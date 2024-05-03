U.S. Cell Separation Market is Rising Rapidly Up to USD 8.27 Bn by 2033

According to recent study by nova one advisor, the U.S. cell separation market size was valued at USD 3.90 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 8.27 billion by the end of 2033, representing an impressive CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2033.

Get a Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8466

Cell separation is important in a variety of applications, including in vitro diagnostics, biologics design and development, therapeutic protein manufacturing, and other research.

The rising frequency of chronic diseases, such as cancer, and intensive R&D efforts by leading firms to create novel cell and gene therapies are projected to drive demand for cell separation technologies. According to the American Cancer Society, around 1.9 million new cancer cases are expected to be identified in the United States in 2021, with more than 608,570 cancer-related fatalities. Biologics are recognized as the fourth key method for effectively treating cancer. Furthermore, biologics play an important role in the creation of precision drugs. In recent years, the biologics industry in the United States has expanded dramatically. In the last 30 years, it has exported 6,355 patents to China, 11,742 to Japan, and 72 to Germany. As a result, the US FDA authorized approximately 15 novel biologics in 2022, including cancer therapies such as Kimmtrak, Opdualag, and Imjudo.

In 2023, the US cell separation market would account for more than 37% of the global cell separation market. The presence of significant firms in the country, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD, and Danaher, as well as their strategic activities, are expected to drive market expansion. For example, in February 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific purchased cell sorting assets from Propel Labs. According to the agreement, the company will add a new Bigfoot Spectral Cell Sorter from Propel Labs to its capabilities.

Key Takeaways:

Consumables antibodies held the largest share of 60.12% in 2023 and this is also expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Animal cells held the largest market share of 52.14% in 2023.

Human cells are anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Centrifugation held the largest market share of 40.16% in 2023.

Surface marker is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033.

Biomolecule isolation held the largest market share of 28.19% in 2023.

Biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies occupied the largest revenue share of 42% in 2023. The segment is also expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Cell Separation Market Size in the global 2024 to 2033

The global cell separation market size was exhibited at USD 9.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 23.59 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2033,North America dominated the global market and held the largest revenue share of 45.0% in 2023.

Immediate Delivery Available, Get Full Access@

https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8466

Why Is Cell Separation Important?

The capacity to investigate individual cells provides information on their distinct functions and roles in the body. Knowing exactly what certain cells do allows scientists to use and learn from them. Cell separation is a primary driver behind the demand for personalized medications and the capacity to treat huge populations using effective generalist procedures.

What are the Approaches to Isolating Cells?

Cell separation methods typically take one of the three following approaches:

Positive selection is when the cell type of interest is targeted by the removal mechanism and retained for downstream applications. This approach involves targeting the desired cell population with an affinity molecule specific to a surface marker of the cell, leaving behind unwanted cells in the sample.

Negative selection is when unwanted cell types are labeled with affinity molecules such as antibodies or proteins that target specific cell markers or populations and then removed, leaving one cell type untouched. The untouched cell sample is then collected for downstream applications.

Cell depletion is the third and simplest approach in which a single cell type is removed from a biological sample. This strategy is typically used to remove large quantities of a single common contaminant, such as red blood cells (RBCs) or dead cells. If a sample is heavily saturated with residual RBCs after the cell separation process, RBC depletion kits can be used to further purify the sample.

By Product Insights

Consumables antibodies held the largest share of 60.12% in 2023 and this is also expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the recurrent purchases of consumables. In addition, increased R&D expenditure by biotechnology & biopharmaceutical businesses to develop sophisticated biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies & vaccines responsible for its high share.

The consumables segment is further categorized into reagents, kits, media, & sera; beads; and disposables. Several leading vendors, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, and R&D Systems, Inc., provide technologically advanced reagents & kits for single marker depletion, single marker positive selection, and full lineage depletion. For instance, R&D Systems, Inc. offers Human/Mouse CD44 Antibody for detecting mouse and human CD44 in flow cytometry. Merck offers Accuspin system histopaque, which is used to separate mononuclear cells from bone marrow or human peripheral blood.

By Cell Type Insights

Animal cells held the largest market share of 52.14% in 2023. Drug discovery and development involve the use of animal cells to examine preliminary toxicity, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of new drug molecules. Dynabeads Mouse CD43 (Untouched B Cells), manufactured by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., helps isolate viable and pure untouched B cells by negative isolation from mouse lymphoid organs. Similarly, EasySep Mouse B Cell Isolation Kit, marketed by STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., assists in the separation of B cells from single-cell suspensions of splenocytes or other tissues through the use of negative selection.

