surging number of research institutes and the growing focus on discovering novel ways to conduct clinical trials & avoid the usage of animal models are some factors augmenting segment growth.

U.S. Clinical Trial Imaging Market Recent Developments

In September 2023, GE HealthCare announced a strategic collaboration with Mayo Clinic to leverage innovation in the medical imaging and diagnostics sectors. This partnership aimed to drive the growth of advanced technologies and solutions to enhance patient care and medical diagnostics.

In March 2023, Clario unveiled the launch of a cloud-based image viewer designed exclusively for clinical trials. This initiative was aimed at streamlining medical image analysis and enhance its accessibility within clinical research.

In May 2023, Cleerly entered into a partnership with ProScan Imaging to deliver custom solutions for cardiac health. These solutions comprise analyzing and developing treatment strategies for cardiovascular health condition. The partnership was aimed at leveraging Cleerly’s AI-centric platform to evaluate coronary CT angiography (CCTA) images.

Key U.S. Clinical Trial Imaging Company Insights

The key U.S. clinical trial imaging companies include ProScan Imaging, IXICO plc, and Biomedical Systems Corp. Numerous market players are expanding their global footprint by establishing collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to tap into new markets and countries. Collaborations with healthcare providers and research institutions, such as the Mayo Clinic and academic medical centers, are opportunistic to access expertise and assess their technologies in real-world clinical settings.

U.S. Clinical Trial Imaging Market Top Key Companies:

IXICO plc

Navitas Life Sciences

Resonance Health

ProScan Imaging

Radiant Sage LLC

Medpace

Biomedical Systems Corp

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

Intrinsic Imaging

BioTelemetry

U.S. Clinical Trial Imaging Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. Clinical Trial Imaging market.

By Service

Clinical Trial Design And Consultation Services

Reading And Analytical Services

Operational Imaging Services

System and Technology Support Services

Project and Data Management

By Modality

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Others

By Application

NASH

CKD

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases

Ophthalmology

Musculoskeletal

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Pediatrics

Others

By End-use

Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical companies

Medical Devices Manufacturers

Academic And Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