Human cells are anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. There has been a rise in the demand for cell-based research for disease diagnosis due to surge in the incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, and other infectious diseases. Moreover, increasing investments by the government in research focusing on cancer & human stem cell research has further motivated R&D in cell isolation process. This has led to the introduction of various technologically advanced products in human cell isolation. For instance, the human T-cell isolation product by Thermo Fisher Scientific is an affordable, pure, and easy-to-use product involving untouched & viable cells.

By Technique Insights

Centrifugation held the largest market share of 40.16% in 2023. Cell separation often involves the use of differential centrifugation and density gradient centrifugation. Whereas differential centrifugation employs a lysate to tear cell membranes to separate particles, density gradient centrifugation utilizes the molecular weights of the particles to be separated. To ensure successful cell isolation in the media, both methods require a variety of consumables, including reagents & disposables.

Surface marker is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033. Surface markers are typically useful for characterization and identification of different subpopulations of leucocytes. The identification of cell surface markers allows various kinds of cells to be identified, resulting in characterization of cells for drug discovery. This identification is vital for developing drugs to treat various diseases, such as cancer and HIV. With the advent of personalized medicines, drugs are designed based on genetics, which allows higher drug efficacy.

By Application Insights

Biomolecule isolation held the largest market share of 28.19% in 2023. The segment is also expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Biomolecule isolation is essential in the development of various biosimilars and biopharmaceuticals. Lipids, carbohydrates, nucleic acids, and proteins are the major classes of biomolecules.

Typically, proteins and nucleic acids are used to manufacture biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars. With an increasing demand for these biomolecules, there is a need for cell isolation techniques, thereby accelerating market growth. Biomolecule isolation generally involves centrifugation, adsorption, filtration, and magnetic separation techniques.

By End-use Insights

Biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies occupied the largest revenue share of 42% in 2023. The segment is also expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. These companies are involved in extensive R&D efforts in new-generation therapeutics that require cell separation techniques, protein therapeutics, monoclonal antibodies, stem cells, cryobanking, and cell-based assays.

Increasing preference for personalized medicines is widening the growth prospects for this segment. Antibodies are efficiently identified by cell separation techniques and play an indispensable role in development of personalized medicine. Hence, increasing R&D activities by these companies is expected to propel the market over the forecast period.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research

https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8466

U.S. Cell Separation Market Recent Developments

In May 2023, BD announced the commercial introduction of a new cell sorting tool that combined two ground-breaking technological advancements that allowed researchers see data concerning cells that had been concealed in conventional flow cytometry tests.

In May 2023, Akadeum Life Sciences announced the launch of T-cell activation/expansion and Leukopak human immune cell isolation kits for cell therapy R&D. With the help of this launch, the company planned to strengthen their Leukopak cell isolation product lines.

U.S. Cell Separation Market Key Company Insights

Key U.S. cell separation companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; BD; and Danaher among others. The market is highly competitive with several leading and emerging companies. The observed growth in this particular sector can be attributed to the implementation of comprehensive expansion strategies, new product development, geographical expansions, and mergers & acquisitions. Companies in the market have been proactive in adopting such strategies to enhance their market presence and drive growth.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

BD

Danaher

Terumo Corp.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Corning Inc.

Akadeum Life Sciences

U.S. Cell Separation Market Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. Cell Separation market.

By Product

Consumables Reagents, Kits, Media, and Sera Beads Disposables

Instruments Centrifuges Flow Cytometers Filtration Systems Magnetic-activated Cell Separator Systems



By Cell Type

Human Cells

Animal Cells

By Technique

Centrifugation

Surface Marker

Filtration

By Application

Biomolecule Isolation

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Tissue Regeneration

In Vitro Diagnostics

Therapeutics

By End-use

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Cell Banks

Frequently Asked Questions

What geographic regions does your market research cover for the U.S. Cell Separation market?

We have a global reach, with expertise spanning across continents, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. We leverage a combination of primary and secondary research methodologies to offer country-level analysis.

How does your firm conduct cross-sectional analysis for the U.S. Cell Separation market?

We conduct cross-sectional analysis by examining data from different individuals at a single point in time to identify patterns and trends across diverse segments of the market.

Can your firm customize market research solutions to meet specific client needs?

Our experienced team works closely with clients to gain a thorough understanding of their business goals and target markets. We have the expertise and flexibility to develop bespoke research solutions.

Do you offer ongoing support or consultation to clients after the completion of a market research project?

Our team of experienced analysts is available to address any questions, concerns and needs that may arise following the delivery of the report.

Can your market research firm help with competitor analysis for U.S. Cell Separation market?

Through a combination of quantitative and qualitative research methodologies, we meticulously assess the strengths, weaknesses, strategies, and market positioning of your competitors.

Order the 150+ Pages Detailed Report @ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8466

Call: USA: +1 650 460 3308 | IND: +91 87933 22019 |Europe: +44 2080772818

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com